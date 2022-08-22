Calhoun County Sports Events for Football, Volleyball, and Track

Calhoun Journal

August 22, 2022

East Alabama Sports Today

Calhoun County, AL – Here is the high school sports schedule for teams in and around Calhoun County for the week of Aug. 22-27

Football

Aug. 25

Gadsden City at Hewitt-Trussville

Southside at Hokes Bluff

Aug. 26

CALHOUN COUNTY GAMES

Donoho at Pleasant Valley

Glencoe at Weaver

Jacksonville at Alexandria

Oak Grove at White Plains

Oxford at Huntsville

Piedmont at Cherokee County

Saks at Sylvania

Trinity Christian at Jacksonville Christian

Villa Rica (Ga.) at Anniston

Wellborn at Ohatchee



AREA GAMES

Aliceville at Center Point

Benjamin Russell at Clay Central

Beulah at Loachapoka

Carver-B’ham at Fultondale

Central-Hayneville at Beauregard

Childersburg at B.B. Comer

Clay-Chalkville at Hueytown

Cold Springs at Holly Pond

Corner at St. Clair County

Dadeville at Reeltown

Dora at Oneonta

Elmore County at Autaugaville

Etowah at Ft. Payne

Fayetteville at Verbena

Fyffe at Geraldine

Gaston at Appalachian

Handley at St. James

Huffman at Sparkman

Lincoln at Ashville

Locust Fork at J.B. Pennington

Maplesville at Isabella

McAdory at Pinson Valley

Mortimer Jordan at Springville

Northside at Cleburne County

Pell City at Leeds

Ragland at Southeastern

Randolph County at Woodland

Shades Valley at Fairfield

Spring Garden at Coosa Christian

Susan Moore at West End

Sylacauga at Moody

Tallassee at B.T. Washington

Thorsby at Prattville Christian

Valley at Lanett

Victory Christian at Whitesburg Christian

Vincent at Winterboro

Vinemont at Good Hope

Wadley at Ranburne

West Point at Hanceville

Volleyball

Aug. 22

Saks, Brindlee Mountain at Glencoe

Aug. 23

Alexandria at Ramsay tri

Cleburne County at Weaver

Donoho, Piedmont at Jacksonville

Ohatchee, Sand Rock at Glencoe

Oxford at White Plains

Saks at Pleasant Valley

Wellborn at Faith Christian

Aug. 25

Alexandria at Southside tri

Cleburne County at Pell City

Oxford at Jacksonville

Piedmont, White Plains at Wellborn

Westbrook Christian, Gadsden City at Glencoe

Aug. 27

Alexandria at Vestavia Tournament

Faith Christian, Cleburne County in Munford Tournament

Pleasant Valley at Guntersville

Weaver in Guntersville Tournament

White Plains Quad

White Plains vs. Wellborn, 8 a.m.

Cherokee County vs. Cedar Bluff, 9:15 a.m.

Wellborn vs. Cedar Bluff, 10:30 a.m.

Cherokee County vs. White Plains, 11:45 a.m.

White Plains vs. Cedar Bluff, 1 p.m.

Wellborn vs. Cherokee County, 2 p.m.

Cross country

Aug. 25

Raider Rumble in the Hills at Pleasant Valley

Aug. 27

Black & Gold Classic, Scottsboro

Alexandria in St. Clair County Classic

Waffle House/Yellow Jacket Invitational at Choccolocco Park

**When you click read more you will be taken to the EA Sports Today website. Please make sure to come back to read more Calhoun County News.

