Calhoun County Sports Events for Football, Volleyball, and Track
Calhoun County, AL – Here is the high school sports schedule for teams in and around Calhoun County for the week of Aug. 22-27
Football
Aug. 25
Gadsden City at Hewitt-Trussville
Southside at Hokes Bluff
Aug. 26
CALHOUN COUNTY GAMES
Donoho at Pleasant Valley
Glencoe at Weaver
Jacksonville at Alexandria
Oak Grove at White Plains
Oxford at Huntsville
Piedmont at Cherokee County
Saks at Sylvania
Trinity Christian at Jacksonville Christian
Villa Rica (Ga.) at Anniston
Wellborn at Ohatchee
AREA GAMES
Aliceville at Center Point
Benjamin Russell at Clay Central
Beulah at Loachapoka
Carver-B’ham at Fultondale
Central-Hayneville at Beauregard
Childersburg at B.B. Comer
Clay-Chalkville at Hueytown
Cold Springs at Holly Pond
Corner at St. Clair County
Dadeville at Reeltown
Dora at Oneonta
Elmore County at Autaugaville
Etowah at Ft. Payne
Fayetteville at Verbena
Fyffe at Geraldine
Gaston at Appalachian
Handley at St. James
Huffman at Sparkman
Lincoln at Ashville
Locust Fork at J.B. Pennington
Maplesville at Isabella
McAdory at Pinson Valley
Mortimer Jordan at Springville
Northside at Cleburne County
Pell City at Leeds
Ragland at Southeastern
Randolph County at Woodland
Shades Valley at Fairfield
Spring Garden at Coosa Christian
Susan Moore at West End
Sylacauga at Moody
Tallassee at B.T. Washington
Thorsby at Prattville Christian
Valley at Lanett
Victory Christian at Whitesburg Christian
Vincent at Winterboro
Vinemont at Good Hope
Wadley at Ranburne
West Point at Hanceville
Volleyball
Aug. 22
Saks, Brindlee Mountain at Glencoe
Aug. 23
Alexandria at Ramsay tri
Cleburne County at Weaver
Donoho, Piedmont at Jacksonville
Ohatchee, Sand Rock at Glencoe
Oxford at White Plains
Saks at Pleasant Valley
Wellborn at Faith Christian
Aug. 25
Alexandria at Southside tri
Cleburne County at Pell City
Oxford at Jacksonville
Piedmont, White Plains at Wellborn
Westbrook Christian, Gadsden City at Glencoe
Aug. 27
Alexandria at Vestavia Tournament
Faith Christian, Cleburne County in Munford Tournament
Pleasant Valley at Guntersville
Weaver in Guntersville Tournament
White Plains Quad
White Plains vs. Wellborn, 8 a.m.
Cherokee County vs. Cedar Bluff, 9:15 a.m.
Wellborn vs. Cedar Bluff, 10:30 a.m.
Cherokee County vs. White Plains, 11:45 a.m.
White Plains vs. Cedar Bluff, 1 p.m.
Wellborn vs. Cherokee County, 2 p.m.
Cross country
Aug. 25
Raider Rumble in the Hills at Pleasant Valley
Aug. 27
Black & Gold Classic, Scottsboro
Alexandria in St. Clair County Classic
Waffle House/Yellow Jacket Invitational at Choccolocco Park
**When you click read more you will be taken to the EA Sports Today website. Please make sure to come back to read more Calhoun County News.
Comments / 0