New Orleans, LA

Red Beans & Rice Monday kick-off!

By Akemi Briggs
KATC News
 3 days ago
Red beans & rice has been a standing Monday tradition in New Orleans and much of South Louisiana since the early 19th century.

The tradition began as a way for homemakers to create a delicious, affordable meal on the busiest day of the week, laundry day. Camellia Beans has staked its claim as the originators of this Monday tradition, and they have joined forces with Louisiana’s leading rice brand, Cajun Country Rice, to spread the love of this cherished weekday meal.

Every purchase of these products supports Second Harvest and Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank, food pantries supporting Louisiana families in need. Visit www.RedBeansAndRiceMondays.com for more information.

Tune in to GMA on Mondays and test out your red beans and rice knowledge with our interactive poll . GMA starts at 4:30am.

Red Beans & Rice Mondays is sponsored by Camellia Beans and Cajun Country Rice. Follow them on social media: @MondayTradition @CamelliaBeans @CajunCountryRice

