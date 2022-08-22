Read full article on original website
WBBJ
Police confirm 2 missing men found safe in Jackson
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Police Department confirms the conclusion of two separate missing person cases. According to police, 64-year-old Jackie Edwards and 68-year-old Douglass Reasons have both been found safe. Edwards was reported as missing in the Jackson area on August 4 and police have been searching for...
WBBJ
MISSING: 13-year-old Jacob Chilton, Munford/Tipton Co. area
MUNFORD, Tenn. — A 13-year-old boy is missing from the Tipton County area. According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Jacob Chilton has been missing since August 19. Chilton is 5’7″ tall, weighing about 150 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen near...
WBBJ
Jackson-Madison County Library to host event for authors
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Library is hosting an event for authors in September. The library says its annual Local Author Event will allow authors to meet fellow authors, talk with readers and sell their books. The library says that they will only be able to host 26...
WBBJ
UPDATE: Jackie Edwards found safe, Jackson police confirm
UPDATE: (8/24/22) — The Jackson Police Department confirms Jackie Edwards has been found safe. JACKSON, Tenn. — In early August, one family had a growing suspicion when they realized they haven’t heard from one of their family members in a few days. That is when they went to the Jackson Police Department and reported a missing person.
radionwtn.com
Law Enforcement Pay Respects To THP Pilot Lee Russell
McKenzie, Tenn.–Dozens of Tennessee Highway Patrol troopers and area law enforcement officers–including many from the Henry County Sheriff’s Office and Paris Police Department–lined the streets to greet the body of THP Pilot Sgt. Lee Russell as he arrived at Brummitt-McKenzie Funeral Home in McKenzie Wednesday. A tragic helicopter accident Tuesday near Chattanooga claimed the life of Russell and Marion County Detective Matt Blansett during a mission in a wooded area. Funeral services for Russell will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday at Long Heights Baptist Church in McKenzie. His full obituary is published separately on our website. (Carissa French photo).
WBBJ
Jackson Chamber, Tyler Guy Fund make plans for teen center
JACKSON, Tenn. — A meeting was held at the Jackson Chamber Tuesday to continue talks on creating a safe, but fun, center for teenagers. Sabrina Blue, the Chair of the Tyler Guy Fund, visited the Jackson Chamber to shed light on the importance of the fund. “The purpose of...
WBBJ
Community pays respects to Huntingdon Mayor Dale Kelley
HUNTINGDON, Tenn. — The City of Huntingdon honored a respected member of their community. Huntingdon Mayor Dale Kelley died on Saturday. Family, friends and colleagues came to pay their respects and highlight the impact Kelley made in West Tennessee. “Dale was the embodiment of that motto, serving others needs...
WBBJ
UPDATE: 1 inmate found, 2nd still on the run, US Marshals say
CHESTER COUNTY, Tenn. — US Marshals have released video surveillance showing Aurelius Crayton after he escaped on Wednesday. Marshals say a second image shows Crayton in a red shirt that could be over his white shirt. They say that Clayton could be in the Jackson area. UPDATE:. CHESTER COUNTY,...
radionwtn.com
Firecrackers, Not Gunshots As Martin Westview Put On Lockdown
Martin, Tenn.–This morning at approx. 7:53am, Martin Westview High School SRO Jason Arant received information that a gunshot may have just been fired in the parking lot of Westview High School. According to the press release from the Martin Police, the school was put on a lockdown as a...
radionwtn.com
Carroll County Home Destroyed By Fire
McKenzie, Tenn.–A home on Old State Route 22 in Carroll County was destroyed by fire late Wednesday night. McKenzie firefighters were dispatched to provide mutual aid at the fire at 607 Old State Route 22. On arrival, firefighters found the home already heavily involved, with fire extending throughout the attic. A tanker shuttle was established to provide water for fire suppression operations. Units were on scene for over two hours.
WBBJ
Search continues for escaped Chester County jail inmate
CHESTER COUNTY, Tenn. — Authorities continue to search for a man who escaped from the Chester County jail on Wednesday. 40-year-old Aurelius Crayton is wanted by the U.S. Marshals for escape from a penal facility. Crayton is described as a black male, approximately 6’3″ tall and weighing about 235...
Chester County Independent
What’s Happening in Henderson, Chester County and surrounding areas
The Enville Community Club and Enville Volunteer Fire Department will have our Enville Wild Goose fundraiser at 4 p.m. Aug. 27 with a spaghetti supper, cakewalk, silent auction and 50/50 drawing. We hope everyone will come out for great food, fellowship and fun; bring a cake and join us!. Andrew-Davis...
WBBJ
Mugshots : Madison County : 08/24/22 – 08/25/22
The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 08/24/22 and 7 a.m. on 08/25/22. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.
thunderboltradio.com
Dresden tornado survivor given keys to new home
Dresden tornado survivor Cathy Gallimore will tell you she’s blessed and she’s no longer homeless after being given the keys to her new home Wednesday courtesy of Virginia-based non-profit God’s Pit Crew. Miss Gallimore lost her home on December 10th, but when God’s Pit Crew heard about...
WBBJ
LIFELINE receives donation from local foundation
JACKSON, Tenn. — LIFELINE Blood Services has received a donation from the West Tennessee Healthcare Foundation. LIFELINE says it was given a professional medical-grade refrigerator with advanced monitoring and control. LIFELINE officials say this will help them keep samples longer. “A blood sample is required to be retained on...
WBBJ
Pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle in Jackson
JACKSON, Tenn. — One person has died after being struck by a vehicle in Jackson Wednesday night. The Jackson Fire Department says they received a call at 10:15 p.m. of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle at the intersection of the 45 Bypass and Airways Boulevard. Upon arrival, the...
WBBJ
Mrs. Mary Louise Chatman
Mrs. Mary Louise Chatman, 84, died Sunday, August 21, 2022, at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital in Jackson. With social distancing restrictions in place, services will be Saturday, August 27, 2022, at 11:00 A. M. at Farmers Chapel C. M. E. Church in Brownsville. Interment will be in Oakwood Cemetery in Brownsville. There will be a visitation Saturday from 10:00 A. M. until time of service at Farmers Chapel C. M. E. Church.
WBBJ
Greenfield Fire Dept. to host 34th Fire Prevention Festival
The festival will continue span from Oct. 3 to Oct. 8. Events include, but are not limited to:. Greenfield Fire Prevention Kick-off Breakfast at Wimpy’s Corner. Peace, Love, Fire Safety Tie Dye Party for the kids. Side by Side Live Burn demo (10 a.m.)
WBBJ
Battle of the Badges pits fire, police against each other in eating contest
JACKSON, Tenn. — Texas Roadhouse hosted a charity event called the Battle of the Badges on Monday. It kicked off with a rib eating contest between the Jackson Police Department and the Jackson Fire Department. The winner will have funds donated to the charity of their choice. “Being a...
WBBJ
Larry Dale White
Larry Dale White, age 69, resident of Lakeland, Tennessee and husband of Bonnie Knott White, departed this life Tuesday afternoon, August 16, 2022 at St. Francis Hospital in Memphis. Memorial Services for Mr. White will be at 2 P.M. Thursday, August 25, 2022 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at...
