wwnytv.com
Alleged bar fight leads to assault charge
LAWRENCE, New York (WWNY) - A Massena man faces an assault charge following an alleged bar fight. State police say 30-year-old Steven LeClair allegedly hit a man and a woman in the head on August 20 at The Jug Bar on Route 11C in the town of Lawrence. Troopers say...
informnny.com
Potsdam man arrested on drug charges following car crash
COLTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — A man from Potsdam has been arrested following a car crash in June. According to the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, on June 17, 2022, Paul Siematkowski, age 24 of Potsdam, was driving in the Town of Colton when he crossed the center line and hit an oncoming vehicle head-on.
informnny.com
Ogdensburg mayor arrested on false statement charges
OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWTI) — The mayor of Ogdensburg has been arrested following an incident last November. The St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that Mayor Jeffrey M. Skelly was arrested on August 23 in the City of Ogdensburg. According to the Sheriff’s Office, it received a complaint pursuant...
wwnytv.com
Raymondville man faces weapons charge
NORFOLK, New York (WWNY) - A Raymondville man shouldn’t have had the gun, and shouldn’t have been shooting it where he was, state police said Wednesday. Police said they charged Rodney Wood, 27, Tuesday night with criminal possession of a weapon, fourth degree, as a convicted felon. Police...
North Country Public Radio
State police divers search North Country rivers for weapon in murder of SUNY Potsdam student Elizabeth Howell
All this week New York state police divers are in the Raquette and St. Regis rivers searching for evidence connected to the murder of SUNY Potsdam student, Elizabeth Howell. Police say boaters should avoid parts of the Raquette River near State Route 37 in Akwesasne today. Brandi Ashley is the...
wwnytv.com
Kenneth Kristan Lambert, 43, of Spragueville
SPRAGUEVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Kenneth Kristan Lambert, age 43, of Spragueville, passed away on August 22, 2022 at his home. Calling hours will be held at French Funeral Home in Gouverneur on Tuesday, August 30, 2022 from 4:00 - 7:00 p.m. and on Wednesday, August 31 from 10:00 - 11:00 a.m. with his funeral service starting immediately after. Burial will follow in the New St. James Cemetery in Gouverneur. Condolences, memories, and photos may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.
wwnytv.com
Larry R. McClure, 83, of Norfolk
NORFOLK, New York (WWNY) - A Celebration of Life gathering for Mr. Larry R. McClure, 83, a resident of 492 Old Market Road, Norfolk, will be held on Saturday, August 27, 2022 starting at 1 pm at his home. Mr. McClure passed away early Friday morning , August 19, 2022 at his home.
wwnytv.com
Graveside Services: Van C. Peets, 57, of Potsdam
POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - Graveside services for Mr. Van C. Peets, age 57, of Potsdam, NY will be held on Friday, August 26th at 11 am at St. Mary’s Cemetery with Rev. Joseph Giroux celebrant. Van passed away June 2nd. The Garner Funeral Service is handling the arrangements.
northcountrynow.com
Students return to St. Lawrence County
College students, and sometimes their pets, are returning to Potsdam and Canton for the fall semester. Clarkson University senior Jack Stahura, Vermont, shops at Potsdam’s Price Chopper with his dog, Bailey, in the grocery cart. NCNow photo.
wwnytv.com
Gabrielle Louise Schiltz, 31, of North Lawrence
NORTH LAWRENCE, New York (WWNY) - On Sunday, August 21, 2022, Gabrielle Louise Schiltz, loving daughter and sister, died peacefully at the age of 31. Gabrielle was born on December 16, 1990 in Lancaster, PA to Thomas and Gabriella Schiltz the oldest daughter and third of their nine children. She attended St. Therese Academy in Nicholville, NY until sixth grade and continued her education at St. Dominic’s in Post Falls, ID where she graduated in 2009. She then graduated from St. Mary’s College, St. Mary’s, KS in 2012.
wwnytv.com
Margaret A. Kennedy, 90, of Star Lake
STAR LAKE, New York (WWNY) - Margaret A. Kennedy, age 90, of Star Lake, NY, passed away on Wednesday, August 24, 2022 at Clifton-Fine Hospital. Services for Margaret will be at a later date. Arrangements are entrusted to French Family Funeral Home, Star Lake. Condolences, photos and memories may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.
wwnytv.com
Addressing homelessness in Ogdensburg as park hours condense
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - A rainy Tuesday afternoon, two people are lying down in the gazebo at Library Park in Ogdensburg. It’s one of a string of parks that make up the city’s Greenbelt, where officials just set a curfew from 11 PM to 5 AM in an effort to curb issues they’ve been dealing with.
wwnytv.com
Mary E. (Burwell) Latimer, 95, of Canton
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Mary E. (Burwell) Latimer, 95 of Canton, passed away on August 24, 2022 surrounded by loved ones at the United Helpers Health Care and Rehabilitation Center, Canton. Mary was born March 6, 1927 and was the daughter of the late Millard E. and Dorthea L....
wwnytv.com
Ogdensburg City Manager Stephen Jellie’s resignation date is set
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - The final day on the job for Ogdensburg’s city manager is set. Stephen Jellie will resign on November 30. Jellie says a buyout agreement was reached during an executive session Monday evening. An outspoken group of city residents has long been calling for Jellie...
wwnytv.com
Joseph Daniel Gotham, 22, of Russell
RUSSELL, New York (WWNY) - Joseph Daniel Gotham, 22, of Russell, died unexpected on Friday, August 19, 2022 as a result of a motor vehicle accident. Joe was born May 28, 2000 in Potsdam, a son of Daniel and Brandie (Clary) Gotham. He graduated from Edwards-Knox Central School in 2019. Although his years may have been short, he lived them to the fullest. Joe loved being busy and working hard. He loved working for Wight and Patterson in the mill and driving the feed truck and most recently was working for NG Gilbert Tree Service.
informnny.com
Injured hiker rescued from Cranberry Lake
CLIFTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — Two hikers were recently rescued after one was injured in St. Lawrence County. According to the Department of Environmental Conservation, in the evening hours of August 19, two hikers called for assistance on the Cranberry Lake 50. The hikers reported that one of the hikers,...
wwnytv.com
In Canton, old building gets new life
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - If you’ve ever been to Bend in The River Park in Canton, you’ve probably seen a building that has stood vacant for years. That’s about to change. Atlantic Testing Laboratories has been a part of the Canton community for 50-some years as...
uncoveringnewyork.com
How to Get to Bog River Falls on Tupper Lake in the Adirondacks
Located along the picturesque shores of Tupper Lake in the heart of the Adirondack Park, you’ll find the beautiful Bog River Falls. Bog River Falls is a small waterfall that can be found where the Bog River empties into Tupper Lake, creating one of the most dramatic roadside scenes in the Adirondacks. It is located in the southeastern corner of St. Lawrence County, just a few feet from its border with both Hamilton County and Franklin County.
wwnytv.com
Developer out, plans change for O’burg property
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - A project that was supposed to bring in more than $100 million by developing a city-owned waterfront property has fallen through, but city officials say there are now different plans. The project proposed by Blue Water Development at the site of the former Diamond National...
