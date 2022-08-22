A 21-year-old man has been arrested as a third suspect in a barn fire that had nearly $500,000 million in damage on April 8, 2021, authorities say. Charles Jayron Newswanger, of New Holland, has been charged along with Christopher Adam Good, 23, of Annville, and Jonathan Lynn Yoder, 18, of Narvon for setting fire to the barn located in the 200 block of Bridgeville Road at 2:25 a.m., police explained in a new release on the case on Wednesday, August 24, 2022.

