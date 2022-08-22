ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calhoun County, AL

Calhoun County Sports Events for Football, Volleyball, and Track

Calhoun Journal
Calhoun Journal
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Zm2AQ_0hQfYq8L00
Calhoun Journal

August 22, 2022

East Alabama Sports Today

Calhoun County, AL – Here is the high school sports schedule for teams in and around Calhoun County for the week of Aug. 22-27

Football

Aug. 25
Gadsden City at Hewitt-Trussville
Southside at Hokes Bluff

Aug. 26
CALHOUN COUNTY GAMES
Donoho at Pleasant Valley
Glencoe at Weaver
Jacksonville at Alexandria
Oak Grove at White Plains
Oxford at Huntsville
Piedmont at Cherokee County
Saks at Sylvania
Trinity Christian at Jacksonville Christian
Villa Rica (Ga.) at Anniston
Wellborn at Ohatchee

AREA GAMES
Aliceville at Center Point
Benjamin Russell at Clay Central
Beulah at Loachapoka
Carver-B’ham at Fultondale
Central-Hayneville at Beauregard
Childersburg at B.B. Comer
Clay-Chalkville at Hueytown
Cold Springs at Holly Pond
Corner at St. Clair County
Dadeville at Reeltown
Dora at Oneonta
Elmore County at Autaugaville
Etowah at Ft. Payne
Fayetteville at Verbena
Fyffe at Geraldine
Gaston at Appalachian
Handley at St. James
Huffman at Sparkman
Lincoln at Ashville
Locust Fork at J.B. Pennington
Maplesville at Isabella
McAdory at Pinson Valley
Mortimer Jordan at Springville
Northside at Cleburne County
Pell City at Leeds
Ragland at Southeastern
Randolph County at Woodland
Shades Valley at Fairfield
Spring Garden at Coosa Christian
Susan Moore at West End
Sylacauga at Moody
Tallassee at B.T. Washington
Thorsby at Prattville Christian
Valley at Lanett
Victory Christian at Whitesburg Christian
Vincent at Winterboro
Vinemont at Good Hope
Wadley at Ranburne
West Point at Hanceville

Volleyball

Aug. 22
Saks, Brindlee Mountain at Glencoe

Aug. 23
Alexandria at Ramsay tri
Cleburne County at Weaver
Donoho, Piedmont at Jacksonville
Ohatchee, Sand Rock at Glencoe
Oxford at White Plains
Saks at Pleasant Valley
Wellborn at Faith Christian

Aug. 25
Alexandria at Southside tri
Cleburne County at Pell City
Oxford at Jacksonville
Piedmont, White Plains at Wellborn
Westbrook Christian, Gadsden City at Glencoe

Aug. 27
Alexandria at Vestavia Tournament
Faith Christian, Cleburne County in Munford Tournament
Pleasant Valley at Guntersville
Weaver in Guntersville Tournament

White Plains Quad
White Plains vs. Wellborn, 8 a.m.
Cherokee County vs. Cedar Bluff, 9:15 a.m.
Wellborn vs. Cedar Bluff, 10:30 a.m.
Cherokee County vs. White Plains, 11:45 a.m.
White Plains vs. Cedar Bluff, 1 p.m.
Wellborn vs. Cherokee County, 2 p.m.

Cross country

Aug. 25
Raider Rumble in the Hills at Pleasant Valley

Aug. 27
Black & Gold Classic, Scottsboro
Alexandria in St. Clair County Classic
Waffle House/Yellow Jacket Invitational at Choccolocco Park

**When you click read more you will be taken to the EA Sports Today website.  Please make sure to come back to read more Calhoun County News. 

Back to Home Subscribe Free PREVIOUS ARTICLE

Comments / 0

Related
Calhoun Journal

Big Man’s Moment for Anniston’s McElderry

Anniston, AL – Even though the play didn’t count, Anniston’s McElderry shows his skill and savvy as a receiver trying to save quarterback Kam Sandlin from a big loss in Friday’s season opener By Al Muskewitz The play didn’t count and it actually cost his team a penalty – and, if he were being honest about […]
ANNISTON, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Calhoun County, AL
Government
City
Wadley, AL
City
Southside, AL
Local
Alabama Government
City
Lincoln, AL
City
West Point, AL
City
Hokes Bluff, AL
City
Oak Grove, AL
Local
Alabama Sports
Calhoun County, AL
Sports
County
Calhoun County, AL
City
Cedar Bluff, AL
City
Saks, AL
weisradio.com

Log Truck Woes on Highway 9 Tuesday Morning

A log truck along Highway 9 near Piedmont managed to keep from turning over after the driver dropped the passenger side rear into a ditch as he was exiting a side road. The mishap took place around 10:20 Tuesday morning, just a short distance from the Goshen United Methodist Church leaving the occupant high and dry while waiting for a wrecker to remedy the situation.
PIEDMONT, AL
CBS 42

Two Gadsden residents arrested on drug charges in Etowah County

ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Two individuals from Gadsden have been arrested on drug charges in Etowah County Thursday. According to Etowah County Sheriff Jonathon Horton, agents with the Etowah County Drug Enforcement Unit initiated a traffic stop in Attalla on Tuesday. The vehicle was occupied by Jason Mayes, 42, and Amber Machen, 29, both […]
AL.com

