Video Games

IGN

Battlefield 2042 Season 2 Details Revealed

Battlefield 2042 is about to enter Season 2 – Master of Arms. The upcoming season begins on August 30th on all platforms and brings a new map, a new specialist, plenty of new weapons and hardware, and 100 tiers of new battle pass content. Season 2: Master of Arms...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Skull and Bones

Skull and Bones: How Exploration Works | gamescom 2022. The Indian Ocean is yours to fully explore in Skull and Bones. But, as we recently learned, most of Ubisoft’s upcoming pirate simulator takes place at sea. So, how much is there to discover out there, aside from water, water, and, well, more water?
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

How to Unlock Sumeru Daily Commissions

When you've arrived in Genshin Impact's Sumeru, you can't switch your daily commissions to Sumeru straight away. In order to unlock Sumeru commissions, you'll need to complete the Archon Quests Chapter 3: Act 1 and Act 2. Archon Quest Walkthroughs:. Once you've successfully completed Chapter 3, Act 2: The Morn...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

The Dustmoot

Welcome to IGN’s guide to The Dustmoot mission of our Saints Row walkthrough. This main mission is unlocked after completing the Networking mission but can be activated anytime. Eli has a personal problem that needs your particular set of skills. Only this time, the problem involves LARPing. Talk with...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Splatoon 3 Gameplay - Weapons Showcase

Splatoon 3 features plenty of brand new weapons, like the Splash-o-Matic and Carbon Roller. See these new weapons and new specials, like the Zip Caster, in this Splatoon 3 gameplay from the August 2022 Nintendo Treehouse presentation. This commentary video shows off the new Splatoon 3 multiplayer lobby, where you can practice and test out weapons.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Vulgar Militia Shotel

"A hooked blade attached to a long handle. Wielded by the vulgar militia, its attacks can slip through an enemy's guard. The vulgar militia are the undecorated stewards of rancid, scorched battlefields that none dare approach, and forbidden domains better forgotten by the rest of the world." The Vulgar Militia...
IGN

Wanted Target - Marshall VIP

This page contains IGN's guide to the Wanted Target for the Marshall VIP in Saints Row. This missions can be tracked in your Wanted App on your phone, and this guide will give you tips on completing the hit. Rewards: $5,000. Rewards: 1,200 XP. Marshall VIP Target Walkthrough. This mission...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Withering Zones and Decay Explained

In Genshin Impact's Sumeru, you’ll occasionally stumble upon a dark and dreary area known as a Withering Zone. Here, all is left to Decay until you come along and cure it. To cure a Withering Zone, you're going to need to find and destroy the Tumor of the Withering. Before you can destroy it you'll need to remove three Withering Branches and defeat the zone's champion. Withering Zones have other dangers aside from stronger enemies, though, as your team will also accumulate Decay.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

How to Get to Sumeru

When you load up Genshin Impact for the first time after updating to 3.0, you’ll notice the Sumeru region shares a full border with Liyue. While it is true that you can access Sumeru throughout the Liyue border, your first trek into the new region should be through the Chasm.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Soldier's Crossbow

"A crossbow of simple make, usable by anyone, but lacking in both power and accuracy. Bolts much be equipped to use a crossbow. " The Soldier's Crossbow's Default Weapon Skill is Kick: Push an enemy back with a high kick. Effective against enemies who are guarding, and can break a foe's stance. Sometimes a simple tool is the most effective.
MILITARY
IGN

Tower of Fantasy Lepus Constellation Guide

Tower of Fantasy has a rich, open world that players are encouraged to explore. Exploration of these lands will grand you gold, currency, and even currencies you can use to roll for the game's gacha. Once you explore a little bit, you'd find yourself in the midst of a bunch of puzzles that are scattered around the world. One of such puzzles is the constellation puzzle.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Best Heroes

As you progress through the story of Xenoblade Chronicles 3, and begin to unlock a number of the available Heroes, you might be wondering who the best Hero is to add to your party. That's why we've created a tier list of all 19 of the available Heroes, with explanations of why we've ranked them where we have on this page.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

The First Descendant

Watch the full, action-packed trailer for The First Descendant to get a peek at the world, the game's co-op play, huge monsters, and more from this upcoming third-person co-operative action RPG shooter. The First Descendant is coming to PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and Xbox One. A...
VIDEO GAMES

