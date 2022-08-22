Read full article on original website
Grandmother arrested following infant overdosing in McKees Rocks
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — A woman who was wanted in connection to her 10-month-old grandchild’s overdose in McKees Rocks has been arrested. According to a release from Allegheny County police, 47-year-old Robbie Boyer was arrested in McKees Rocks on Thursday. Boyer was charged with aggravated assault, endangering the...
wtae.com
Stabbing investigation underway in Westmoreland County
A stabbing investigation is underway in Rostraver Township, Westmoreland County. Sky 4 flew over the Tri-County Plaza, where investigators say they were called around 7 a.m. Thursday. On scene, they found a 36-year-old male with several stab wounds that they say happened sometime during the overnight hours. The victim was...
Couple charged with child endangerment released on bond
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The couple accused in a case involving the severe neglect of their two children have turned themselves into police.Troopers discovered the kids back in March. The 1-year-old boy was malnourished and developmentally delayed. The 2-year-old girl couldn't stand and could barely speak.27-year-old Jordan Heidt and 31-year-old Heather Johnson are charged with child endangerment. "We're going to be doing everything we can to work with Children's Services and they're going to be putting this child in protective custody and trying to nurture it back to health," said Trooper Steve Limani.The couple was released on $25,000 bond.
Man arrested in North Side shooting that killed 1, injured 3
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A man was arrested for a shooting that killed one person and injured three others on the North Side this month. Police said 25-year-old Andrew Johnson of Coraopolis was arrested in Westview on multiple charges, including homicide and three counts of aggravated assault. Officers were called to Brighton Place on the night of Aug. 7 after receiving multiple Shotspotter alerts for several rounds fired.First responders immediately found three men with gunshot wounds who were taken to the hospital. Police said 40-year-old Stephone Drayton was shot in the chest and died at the hospital.Police said another man was in serious condition after being shot in the knee, while another man was in stable condition after being shot in the foot. According to police, the fourth victim was grazed in the arm, but he refused to go to the hospital with medics."It was a pretty chaotic scene," Pittsburgh police crimes Commander Richard Ford said after the shooting. "There was a wrecked vehicle, multiple shell casings on the street, people scrambling."Johnson was arrested by Pittsburgh police's Fugitive Apprehension Unit, narcotics detectives and the U.S. Marshal's Western Pennsylvania Fugitive Task Force.
Man punches manager after he waits too long for food
Police were called about 6:20 p.m. to Popeyes, 40 W. Midlothian Blvd., where the manager told them a customer was irate because his order took too long and that he should not have to pay for it.
Man turns himself in to police, facing charges in fatal Center Township shooting
CENTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Two people were shot in Center Township Saturday and the suspect is facing charges. According to Center Township Police Chief Barry Kramer, the shooting happened in Cedar Ridge Estates. According to the Beaver County District Attorney’s office, Willie Dawkins was found unresponsive but breathing in...
Ohio teen dies after being shot in the head; 2 arrested in Jefferson County shooting
New details have been revealed in a Jefferson County shooting. 19-year-old Skyler Miller of Steubenville died Sunday morning after a shot to the head from a revolver. Miller was pronounced dead at Trinity Medical Center West. Police confirmed that Matthew Lumpkin, 18, was charged with tampering with evidence for allegedly removing the weapon from the […]
Police: Woman charged with biting 3-year-old
She has a preliminary hearing scheduled for September 21.
Pennsylvania man in jail for turning off hoses,controls during a fire at mom’s house
A Pennsylvania man landed himself in jail after he was allegedly seen turning off a fire truck’s controls and hoses at a fire. Officials say a small fire happened in Monessen because of a faulty microwave, and during the fire Alexander Doroshkevich showed up “irate” and “belligerent,’ according to KDKA. It’s reported that Doroshkevich went to […]
Driver in fatal crash identified as a Pa. state trooper
John Farally Sr., a 56-year-old man from Pitcairn, stopped at a red light when another car hit him from behind. According to state police, 27-year-old state trooper Tyler Strini, 27, of Homer City, hit Farally, who was taken to the hospital and died the next day. Now his family wants Strini to be charged with vehicular homicide.
6-year-old boy shot on Youngstown’s South Side
Police say a 6-year-old wounded in a shooting early Wednesday morning on the South Side is in stable but guarded condition at St. Elizabeth Health Center.
Police make arrest in fatal hit-and-run in Youngstown
Kasodah Davenport is facing murder and theft charges.
Man arrested for stealing from Wilkinsburg finance department, police say
WILKINSBURG, Pa. — A former Borough of Wilkinsburg Finance Department employee has been arrested after police said he stole a debit card from the branch. An investigation began in July after the borough finance director noticed a debit card was missing from the department. Wilkinsburg police detectives said 26-year-old...
Charges dropped against 2 men accused in armed robbery of rideshare driver in Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH — The Allegheny County district attorney withdrew charges against two men accused of robbing an Uber driver in the West End. TeJaun Davis and Kareem Harp both were charged in the robbery, but because the victim did not show up for court, all charges against the pair were dropped.
New Castle Police investigating car theft
NEW CASTLE (KDKA) - Police are searching for two suspects in a recent car theft. The theft took place on Sunday. Surveillance video showed two women that are believed to be the suspects. New Castle Police are asking anyone who may recognize the two of them to give them a call or leave them a tip on the department's website. Stay With KDKA.com For More Details
Driver flees scene of wrong way crash in Lawrence County
UNION TOWNSHIP (KDKA) - State police are searching for one of the drivers in a wrong-way crash on Route 422 in Lawrence County. Around 3:30 a.m., troopers were called to the scene of the crash that involved a pickup truck and a passenger vehicle. The driver of the passenger vehicle fled on foot after the crash. As for the driver of the pickup truck, they remained on the scene and did not appear to sustain any injuries. Stay With KDKA.com For More Details
wtae.com
Man facing assault charges after police allege he poured degreaser into coworker's drink
A man is charged after he allegedly put degreaser into a coworker’s drink while at work. Back on Aug. 7, police were called to Redbeard’s in downtown Pittsburgh. The bar's manager told police one of his employees may have been harmed by another employee, Gregory Evans. When the...
Contractor accused of shooting, killing man during argument in Center Township
CENTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - A contractor was arrested after police said he shot and killed a man and injured another person during an argument over a home improvement project in Center Township. The Beaver County district attorney said Wesley Deaderick was charged with voluntary manslaughter, reckless endangerment and firearms violations in the death of William Dawkins. Willie Dawkins' mother Blanche Lowe told KDKA her son's girlfriend called him Saturday morning and asked him to come to her house in Center Township to talk with her contractor because he didn't complete the job and wouldn't return her money. Lowe said her son...
Man accused of kidnapping woman and leading police on chase in North Versailles
NORTH VERSAILLES, Pa. (KDKA) - A high-speed police chase in North Versailles ended with the driver crashing into a police cruiser. But that's not the entire story. There's a twist.When police took the driver into custody, they noticed a woman in the car crying and visibly shaken.The woman told police Alando Brooks forced his way into her car at a gas station and threatened her at gunpoint to stay inside or he'd kill her."Who does that? That's crazy," said Nicole Riecke of Turtlecreek.Police say Brooks kidnapped the woman from a gas station with the intention of taking her to an...
butlerradio.com
Man Sentenced For Selling Fentanyl In Butler
A man who pled guilty for selling drugs in Butler was sentenced to nearly three years in prison. 25-year-old Damion Fray, originally from Philadelphia, was sentenced to 33 months in a federal prison. According to the courts, Fray conspired to distribute fentanyl in the Butler area from 2017 until 2020.
