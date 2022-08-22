PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A man was arrested for a shooting that killed one person and injured three others on the North Side this month. Police said 25-year-old Andrew Johnson of Coraopolis was arrested in Westview on multiple charges, including homicide and three counts of aggravated assault. Officers were called to Brighton Place on the night of Aug. 7 after receiving multiple Shotspotter alerts for several rounds fired.First responders immediately found three men with gunshot wounds who were taken to the hospital. Police said 40-year-old Stephone Drayton was shot in the chest and died at the hospital.Police said another man was in serious condition after being shot in the knee, while another man was in stable condition after being shot in the foot. According to police, the fourth victim was grazed in the arm, but he refused to go to the hospital with medics."It was a pretty chaotic scene," Pittsburgh police crimes Commander Richard Ford said after the shooting. "There was a wrecked vehicle, multiple shell casings on the street, people scrambling."Johnson was arrested by Pittsburgh police's Fugitive Apprehension Unit, narcotics detectives and the U.S. Marshal's Western Pennsylvania Fugitive Task Force.

