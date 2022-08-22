ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakewood, WA

The Suburban Times

Tracye Ferguson brings her principles to work at state education agency

Pacific Lutheran University announcement. Tracye Ferguson (Class of 1994) is an experienced educator who believes children develop and reach milestones at different phases — and we need to celebrate their growth. “Not all children thrive or develop the same, but they all need the same amount of encouragement and support,” she…
The Suburban Times

Lakewood South Sound Wildlife Area Community Day, October 1

Submitted by Clover Park Rotary. Mark down Saturday October 1st from 9:00 AM to 1:00PM for the next Community day at Lakewood’s South Sound Wildlife area. Organized by Clover Park Rotary, our community is working to restore this area and make better public access. We plan to:. Clean up...
LAKEWOOD, WA
The Suburban Times

Congratulations Summer Jobs 253 participants

City of Tacoma social media post. Congrats to all the Summer Jobs 253 participants on completing their summer employment program! At the August 18 celebration, Mayor Woodards recognized the students & gave them their final paychecks. Afterwards, there was a Trades Fair highlighting local job opportunities.
TACOMA, WA
The Suburban Times

Marco J. Heidner Foundation awards grant to Making a Difference

Making a Difference Foundation press release. Making A Difference Foundation (MADF) has been awarded a grant in the amount of $2,000 from The Marco J. Heidner Foundation for the Eloise’s Cooking Pot Food Bank. The funding will be used to purchase fresh and culturally relevant food items not normally donated to food banks and then be given way to individuals and families most in need.
TACOMA, WA
The Suburban Times

Puyallup Recreation Center Restoration Program moving along

City of Puyallup social media announcement. As the summer season moves along, the Recreation Center Restoration Project begins to take shape. In July, crews continued demolition duties of the exterior and interior walls, ripping up carpets, and temporarily moving furnishings into the gymnasium. FMI mailchi.mp/puyallupwa.gov/recreation-center-update-2.
PUYALLUP, WA
The Suburban Times

Lakewood Council Corner: Aug. 22, 2022

City of Lakewood announcement. Did you know that in 2020 and 2021 more than 1,400 companies either started or relocated to Lakewood?. At its Study Session Monday, the Lakewood City Council heard from Community and Economic Development Department staff, who provided an update on economic development in the community and progress made by the department in the last couple of years – including new businesses coming in.
LAKEWOOD, WA
The Suburban Times

Lakewood’s Phase 2 (Washington Blvd) Project Update

City of Lakewood announcement. All of the storm drainage along Washington Blvd between Edgewood and Vernon will be completed by the end of the month. This includes the largest infiltration system installed by the City, a water quality treatment unit for stormwater prior to discharge to Carp Lake, and a new conveyance system to replace the existing conveyance system that has been structurally deficient for at least 10 years. A graphic below shows the system that the contractor has been installing for the past few weeks.
LAKEWOOD, WA
The Suburban Times

Applications now open for C-PACER financing

Pierce County announcement. Pierce County is now accepting applications for the Commercial Property Assessed Clean Energy + Resiliency Program (C-PACER). The C-PACER program allows owners and developers of eligible properties in Pierce County to obtain long-term financing, at a lower interest rate, for qualifying energy generation, efficiency, water conservation or resiliency projects. More efficient, clean buildings will help the County meet greenhouse gas reduction goals as called for in the Sustainability 2030 Plan.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
The Suburban Times

Welcome to U.P. 253 Therapy and Consult

City of University Place announcement. Help the City of University Place welcome 253 Therapy and Consult!. Plan to attend a ribbon cutting on Wednesday, August 31, 2022 from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. at their location: 2603 Bridgeport Way West, Suite D.
UNIVERSITY PLACE, WA
The Suburban Times

Follow Tacoma’s Biennial Budget process

The above news or information was provided by the person or entity noted above. If you have news or information you'd like to share with 30,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.
TACOMA, WA
The Suburban Times

Obituary Notices – August 25, 2022

New Tacoma Cemeteries and Funeral Home: Akulina Ilinichna Ruseva; Pauline Rae Bender; James Guy Wick.
TACOMA, WA
The Suburban Times

Family fun in Tacoma this week and next

Metro Parks Tacoma announcement. Looking for a few fun things to do before the kids head back to school? Metro Parks Tacoma has a few things for your consideration. They include:. Outdoor pools close soon (Sept. 3, Stewart Heights and Sept. 4, Kandle Pool) Teen Late Night (August 26, two...
TACOMA, WA
The Suburban Times

The Lakewood Elks presents Ladies’ Night Out

Submitted by Susan Berven, Lakewood Elks #2388. Lakewood Elks Presents … LADIES’ NIGHT OUT! Saturday, August 27th 5:00-8:00 pm. Lounge and Kitchen Open! Great Food & Drink! Join us for an evening of Cocktails and Shopping. Enjoy our small Boutique of New and Like New Accessories, Clothing, Shoes, Handbags and Home Decor!
LAKEWOOD, WA
The Suburban Times

East 27th Street in Tacoma reduced to one lane approaching Portland Avenue for 2 weeks

TACOMA – Travelers who use East 27th Street near Portland Avenue in Tacoma will want to plan for extra travel time and be aware of a new temporary work zone. At 9 a.m. Monday, Aug. 29, construction crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation will close the right lane of East 27th Street between East Bay Street and Portland Avenue.
TACOMA, WA
The Suburban Times

Pierce County COVID-19 data update: Cases, hospitalizations and deaths

Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department announcement. Our COVID-19 hospitalization rate is the lowest we’ve seen since mid-April. That’s great news! The hospitalization rate helps us understand how COVID-19 is affecting availability of critical healthcare services. Our COVID-19 case rate also continues to fall. But that number has become less...
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
The Suburban Times

Lakewood Farmers Market extended

City of Lakewood announcement. We heard you Lakewood Farmers Market shoppers: You want more market days!. Due to the popularity of this year’s market –and because we’re just not quite ready to let go of summer – we’re extending the Lakewood Farmers Market two additional weeks.
LAKEWOOD, WA
The Suburban Times

Pierce Transit CTAG August 25 Meeting Agenda

The Pierce Transit Community Transportation Advisory Group (CTAG) will meet on August 25 remotely at 5:30 pm. Read the meeting agenda participation instructions here.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
The Suburban Times

Hylebos Bridge Daytime Closures Scheduled August 24 and 25

City of Tacoma announcement. The City of Tacoma’s Public Works Engineering Division will perform maintenance on the Hylebos Bridge (located off East 11th Street in the Tacoma Tideflats) on Wednesday, August 24, and Thursday, August 25, from 6 AM to 6 PM on both days. During these time frames,...

