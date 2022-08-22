ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massena, NY

wwnytv.com

Alleged bar fight leads to assault charge

LAWRENCE, New York (WWNY) - A Massena man faces an assault charge following an alleged bar fight. State police say 30-year-old Steven LeClair allegedly hit a man and a woman in the head on August 20 at The Jug Bar on Route 11C in the town of Lawrence. Troopers say...
LAWRENCE, NY
informnny.com

Potsdam man arrested on drug charges following car crash

COLTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — A man from Potsdam has been arrested following a car crash in June. According to the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, on June 17, 2022, Paul Siematkowski, age 24 of Potsdam, was driving in the Town of Colton when he crossed the center line and hit an oncoming vehicle head-on.
POTSDAM, NY
informnny.com

Ogdensburg mayor arrested on false statement charges

OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWTI) — The mayor of Ogdensburg has been arrested following an incident last November. The St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that Mayor Jeffrey M. Skelly was arrested on August 23 in the City of Ogdensburg. According to the Sheriff’s Office, it received a complaint pursuant...
OGDENSBURG, NY
wwnytv.com

Raymondville man faces weapons charge

NORFOLK, New York (WWNY) - A Raymondville man shouldn’t have had the gun, and shouldn’t have been shooting it where he was, state police said Wednesday. Police said they charged Rodney Wood, 27, Tuesday night with criminal possession of a weapon, fourth degree, as a convicted felon. Police...
RAYMONDVILLE, NY
wwnytv.com

Kenneth Kristan Lambert, 43, of Spragueville

SPRAGUEVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Kenneth Kristan Lambert, age 43, of Spragueville, passed away on August 22, 2022 at his home. Calling hours will be held at French Funeral Home in Gouverneur on Tuesday, August 30, 2022 from 4:00 - 7:00 p.m. and on Wednesday, August 31 from 10:00 - 11:00 a.m. with his funeral service starting immediately after. Burial will follow in the New St. James Cemetery in Gouverneur. Condolences, memories, and photos may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.
GOUVERNEUR, NY
wwnytv.com

Larry R. McClure, 83, of Norfolk

NORFOLK, New York (WWNY) - A Celebration of Life gathering for Mr. Larry R. McClure, 83, a resident of 492 Old Market Road, Norfolk, will be held on Saturday, August 27, 2022 starting at 1 pm at his home. Mr. McClure passed away early Friday morning , August 19, 2022 at his home.
NORFOLK, NY
wwnytv.com

Graveside Services: Van C. Peets, 57, of Potsdam

POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - Graveside services for Mr. Van C. Peets, age 57, of Potsdam, NY will be held on Friday, August 26th at 11 am at St. Mary’s Cemetery with Rev. Joseph Giroux celebrant. Van passed away June 2nd. The Garner Funeral Service is handling the arrangements.
POTSDAM, NY
northcountrynow.com

Students return to St. Lawrence County

College students, and sometimes their pets, are returning to Potsdam and Canton for the fall semester. Clarkson University senior Jack Stahura, Vermont, shops at Potsdam’s Price Chopper with his dog, Bailey, in the grocery cart. NCNow photo.
POTSDAM, NY
wwnytv.com

Gabrielle Louise Schiltz, 31, of North Lawrence

NORTH LAWRENCE, New York (WWNY) - On Sunday, August 21, 2022, Gabrielle Louise Schiltz, loving daughter and sister, died peacefully at the age of 31. Gabrielle was born on December 16, 1990 in Lancaster, PA to Thomas and Gabriella Schiltz the oldest daughter and third of their nine children. She attended St. Therese Academy in Nicholville, NY until sixth grade and continued her education at St. Dominic’s in Post Falls, ID where she graduated in 2009. She then graduated from St. Mary’s College, St. Mary’s, KS in 2012.
NORTH LAWRENCE, NY
wwnytv.com

Margaret A. Kennedy, 90, of Star Lake

STAR LAKE, New York (WWNY) - Margaret A. Kennedy, age 90, of Star Lake, NY, passed away on Wednesday, August 24, 2022 at Clifton-Fine Hospital. Services for Margaret will be at a later date. Arrangements are entrusted to French Family Funeral Home, Star Lake. Condolences, photos and memories may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.
STAR LAKE, NY
wwnytv.com

Addressing homelessness in Ogdensburg as park hours condense

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - A rainy Tuesday afternoon, two people are lying down in the gazebo at Library Park in Ogdensburg. It’s one of a string of parks that make up the city’s Greenbelt, where officials just set a curfew from 11 PM to 5 AM in an effort to curb issues they’ve been dealing with.
OGDENSBURG, NY
wwnytv.com

Mary E. (Burwell) Latimer, 95, of Canton

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Mary E. (Burwell) Latimer, 95 of Canton, passed away on August 24, 2022 surrounded by loved ones at the United Helpers Health Care and Rehabilitation Center, Canton. Mary was born March 6, 1927 and was the daughter of the late Millard E. and Dorthea L....
CANTON, NY
wwnytv.com

Ogdensburg City Manager Stephen Jellie’s resignation date is set

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - The final day on the job for Ogdensburg’s city manager is set. Stephen Jellie will resign on November 30. Jellie says a buyout agreement was reached during an executive session Monday evening. An outspoken group of city residents has long been calling for Jellie...
OGDENSBURG, NY
wwnytv.com

Joseph Daniel Gotham, 22, of Russell

RUSSELL, New York (WWNY) - Joseph Daniel Gotham, 22, of Russell, died unexpected on Friday, August 19, 2022 as a result of a motor vehicle accident. Joe was born May 28, 2000 in Potsdam, a son of Daniel and Brandie (Clary) Gotham. He graduated from Edwards-Knox Central School in 2019. Although his years may have been short, he lived them to the fullest. Joe loved being busy and working hard. He loved working for Wight and Patterson in the mill and driving the feed truck and most recently was working for NG Gilbert Tree Service.
RUSSELL, NY
informnny.com

Injured hiker rescued from Cranberry Lake

CLIFTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — Two hikers were recently rescued after one was injured in St. Lawrence County. According to the Department of Environmental Conservation, in the evening hours of August 19, two hikers called for assistance on the Cranberry Lake 50. The hikers reported that one of the hikers,...
SAINT LAWRENCE COUNTY, NY
wwnytv.com

In Canton, old building gets new life

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - If you’ve ever been to Bend in The River Park in Canton, you’ve probably seen a building that has stood vacant for years. That’s about to change. Atlantic Testing Laboratories has been a part of the Canton community for 50-some years as...
CANTON, NY
uncoveringnewyork.com

How to Get to Bog River Falls on Tupper Lake in the Adirondacks

Located along the picturesque shores of Tupper Lake in the heart of the Adirondack Park, you’ll find the beautiful Bog River Falls. Bog River Falls is a small waterfall that can be found where the Bog River empties into Tupper Lake, creating one of the most dramatic roadside scenes in the Adirondacks. It is located in the southeastern corner of St. Lawrence County, just a few feet from its border with both Hamilton County and Franklin County.
TUPPER LAKE, NY
wwnytv.com

Developer out, plans change for O’burg property

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - A project that was supposed to bring in more than $100 million by developing a city-owned waterfront property has fallen through, but city officials say there are now different plans. The project proposed by Blue Water Development at the site of the former Diamond National...
OGDENSBURG, NY

