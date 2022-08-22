ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Kathleen DeMeo
3d ago

When a person commits a serious crime like this, sterilization should be part of the sentence!! Plus, a higher minimum time in prison. Once she's in the joint, the other inmates will fix her!

wtae.com

Stabbing investigation underway in Westmoreland County

A stabbing investigation is underway in Rostraver Township, Westmoreland County. Sky 4 flew over the Tri-County Plaza, where investigators say they were called around 7 a.m. Thursday. On scene, they found a 36-year-old male with several stab wounds that they say happened sometime during the overnight hours. The victim was...
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Couple charged with child endangerment released on bond

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The couple accused in a case involving the severe neglect of their two children have turned themselves into police.Troopers discovered the kids back in March. The 1-year-old boy was malnourished and developmentally delayed. The 2-year-old girl couldn't stand and could barely speak.27-year-old Jordan Heidt and 31-year-old Heather Johnson are charged with child endangerment. "We're going to be doing everything we can to work with Children's Services and they're going to be putting this child in protective custody and trying to nurture it back to health," said Trooper Steve Limani.The couple was released on $25,000 bond.  
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Man arrested in North Side shooting that killed 1, injured 3

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A man was arrested for a shooting that killed one person and injured three others on the North Side this month. Police said 25-year-old Andrew Johnson of Coraopolis was arrested in Westview on multiple charges, including homicide and three counts of aggravated assault. Officers were called to Brighton Place on the night of Aug. 7 after receiving multiple Shotspotter alerts for several rounds fired.First responders immediately found three men with gunshot wounds who were taken to the hospital. Police said 40-year-old Stephone Drayton was shot in the chest and died at the hospital.Police said another man was in serious condition after being shot in the knee, while another man was in stable condition after being shot in the foot. According to police, the fourth victim was grazed in the arm, but he refused to go to the hospital with medics."It was a pretty chaotic scene," Pittsburgh police crimes Commander Richard Ford said after the shooting. "There was a wrecked vehicle, multiple shell casings on the street, people scrambling."Johnson was arrested by Pittsburgh police's Fugitive Apprehension Unit, narcotics detectives and the U.S. Marshal's Western Pennsylvania Fugitive Task Force. 
PITTSBURGH, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Driver in fatal crash identified as a Pa. state trooper

John Farally Sr., a 56-year-old man from Pitcairn, stopped at a red light when another car hit him from behind. According to state police, 27-year-old state trooper Tyler Strini, 27, of Homer City, hit Farally, who was taken to the hospital and died the next day. Now his family wants Strini to be charged with vehicular homicide.
PITCAIRN, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

New Castle Police investigating car theft

NEW CASTLE (KDKA) - Police are searching for two suspects in a recent car theft. The theft took place on Sunday. Surveillance video showed two women that are believed to be the suspects. New Castle Police are asking anyone who may recognize the two of them to give them a call or leave them a tip on the department's website. Stay With KDKA.com For More Details
NEW CASTLE, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Driver flees scene of wrong way crash in Lawrence County

UNION TOWNSHIP (KDKA) - State police are searching for one of the drivers in a wrong-way crash on Route 422 in Lawrence County. Around 3:30 a.m., troopers were called to the scene of the crash that involved a pickup truck and a passenger vehicle. The driver of the passenger vehicle fled on foot after the crash. As for the driver of the pickup truck, they remained on the scene and did not appear to sustain any injuries. Stay With KDKA.com For More Details
LAWRENCE COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Contractor accused of shooting, killing man during argument in Center Township

CENTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - A contractor was arrested after police said he shot and killed a man and injured another person during an argument over a home improvement project in Center Township. The Beaver County district attorney said Wesley Deaderick was charged with voluntary manslaughter, reckless endangerment and firearms violations in the death of William Dawkins. Willie Dawkins' mother Blanche Lowe told KDKA her son's girlfriend called him Saturday morning and asked him to come to her house in Center Township to talk with her contractor because he didn't complete the job and wouldn't return her money. Lowe said her son...
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Man accused of kidnapping woman and leading police on chase in North Versailles

NORTH VERSAILLES, Pa. (KDKA) - A high-speed police chase in North Versailles ended with the driver crashing into a police cruiser. But that's not the entire story. There's a twist.When police took the driver into custody, they noticed a woman in the car crying and visibly shaken.The woman told police Alando Brooks forced his way into her car at a gas station and threatened her at gunpoint to stay inside or he'd kill her."Who does that? That's crazy," said Nicole Riecke of Turtlecreek.Police say Brooks kidnapped the woman from a gas station with the intention of taking her to an...
NORTH VERSAILLES, PA
butlerradio.com

Man Sentenced For Selling Fentanyl In Butler

A man who pled guilty for selling drugs in Butler was sentenced to nearly three years in prison. 25-year-old Damion Fray, originally from Philadelphia, was sentenced to 33 months in a federal prison. According to the courts, Fray conspired to distribute fentanyl in the Butler area from 2017 until 2020.
BUTLER, PA

