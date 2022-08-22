ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisburg, PA

Daily Voice

People Chased By Man With Machete At PA Truck Stop: Police

A man with a machete chased people at truck stop in Pennsylvania on Thursday, August 25, 2022, authorities say. The Middlesex Township police arrived at 1501 Harrisburg Pike, Carlisle, to find Joseph Patrick Hone, 38, of Carlisle with the machete, according to a release by the department. He resisted arrested...
CARLISLE, PA
PennLive.com

Man shot Wednesday evening in Harrisburg: police

A 27-year-old man was hospitalized Wednesday evening after getting shot on a Harrisburg street, police said. He was shot around 8 p.m. in the area of 21st and Berryhill streets, Harrisburg police said. Multiple shell casings were found at the scene, according to police. Police said the man showed up...
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

Lititz Police looking for an identity theft suspect

LITITZ, Pa. (WHTM) — Lititz Borough Police are investigating an incident of identity theft that occurred on July 15. According to police, at 11:30 a.m., a man entered the Fulton Bank on West Main Street in Leola, Lancaster County. Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to...
LITITZ, PA
PennLive.com

1 person injured in Dauphin County shooting: police

One person was shot Wednesday evening in Steelton, police said. Shots were reportedly fired around 8:21 p.m. on the 100 block of Frank S. Brown Boulevard. Police said a man in his 40s was taken to the hospital with a non-life-threatening wound. No arrests have been announced as of Thursday.
STEELTON, PA
abc27.com

Carlisle man arrested after allegedly chasing people with machete

MIDDLESEX TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A man from Carlisle was arrested after he was allegedly chasing people with a machete. According to police, on Thursday, Aug. 25, at around 4 a.m. police were dispatched to the Flying J Travel Center truck stop for a man with a machete chasing people.
CARLISLE, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Woman threatens Sunbury convenience store clerk with pepper spray

Sunbury, Pa. — A woman at a Sunbury convenience store threatened a clerk with pepper spray and then threatened to go home and retrieve a gun, police say. Jaden A. Pagan, 21, of Sunbury, was at the Penn Jersey Mart at 201 N. Fourth Street the morning of Aug. 14 when she caused a disturbance. Witnesses told police that Pagan had threatened to spray the clerk with pepper spray but could not get the spray can open, according to Officer Keith Tamborelli of Sunbury Police...
SUNBURY, PA
abc27.com

Lebanon man charged with cocaine, firearm offenses

LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that a man from Lebanon was indicted on Wednesday, Aug. 24. According to a release, 34-year-old Warionex Martinez-Medina was charged with drug trafficking and firearm offenses. the indictment alleges that on March 24, 2022, Martinez-Medina attempted to possess with intent to distribute at least 500 grams of cocaine.
LEBANON, PA
Daily Voice

21-Year-Old Stragular Nabbed As 3rd Suspect In Half-Million Lancaster County Barn Arson

A 21-year-old man has been arrested as a third suspect in a barn fire that had nearly $500,000 million in damage on April 8, 2021, authorities say. Charles Jayron Newswanger, of New Holland, has been charged along with Christopher Adam Good, 23, of Annville, and Jonathan Lynn Yoder, 18, of Narvon for setting fire to the barn located in the 200 block of Bridgeville Road at 2:25 a.m., police explained in a new release on the case on Wednesday, August 24, 2022.
NEW HOLLAND, PA
PennLive.com

Harrisburg man arrested after shooting inside Dauphin County Walmart

A Harrisburg man is accused of shooting another person Sunday evening inside a local Walmart, sending hundreds of panicked shoppers sprinting out of the store. Swatara Township police on Monday announced 27-year-old Luis D. Jose has been charged with aggravated assault recklessly endangering other persons, disorderly conduct and criminal mischief in connection to the shooting at the Walmart at 6535 Grayson Road.
HARRISBURG, PA
WBRE

Driver accused of crashing onto restaurant roof with child out on bail

SHAMOKIN DAM, SNYDER COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The driver who crashed landed on the roof of a Snyder County restaurant with her child in March has been released on bail. According to court documents, Thereas Risso, 43, of Selinsgrove, posted $200,00 monetary bail. She was initially placed in jail on March 11 for the crash that injured multiple people. […]
SNYDER COUNTY, PA
iheart.com

Man Reportedly Pulled Gun On Driver During Road Rage Incident in Harrisburg

>Man Reportedly Pulled Gun On Driver During Road Rage Incident in Harrisburg. (Harrisburg, PA) -- State Police are investigating a road rage incident, saying 27-year-old Dalton Bechtel of Harrisburg pointed a gun at another driver along I-283. It happened Saturday afternoon. The victim called police and was able to identify Bechtel, who is now facing simple assault and harassment charges.
HARRISBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Autopsy results confirm stabbing deaths of central Pa. mom, daughter: coroner

A woman and her daughter both died from “sharp force trauma” in a stabbing on Monday, according to the York County Coroner’s Office. 34-year-old Christine Fousek and her 5-year-old daughter were stabbed around 7:19 p.m. at a home in the first block of Firebox Court, Hopewell Township, according to court documents filed by state police. The York County Coroner’s Office identified the girl as Rylee Reynolds.
YORK COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

 https://www.pennlive.com

