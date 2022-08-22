Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
alaskasnewssource.com
Dental hygienist grads waiting months for licensing due to staff shortages
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Recent Dental Hygienist program graduates in Alaska are reporting around a three-month wait time to receive their practicing license. According to the Alaska Division Of Corporations, Businesses and Professional Learning, the delayed wait time occurring right now is not uncommon. The division has faced a 30% vacancy rate over the last year. The staff shortage impacts how many applications they are able to review over a period of time.
alaskalandmine.com
Joe Gerace announces new position at Gerace University following departure from Anchorage Health Department
Earlier this month, Anchorage Health Department Director Joe Gerace resigned his post following a string of allegations that Gerace had fabricated much of his resume, including key information about his education and military service. Gerace, who led Anchorage’s homelessness response, was subsequently accused of fantasizing about shooting homeless people.
kmxt.org
Alaska Fisheries Report August 25, 2022
On this week’s Alaska Fisheries Report with Terry Haines: KMXT’s Kirsten Dobroth reporting on NOAA’s new strategic plan for Alaska mariculture, Katherine Moncure of KDLG with a story on the Alaska Salmon Program, and Anna Rose MacArthur of KYUK on closed coho in the Kuskokwim.
alaskasnewssource.com
West coast surf will be high
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Two storm systems will impact Alaska through the week. The older system is churning in the Gulf of Alaska and has spread rain to the coasts and inland. It will weaken and drift north as it still generates showers through Thursday morning for Southcentral Alaska and Interior locations.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
alaskasnewssource.com
Anchorage Wolverines training camp
Recent Dental Hygienist graduates in Alaska are reporting around a 3 month wait-time in receiving their practicing licensing. Troopers searching for missing kayaker in Knik River. Updated: 5 hours ago. Troopers searching for missing kayaker in Knik River. Palmer courthouse celebrates the reopening of all courtrooms in rededication ceremony. Updated:...
alaskasnewssource.com
Rainbow fentanyl raising concerns in Alaska
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A new form of fentanyl is causing Alaska law enforcement agencies and health officials to proactively educate the public about the inherent dangers of the drug. Rainbow fentanyl, as it’s called, has been found throughout the U.S. While authorities won’t confirm if the drug is in...
alaskasnewssource.com
Lawsuit filed over lack of ballot-curing process in Alaska elections
Library employees feel personnel concerns are being handled unfairly, ombudsman letter states. Library employees feel personnel concerns are being handled unfairly, ombudsman letter states. Vendors get first day off after opening weekend at the Alaska State Fair. Updated: 8 hours ago. Vendors get first day off after opening weekend at...
Anchorage fifth-graders asked to choose their gender identity in welcome material for school year start
In Anchorage, at least one classroom teacher has asked students as young as the fifth grade to tell her what their pronouns are: He/him, She/her, or They/them. Bad grammar aside, it’s gender identity conditioning for pre-teens. And parents don’t always know about it. Jay McDonald, a parent in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
midnightsunak.com
Leslie: Alaska’s Pioneer Homes need a lifeline
For almost a year, I have been working at the Fairbanks Pioneer Home. I’m currently an activities aide after spending my first two months working the floor as an assisted living aide. The State of Alaska is currently failing our vulnerable Elders, their hard-working employees and our community at...
alaskasnewssource.com
Celebrating Black Business Month in Alaska
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - August is National Black Business Month, a celebration of Black-owned businesses across the country. Here in Alaska, the Alaska Black Caucus helped bring attention to the month by promoting Blackout Friday. Every Friday in the month of August, ABC asked that people only spend money at...
alaskapublic.org
Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, August 24, 2022
Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast. Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly:. The risk of a major rock slide is causing cruise ships...
battlelakereview.com
Underwood Scouts Trip To Alaska
The Underwood Boy Scout Troop made a high adventure trip to Alaska the last week of July. Senior Patrol Leader Nolan Korby led a flag retirement ceremony at the base of Mt. McKinley. The scouts went on a summer sled dog ride with the team of Iditarod Champion Mitch Seavey. They were successful in panning for some gold to bring home, did some fly fishing on the Kenia River for sockeyes and kayaked the river.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
alaskasnewssource.com
Southcentral Alaska is soggy, but just how wet have we been?
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Mushrooms are here and there are plenty of them!. Everywhere you look in Southcentral Alaska you will likely encounter numerous mushrooms of different shapes and size. The fungi most commonly seen across the region is the Fly Agaric, probably more commonly known as the mushroom that makes Mario bigger. It’s very important to know your mushrooms in Alaska and if they are poisonous or not. Ingestion of this type of mushroom can quickly lead to a variety of side effects, as the mushroom is very poisonous, although fatal poisoning is rare.
alaskasnewssource.com
Library employees feel personnel concerns are being handled unfairly, ombudsman letter states
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Anchorage municipal ombudsman sent a letter to all Anchorage public library staff following concerns that library staff do not feel comfortable filing personnel complaints to the municipal Human Resources director as employees of the library are said to have a perception that their concerns are not being investigated fairly.
alaskasnewssource.com
Vendors get day off after opening weekend at the Alaska State Fair
PALMER, Alaska (KTUU) - After a successful opening weekend at the Alaska State Fair, the fairgrounds were eerily quiet Tuesday morning. Booths were boarded up, tents were tied down, and what was once a bustling carnival midway now sits empty - but the rides will fire back up Thursday morning.
alaskasnewssource.com
Troopers searching for missing kayaker in Knik River
PALMER, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska Wildlife Troopers are searching for a man missing since Tuesday night in the Knik River. State troopers wrote in a dispatch that 46-year-old Brian Lizer was in a kayak trying to “retrieve a boat that had drifted across the river,” when witnesses described his kayak overturning shortly before 6 p.m. Tuesday. A troopers spokesperson said the airboat became unsecured from the shore and had no one on board when it began drifting across the river.
School districts forced to get creative to combat Montana teacher shortage
It’s a growing crisis: a nationwide teacher shortage, and Montana is not immune. Last week, there were still over 1,000 classroom jobs open across the state. It’s forcing districts to get creative.
alaskasnewssource.com
‘Operation Ride Home’ works to bring the holiday spirit to military families
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Armed Services YMCA of Alaska partners each year with Jack Daniels to help spread the holiday spirit to military families. The two team up each year to run the program, “Operation Ride Home,” which helps relieve financial burdens for military personnel trying to get home to loved ones during the holidays.
kdll.org
Nikiski farm cultivates cherry-growing experiment
Michael O’Brien likes a challenge. That’s why O’Brien Garden and Trees in Nikiski is what he calls an experimental farm — he tries out different varieties of fruits until he figures out what works. “Once I succeed, as my children always say: ‘Dad, you just figured...
kinyradio.com
Alaska State Troopers give a gravestone to victim of Robert Hanson
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Last week, the Alaska State Troopers laid a headstone for Robin Pelkey, a longtime unidentified victim of serial killer Robert Hanson. Due to Trooper's efforts with genetic genealogy, law enforcement was able to identify Pelkey’s remains and honor her grave with a new marker reading her name.
Comments / 0