Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Weekend Events: A Cookie Fest, Sunflower Festival, and Live Music [Lancaster, PA]Melissa FrostLancaster, PA
Lady Gaga to Perform Live at Hersheypark Stadium This WeekendMelissa FrostHershey, PA
3 Family Fun Attractions in and Around Lancaster, PAMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
3 Great Burger Places in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
Pair of historic islands recently listed for sale in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
Related
Man allegedly asked for gas money before robbing victim in Lancaster County
Pennsylvania State Police in Lancaster are investigating a robbery that involved a man in a vehicle who asked for gas money before a back-seat passenger brandished a gun and demanded more.
People Chased By Man With Machete At PA Truck Stop: Police
A man with a machete chased people at truck stop in Pennsylvania on Thursday, August 25, 2022, authorities say. The Middlesex Township police arrived at 1501 Harrisburg Pike, Carlisle, to find Joseph Patrick Hone, 38, of Carlisle with the machete, according to a release by the department. He resisted arrested...
Man shot Wednesday evening in Harrisburg: police
A 27-year-old man was hospitalized Wednesday evening after getting shot on a Harrisburg street, police said. He was shot around 8 p.m. in the area of 21st and Berryhill streets, Harrisburg police said. Multiple shell casings were found at the scene, according to police. Police said the man showed up...
abc27.com
Lititz Police looking for an identity theft suspect
LITITZ, Pa. (WHTM) — Lititz Borough Police are investigating an incident of identity theft that occurred on July 15. According to police, at 11:30 a.m., a man entered the Fulton Bank on West Main Street in Leola, Lancaster County. Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
1 person injured in Dauphin County shooting: police
One person was shot Wednesday evening in Steelton, police said. Shots were reportedly fired around 8:21 p.m. on the 100 block of Frank S. Brown Boulevard. Police said a man in his 40s was taken to the hospital with a non-life-threatening wound. No arrests have been announced as of Thursday.
Third man convicted in central Pa. home invasion killing: prosecutor
After a four-day trial, a third man was convicted by a Lancaster County jury in the 2016 killing of Dennis Pitch. 46-year-old Kristopher Smith, of Narvon, was found guilty of first-degree murder and two counts each of robbery, burglary and conspiracy charges, the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office announced Thursday.
Drive-by shooter who injured man had gun, switchblade, drugs at home: police
A man is in custody for a drive-by shooting that took place in broad daylight Monday, York police said. Domminque D. Salisbury, 26, is accused of shooting a 30-year-old man around 10:10 a.m. on the 400 block of Roosevelt Avenue, according to police. Police said the 30-year-old’s wound was non-life-threatening.
abc27.com
Carlisle man arrested after allegedly chasing people with machete
MIDDLESEX TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A man from Carlisle was arrested after he was allegedly chasing people with a machete. According to police, on Thursday, Aug. 25, at around 4 a.m. police were dispatched to the Flying J Travel Center truck stop for a man with a machete chasing people.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Woman threatens Sunbury convenience store clerk with pepper spray
Sunbury, Pa. — A woman at a Sunbury convenience store threatened a clerk with pepper spray and then threatened to go home and retrieve a gun, police say. Jaden A. Pagan, 21, of Sunbury, was at the Penn Jersey Mart at 201 N. Fourth Street the morning of Aug. 14 when she caused a disturbance. Witnesses told police that Pagan had threatened to spray the clerk with pepper spray but could not get the spray can open, according to Officer Keith Tamborelli of Sunbury Police...
Officials: Man allegedly stabbed a mother, daughter to death in Pennsylvania
STEWARTSTOWN, Pa. — A man allegedly stabbed a mother and young daughter to death in Pennsylvania on Monday, officials say. According to the Pennsylvania State Police in a news release, Southern Regional Police Department officers and PSP troopers were called out to a house in York County, Pennsylvania on Monday just after 7 p.m.
