These are the 15 best employers in Michigan, Forbes survey says
The results of a new survey by Forbes shows Michigan-based organizations have an edge in the state when it comes to employee satisfaction, from education to automotive to utilities. This is Forbes’ fourth survey of the best employers, evaluating 1,382 companies throughout the United States and ranking them in each...
These 4 Michigan projects are getting millions in state incentives
LANSING, MI – A thermal products lab dedicated to electric vehicle battery tech, a Lansing manufacturing facility, a downtown Detroit redevelopment and Michigan marketing efforts are all being boosted by state funding. The Michigan Strategic Fund reviewed 15 agenda items Tuesday, Aug. 23 during its monthly board meeting that...
Michigan using $63M in federal dollars to aid homeless and at-risk renters
LANSING, MI – Michigan is using $63 million in federal dollars to support homeless services and at-risk renters. The Michigan State Housing Development Authority allocated the American Rescue Plan dollars during its Aug. 18 board meeting. Funding will be used to develop affordable rental housing, offer financial assistance to...
‘Bad Boy’ John Salley to appear at opening of Whitmore Lake marijuana dispensary
WHITMORE LAKE, MI -- The WellFlower is poised to become Whitmore Lake’s third recreational marijuana dispensary. And former Detroit Piston and cannabis advocate John Salley will be on hand Saturday at the opening signing autographs. The recreational marijuana dispensary at 50 E. North Territorial Rd. is the final marijuana...
Ann Arbor psychedelic shroom fest plans return to University of Michigan
ANN ARBOR, MI — A festive celebration of entheogenic plants and fungi, including psychedelic mushrooms, is planned to return to the University of Michigan campus. Organizers have scheduled Ann Arbor’s second-annual Entheofest for 1:11-4:20 p.m. Sept. 18 on UM’s Central Campus Diag. The event now awaits UM’s official approval.
‘Rock snot’ spreads into second river in Michigan’s Lower Peninsula
TRAVERSE CITY, MI – A nuisance alga called “rock snot” cropped up in a cold-water river in Michigan’s Lower Peninsula for the second time in nine months. Officials at the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) on Aug. 24. 2022, confirmed that didymo – scientific name didymosphenia geminate – established an infestation in a stretch of the Boardman River in Grand Traverse County’s Blair Township. Experts found the invasive species in the Upper Manistee River in Kalkaska County in December 2021.
While some get rain, drought continues for an important agricultural part of Michigan
Drought is continuing over a significant section of Michigan. The latest drought status, ranked on August 23 and released today, August 25, shows moderate drought covering part of the Thumb and the Saginaw Valley. The tan area below is moderate drought. Moderate drought covers all of Huron County and Bay County, and parts of Tuscola, Sanilac, Saginaw, Midland, Arenac, Iosco and Ogemaw Counties.
Cleanup of contaminated Ypsilanti Water Street redevelopment site gets $4.3M boost
YPSILANTI, MI - If you clean it up, they will come. Ypsilanti officials hope that’s the case for 38 acres sandwiched between Michigan Avenue and the Huron River at the heart of the city. The contaminated Water Street site, long a graveyard for redevelopment proposals, will now see a significant cash infusion from the state to power cleanup efforts.
‘Immersive Nutcracker’ coming to select U.S. cities with just one Michigan stop
DETROIT - The same people who brought you “Immersive Van Gogh” and who are bringing you the upcoming “Immersive Klimt” as well as the upcoming “Immersive King Tut” have just announced another head-to-toe installation for the holiday season. “Immersive Nutcracker, A winter Miracle,” which...
Water tower marking site of notorious industrial polluter demolished near Ann Arbor
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – A landmark that served to remind Ann Arbor-area residents of the presence of former manufacturer Gelman Sciences fell early Tuesday morning. Contractor Iseler Demolition toppled the white water tower along Wagner Road in Scio Township before 7 a.m. Aug. 23, cutting the wide base of the tower and allowing it to tip to the ground like a felled tree. Crews then began cutting the largely intact steel structure into pieces in order to remove the debris from the property.
Auto crash survivors can’t have lifetime benefits cut retroactively, Michigan Court of Appeals rules
Catastrophically injured auto crash victims can’t have their lifetime medical care reimbursements cut after the fact, the Michigan Court of Appeals ruled Thursday. The ruling reversed a 2019 change to Michigan’s no-fault auto insurance law that reduced the amount insurers have to pay. It’s a ruling that could...
Historic bridge over Huron River near Ann Arbor reopens ahead of schedule
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - A historic bridge over the Huron River just outside Ann Arbor is reopening ahead of schedule after a rehabilitation project kept it shuttered for much of the summer. But some outstanding construction items will result in another closure later this fall, officials said. The Washtenaw County...
Make your voice heard at three Line 5 tunnel public meetings
ST. IGNACE, MI – Federal regulators announced three public meetings to gather input about Enbridge’s plan to build a tunnel beneath Great Lakes waters for a replacement section of its Line 5 oil and gas pipeline. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers scheduled three public “scoping” meetings for...
Powerball results for 08/24/22; $1 million winner sold in Michigan
LANSING, MI – A player in Michigan won $1 million, but there was no winner of the $100 million Powerball jackpot for the drawing held on Wednesday, Aug. 24. That means the drawing on Saturday, Aug. 27 will be worth $115 million with a cash option of $65.2 million.
Hopes for neighborhood retail at troubled Ann Arbor site slowly fading
ANN ARBOR, MI — When the Georgetown Mall on Packard Street was demolished nearly a decade ago with the help of over $1 million in public funds, there were high hopes for a mixed-use development with ground-floor retail. Neighbors mourned the loss of a Kroger grocery store and surrounding...
A Michigan summer day could be as hot as the deep South by 2100
Michigan’s hottest summer days by the year 2100 will feel like parts of the deep South as climate change drives up air temperatures in coming decades, according to a recent climate science study. A scorching summer day in Flint in 2100 can be expected to feel like a balmy...
Sheriff greenlights Ypsilanti-area license plate reader plan with strict guidelines
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - A strong majority of Ypsilanti Township residents opposed a proposal to cover the area with automated license plate readers for use by law enforcement while responding to an online survey. But in community meetings when proposed safeguards around the surveillance technology were explained and questions answered...
House bill to ban card-only parking in Michigan may address bigger issue of socio-economic inequalities
A bill recently introduced in the Michigan House to ban cashless parking facilities could also help address socio-economic inequities in the state, according to the state representative who introduced it. HB 6349 would amend the Michigan Consumer Protection Act to make “requiring a parking fee to be paid using a...
Beach litter bots are coming to Michigan, Wisconsin and Ohio
MUSKEGON, MI — Don’t mind those robots on the beach. They’re just cleaning up our trash. A pair of litter bots made their Michigan debut in Muskegon on Tuesday, Aug. 23, where the “PixieDrone” and “BeBot” trundled through the water and the sand gathering plastic debris that, unfortunately, has become endemic in the Great Lakes.
Back to School BBQ offers free backpacks, school supplies to Washtenaw County students
ANN ARBOR, MI - Children in need of supplies for the upcoming school year can get stocked up during a Back to School BBQ hosted by Community Action Network. The Back to School BBQ is 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26, at the Bryant Community Center, 3 W. Eden Court in Ann Arbor. School supplies, including nearly 200 backpacks, free books and gift cards for purchasing clothes, have been donated from area businesses and churches, .
The Ann Arbor News
Ann Arbor, MI
