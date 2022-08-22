Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wwnytv.com
Jefferson County Food Policy Council meets
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Jefferson County’s food community met for the first time in person, a year after forming the Jefferson Food Policy Council. The group is made up of representatives from different businesses and food-related groups throughout the county. The council formed last September to help ensure...
wwnytv.com
Primary Day: 2 districts, 2 choices
(WWNY) - Tuesday is the second of two Primary Elections in New York state. Reporter Lexi Bruening was live during 7 News At Noon at the Life Church of the Nazarene in Watertown, where voters were choosing between three GOP candidates to represent the 24th congressional district in the House of Representatives.
wwnytv.com
21st, 24th Congressional races called in favor of Tenney and Castelli
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - With more than half of the vote in for second of two Primary Elections in New York State, the 21st and 24th Congressional races have been called. People in the tri-county area are participating in two separate elections for congressional candidates. The newly created 24th Congressional District and the redrawn 21st Congressional District.
wwnytv.com
State allocates 4 retail cannabis dispensaries for northern counties
ALBANY, New York (WWNY) - The seven-county North Country region will be allotted four retail cannabis stores. At least to start. The state Office for Cannabis Management based the number on population. In contrast, Manhattan will have 22, Long Island 20, and Brooklyn 19. They’re called Conditional Adult Use Retail...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wwnytv.com
James E. Heidt, 85, of Lowville
LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - James E. Heidt, 85, of Brookside Senior Living Community, formerly of Theresa, passed away on Monday evening, August 22, 2022 at St. Luke’s Healthcare, Utica. He is survived by his beloved wife, Ann; two sons and a daughter-in-law, Brian James Heidt of Lowville; Michael...
wwnytv.com
State police confirm search for evidence in Howell killing
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - State Police confirmed Thursday they are again searching for evidence in the February shooting death of SUNY Potsdam student Elizabeth Howell. A state police dive team searched the waters of the Raquette River along State Route 37 in Akwesasne Wednesday afternoon. State police had multiple...
wwnytv.com
Cheryl D. (Tulip) Lawton, 68, of Ogdensburg
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - A Celebration of Life for Cheryl D. (Tulip) Lawton, age 68, of Ogdensburg, NY, will be held on Thursday, August 25, 2022, from 3:00PM to 7:00PM at 1213 Washington Street, Ogdensburg. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg. Cheryl passed away on Tuesday, August 23, 2022, at Claxton Hepburn Medical Center, surrounded by her loving family.
wwnytv.com
Primary day Pt. II - was this really necessary?
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - As our reporter Lexi Bruening pointed out at noon, turnout for today’s primary is light. And by “light,” we mean practically no one. If primary day was a western, this would be the part where the balls of sage brush roll down an empty street.
RELATED PEOPLE
wwnytv.com
Terra L McCarthy Sterling, 46, formerly of Evans Mills
EVANS MILLS, New York (WWNY) - Terra L McCarthy Sterling age 46 of Plattsburgh NY, formerly from Evans Mills, NY passed away and entered into the gates of heaven on August 17, 2022 in the presence of her Lord and Savior at CVPH Hospital in Plattsburgh, NY . She was born November 4, 1975, in Watertown, NY, the daughter of Manny, and Carrie (Weston) McCarthy and graduated from Indian River High School in 1993. She worked at Salerno’s packaging as a purchasing agent.
wwnytv.com
Claudia Tenney declares win in new 24th Congressional District primary race
CENTRAL SQUARE, New York (WWNY) - 24th Congressional District Republican Candidate Claudia Tenney has declared herself the winner in the Republican Primary race for the newly drawn district. As of before 11:30 PM, 90% of precincts reported,, and in her favor. Tenney holds 54% of that vote with 17,277 at...
wwnytv.com
Stair climb next month to honor fallen 9/11 firefighters
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - There’s a stair climb next month to honor the sacrifices firefighters made on 9/11. Lowville Fire Department vice president Benjamin Lyndaker talked about the 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb on 7 News At Noon. Watch the video above for his interview. The event is from...
wwnytv.com
Addressing homelessness in Ogdensburg as park hours condense
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - A rainy Tuesday afternoon, two people are lying down in the gazebo at Library Park in Ogdensburg. It’s one of a string of parks that make up the city’s Greenbelt, where officials just set a curfew from 11 PM to 5 AM in an effort to curb issues they’ve been dealing with.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wwnytv.com
From parched to soaked: A month’s worth of rain in 3 days
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Conditions have been on the dry side for parts of the north country, but that may have changed this week. The Northeast Climate Control Center at Cornell University says Watertown picked up 3.2 inches of rain on Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday. That’s a little more...
wwnytv.com
Three towns set to end fire protection deals with Copenhagen FD
COPENHAGEN, New York (WWNY) - Three Lewis County towns are set to not renew their deals with the Copenhagen fire department for fire protection. The move by the towns of Pinckney, Harrisburg and Denmark has prompted a special village board meeting tonight, at Copenhagen Central School. The fire department serves...
wwnytv.com
Samaritan reopens one lab, closes others
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Samaritan Medical Center’s Imaging and Lab Center is set to open back up Thursday, after a staff shortage forced it to close. The lab on Coffeen Street in Watertown has been closed to patients since Monday. Patients have been asked to visit the hospital’s...
localsyr.com
Lisa and Anthony Waldron back in court, Oswego County DSS creates new management positions
OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The Oswego County mother and stepfather facing second-degree murder charges for the death of their son with special needs appeared in county court Monday afternoon. 17-year-old Jordan Brooks with cerebral palsy was just 55 pounds when he died in his town of Palermo home in...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
mychamplainvalley.com
Ogdensburg mayor arrested on false statement charges
OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWTI) — The mayor of Ogdensburg has been arrested following an incident last November. The St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that Mayor Jeffrey M. Skelly was arrested on August 23 in the City of Ogdensburg. According to the Sheriff’s Office, it received a complaint pursuant...
Head-on collision in Herkimer kills three people
HERKIMER, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New York State Troopers in Oneida County have reported a fatal collision in the Town of Herkimer on August 21st that has claimed the lives of three people. Around 10:30 pm on Sunday, Troopers arrived on the scene of a head-on car accident that took place on Route 5. They […]
wwnytv.com
Annual backpack giveaway begins
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Watertown Urban Mission kicked off it’s annual back-to-school backpack giveaway Thursday. Thanks to community donations, the non-profit was able to put together 500 backpacks full of school supplies for local students. “Its an opportunity to see a child smile, knowing they have a...
A Bit of Local Farm History
Earlier this summer, I took a cross-country road trip and got to see miles and miles of America’s farmland. As I marveled at the mammoth cultivators and irrigation systems that make the production of our food possible, I couldn’t help thinking of the way folks used to farm and how lucky I am to have grown up with relatives who grew vegetables for a living.
Comments / 0