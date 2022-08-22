ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huskies tie with Warriors in season opener

By Marty Simpkins
The Wake Weekly
 3 days ago

WAKE FOREST — Heritage’s boys soccer team tied 1-1 with East Wake in its first match of the season at home Aug. 17. East Wake’s Devin Guillen Mejia scored the first goal of the night unassisted about halfway through the first half. Less than two minutes later, Heritage scored a goal off a free kick from Cole Wilson with Camden […]

The post Huskies tie with Warriors in season opener first appeared on Restoration NewsMedia .

The Wake Weekly