Richard Cole, Alabama All-America lineman in 1966, has died

Richard Cole an All-American on Alabama’s undefeated 1966 team, has died. He was 77. Cole, a Crossville native, played on the offensive and defensive lines for coach Paul “Bear” Bryant’s Crimson Tide from 1964-66. Alabama went 30-2-1 in that time, winning national championships in 1964 and 1965.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sports Events#Pleasant Valley#Sylvania Trinity#Christian#Center Point#Verbena Fyffe#Appalachian Handley#Ashville Locust Fork#Coosa#Moody Tallassee
Calhoun Journal

Most Wanted in Calhoun County – August 23, 2022

Calhoun County, AL – Each week the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office released their current “Most Wanted” list. An “FTA” means that a person failed to appear for a court date and does not necessarily mean guilty of a criminal charge. A “Probation Violation” means that a person has been found guilty of a charge and […]
CALHOUN COUNTY, AL
Calhoun Journal

Scam Alert in Ohatchee

Ohatchee, AL – the Ohatchee Police Department has issues a warning that are aware of a phone scam going around where you might be called by someone pretending to be an Ohatchee Police Officer. The subject on the phone will attempt to extort money by using various stories. Remember, when it comes to phone scams, always pause, use some patience and check with someone before sending any money to anyone in any way. At no time will any member of the Ohatchee Police Department contact you requesting money.
OHATCHEE, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
AL.com

Purple Onion opening new location in Rainbow City

More than two years after it was first announced, Purple Onion is expected to open its newest location in Etowah County’s Rainbow City. The popular Mediterranean-themed restaurant and deli anticipates serving in the next few days, according to employees. The restaurant, located in a former Bojangles location, has been...
Calhoun Journal

Dream Fest 2022 in Oxford

Oxford, AL – On Saturday, September 3rd from 10am – 6:00 pm Lucid Dreams Tattoo & Piercings will host Dream Fest at 813 Snow St, Oxford, AL 36203. Lucid Dreams Tattoos & Piercings has been open in Oxford for 1 year as of September 3rd, 2022! They are thrilled to be part of this community and would love for all come out to celebrate with them. They are having a block party with food trucks, local vendors, yard games, and live music! This event is free to the public. There will be a raffle and all proceeds from that will go to the Valhalla Project, which helps end veteran suicide and honor the families of fallen heroes. They are currently accepting vendor applications if you’d like to join in the fun! Come out and see them for a fun-filled all-inclusive day to celebrate our anniversary and the opening of the new Lucid Dreams Media studio!
OXFORD, AL
95.3 The Bear

NASCAR is Riding with the Tide

Two of the most influential sports entities are colliding in a massive and modern deal. Early Tuesday, it was announced that NASCAR inked a deal to be a major sponsor for the Alabama Crimson Tide. This partnership will create a marketing giant. The sponsorship is a one-year agreement with no...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Calhoun Journal

Calling all Sugarplum Fairies for the Nutcracker Auditions in Anniston

Anniston, AL – Calling all Sugarplum Fairies, Angels, Candy Canes, and all other Nutcracker performers! Auditions for Knox’s annual performance of The Nutcracker will be held Sunday, August 28th at 3:00 pm. Registration opens at 2:00 pm at The Anniston Performing Arts Center, 1301 Woodstock Avenue. Open to dancers 7-16 with at least one year of dancing experience. Practices will be held on Sunday afternoons. For 74 years, KNOX has presented outstanding events for the greater Calhoun County region. Performances are held at the Anniston Performing Arts Center.
ANNISTON, AL
weisradio.com

Hazardous Weather Outlook Issued by National Weather Service in Birmingham

Marion-Lamar-Fayette-Winston-Walker-Blount-Etowah-Calhoun-Cherokee-Cleburne-Pickens-Tuscaloosa-Jefferson-Shelby-St. Clair-Talladega-Clay-Randolph-Sumter-Greene-Hale-Perry-Bibb-Chilton-Coosa-Tallapoosa-Chambers-Marengo-Dallas-Autauga-Lowndes-Elmore-Montgomery-Macon-Bullock-Lee-Russell-Pike-Barbour. This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for the counties served by the National Weather Service office in Birmingham. Outlook through Tonight. Periods of heavy rainfall are possible through tonight. Isolated flooding may occur, especially for locations that receive repeated rainfall as well as low lying and poor drainage areas....
wbrc.com

‘I noticed a big fireball’: Ashland man saves a life using his Red Cross training

ASHLAND, Ala. (WBRC) - An East Alabama man was awarded for his heroic actions that saved a man’s life during a bad accident in April 2022. The American Red Cross gave Gary Thomas of Ashland the Red Cross Certificate of Merit. The Certificate of Merit is “the highest award given by the Red Cross to individuals who save or sustain a life using skills learned in a Red Cross Training Services course and is signed by the President of the United States.”
ASHLAND, AL
Calhoun Journal

Calhoun Journal

Anniston, AL
10K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Calhoun Journal was founded to offer the residents and business owners of this great county a place to find the news, special events, classified ads, and topics that directly effect the county and cities within.

 https://calhounjournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy