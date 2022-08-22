Read full article on original website
New Herbster-backed ‘Nebraska First’ PAC aims to bolster state, local conservatives
OMAHA, Neb. (Nebraska Examiner) — Nebraska Republican Charles Herbster, after finishing second in the GOP governor’s primary race, is trying to reclaim his former role as a conservative kingmaker and mega-donor. He and his team announced a new political action committee Thursday aimed at pushing state and local...
USDA Rural Development Invests $121 Million in Critical Infrastructure to Combat Climate Change Across Rural America: $56K in Nebraska
(KFOR NEWS August 25, 2022) LINCOLN, Neb. – Nebraska is getting $56 Million from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to combat climate change. USDA Deputy Secretary, Dr. Jewel Bronaugh, announced Wednesday, USDA is investing $121 million in critical infrastructure to combat climate change across rural America. Investments include $111 million for 289 projects to help people living in socially vulnerable communities.
UNO Named One of Top Employers in Nebraska by Forbes, Statista
Students walk in front of Arts and Sciences Hall on the University of Nebraska at Omaha (UNO) Dodge campus on the first day of the fall 2022 semester. (KFOR NEWS August 25, 2022) The University of Nebraska at Omaha (UNO) was once again highly ranked as a top employer in Nebraska according to new rankings published today by Forbes and Statista, Inc.
Nebraska Drug Overdose Awareness Week Aug. 28 – Sept. 3
(KFOR NEWS August 23, 2022) Nebraska Drug Overdose Awareness Week is August 28th-September 3, 2022. Provisional data from CDC’s National Center for Health Statistics indicate there were an estimated 107,622 drug overdose deaths in the United States during 2021, an increase of nearly 15% from the 93,655 deaths estimated in 2020. The 2021 increase was half of what it was a year ago, when overdose deaths rose 30% from 2019 to 2020.