Airbnb Assault In Central Pennsylvania Has Police Searching For Woman
The police are searching for the woman pictured after an assault at an Airbnb in central Pennsylvania. The East Earl Township police are "attempting to identify the pictured female in reference to an assault," the department announced in a release on Wednesday, August 24, 2022. Officers were called to an...
abc27.com
Camp Hill Police looking for man who created fraudulent bank account
CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Camp Hill are looking for a man who allegedly opened a fraudulent bank account. According to police, on June 8, 2022, a man entered the PNC bank located on South 32nd Street in Camp Hill, Cumberland County. The man opened a bank...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
abc27.com
Lebanon man charged with cocaine, firearm offenses
LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that a man from Lebanon was indicted on Wednesday, Aug. 24. According to a release, 34-year-old Warionex Martinez-Medina was charged with drug trafficking and firearm offenses. the indictment alleges that on March 24, 2022, Martinez-Medina attempted to possess with intent to distribute at least 500 grams of cocaine.
21-Year-Old Stragular Nabbed As 3rd Suspect In Half-Million Lancaster County Barn Arson
A 21-year-old man has been arrested as a third suspect in a barn fire that had nearly $500,000 million in damage on April 8, 2021, authorities say. Charles Jayron Newswanger, of New Holland, has been charged along with Christopher Adam Good, 23, of Annville, and Jonathan Lynn Yoder, 18, of Narvon for setting fire to the barn located in the 200 block of Bridgeville Road at 2:25 a.m., police explained in a new release on the case on Wednesday, August 24, 2022.
Harrisburg man arrested after shooting inside Dauphin County Walmart
A Harrisburg man is accused of shooting another person Sunday evening inside a local Walmart, sending hundreds of panicked shoppers sprinting out of the store. Swatara Township police on Monday announced 27-year-old Luis D. Jose has been charged with aggravated assault recklessly endangering other persons, disorderly conduct and criminal mischief in connection to the shooting at the Walmart at 6535 Grayson Road.
Driver accused of crashing onto restaurant roof with child out on bail
SHAMOKIN DAM, SNYDER COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The driver who crashed landed on the roof of a Snyder County restaurant with her child in March has been released on bail. According to court documents, Thereas Risso, 43, of Selinsgrove, posted $200,00 monetary bail. She was initially placed in jail on March 11 for the crash that injured multiple people. […]
iheart.com
Man Reportedly Pulled Gun On Driver During Road Rage Incident in Harrisburg
>Man Reportedly Pulled Gun On Driver During Road Rage Incident in Harrisburg. (Harrisburg, PA) -- State Police are investigating a road rage incident, saying 27-year-old Dalton Bechtel of Harrisburg pointed a gun at another driver along I-283. It happened Saturday afternoon. The victim called police and was able to identify Bechtel, who is now facing simple assault and harassment charges.
Child, 5, and woman die, others hurt in central Pa. stabbing: police
UPDATE: 1 in custody after central Pa. stabbing that killed woman, child. A 34-year-old woman and 5-year-old child were stabbed to death Monday evening during a York County “mass casualty incident,” authorities said. The woman and child died of their wounds before representatives from the York County Coroner’s...
DNA from letter sent to local newspaper cracks 34-year-old cold case murder of Pa. mom
It’s another case of an advancement in technology helping to solve a decades-old cold case. The decades-old murder of a 26-year-old Pennsylvania mother of three was recently solved thanks to DNA evidence found on a letter sent to a local newspaper years ago that recounted the details of the crime.
Autopsy results confirm stabbing deaths of central Pa. mom, daughter: coroner
A woman and her daughter both died from “sharp force trauma” in a stabbing on Monday, according to the York County Coroner’s Office. 34-year-old Christine Fousek and her 5-year-old daughter were stabbed around 7:19 p.m. at a home in the first block of Firebox Court, Hopewell Township, according to court documents filed by state police. The York County Coroner’s Office identified the girl as Rylee Reynolds.
PennLive.com
Harrisburg, PA
176K+
Followers
73K+
Post
62M+
Views
ABOUT
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.comhttps://www.pennlive.com
Comments / 2