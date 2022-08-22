ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch live: Law enforcement says body is likely Kiely, but still awaiting positive identification

By Siobhan McAndrew, Reno Gazette Journal
Reno-Gazette Journal
 3 days ago

Comments / 1

CBS News

Trial suspended for man accused of kidnaping and killing a teen in Nevada

Troy Driver is accused of kidnapping 18-year-old Naomi Irion from a Walmart parking lot east of Reno then killing her and leaving her body in the desert. A judge is suspending the trial until a state judge decides whether Driver should undergo a competency exam. Driver faces seven charges, including murder.
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Carson City Sheriff’s Office seeks juvenile runaway

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Carson City Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a juvenile runaway. 16-year-old Alyssa Hamilton left her home on Aug. 24 around 4:30 p.m. She was last seen wearing a black t-shirt and blue jeans. She was last seen at the Chevron gas...
CARSON CITY, NV
Record-Courier

Arsonist gets probation in fire equipment theft

A convicted arsonist, who admitted to stealing gear in order to dress up as a firefighter, was ordered Monday to serve 44 days in jail as a condition of probation. Kevin Matthew Critor, 30, received a suspended 2-5-year prison sentence after District Judge Tom Gregory said he very nearly ordered him to prison. Instead, Gregory fined Critor $5,000.
DAYTON, NV
Sierra Sun

Incline Village business owner battered by homeless man

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — Local business owner Virginia Jordan was attacked by an apparent homeless man on Monday, Aug. 15, after attempting to remove items from the front of her establishment and clean up trash around the area. “I don’t wish anyone would have to go through this,” said...
INCLINE VILLAGE, NV
fernleyreporter.com

Family of missing man looking for answers

The family of a Fallon man who has been missing for nearly a month is desperately looking for answers. Casey White, 65, was last seen leaving his home in Fallon on July 25 or 26. He was on his motorcycle, a 2011 Harley-Davidson Super Glide, white pearl in color. His last known location was the Derby Dam Exit 36 on Interstate 80. His motorcycle was found there on July 29 or 30, and was towed on Aug. 3.
FALLON, NV
mynews4.com

Judge suspends proceedings for Troy Driver

RENO, Nev. (AP) — A rural justice of the peace has suspended proceedings in justice court for a man accused of kidnapping and killing a Fernley teenager until a state judge can decide whether he should undergo a competency examination. Canal Township Justice of the Peace Lori Matheus originally...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Newest addition to Capitol Police; K9 Honey

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Deputy Director for the Nevada Department of Public Safety Sheri Brueggemann did her best to administer the oath of office to K9 Honey. But like most one-and-a-half-year old’s, the Golden Lab’s attention was anything but focused. Instead, her handler Officer Kirk Stewart answered in the affirmative for her.
CARSON CITY, NV
FOX40

Man sentenced for molesting minors in El Dorado County

EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — On August 5, a man was sentenced to 30 years to life after pleading guilty to molesting two minors. Jim Westensee, 64, was a family friend to the minors’ family. One of the victims and other family members discussed the “ongoing psychological trauma” that will follow the family after […]
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
Fox40

California drops fish from plane to restock high-Sierra lakes

CALIFORNIA (KTXL) — The California Department of Fish and Wildlife dropped rainbow trout from a plane into more than two dozen high Sierra lakes this summer. The department said the 14,250 tiny rainbow trout fingerlings will acclimate to their environment, grow to a “catchable” size, learn to forage and feed.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Reno-Gazette Journal

Dog mayor: 'We must move beyond partisan gray-vs.-gray politics' | Reno Memo

IT'S BACK: Get two years of RGJ.com for just $22! Reno has a dog mayor today, everyone! Keeks the golden retriever served as honorary mayor of the Biggest Little City on Wednesday in the leadup to National Dog Day this Friday. The service dog was selected as mayor to highlight Options Veterinary Care, a nonprofit which provides affordable veterinary care for the area's low-income residents. Keeks was given no actual authority, which was disappointing news for one...
RENO, NV
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Motorcyclist Fatality Reported in Nevada County Accident

A traffic fatality was reported near Auburn on August 21 when a motorcyclist was involved in a collision. The accident happened near Combie and Cascade Crossing roads west of Lake of the Pines, which is a gated residential area, around 5:36 p.m. Officers with the California Highway Patrol (CHP) reported that the county coroner was called to the scene to declare the rider deceased.
AUBURN, CA
