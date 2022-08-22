McKenzie, Tenn.–Dozens of Tennessee Highway Patrol troopers and area law enforcement officers–including many from the Henry County Sheriff’s Office and Paris Police Department–lined the streets to greet the body of THP Pilot Sgt. Lee Russell as he arrived at Brummitt-McKenzie Funeral Home in McKenzie Wednesday. A tragic helicopter accident Tuesday near Chattanooga claimed the life of Russell and Marion County Detective Matt Blansett during a mission in a wooded area. Funeral services for Russell will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday at Long Heights Baptist Church in McKenzie. His full obituary is published separately on our website. (Carissa French photo).

MCKENZIE, TN ・ 12 HOURS AGO