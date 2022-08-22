ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salem, VA

Salem Red Sox Look For Rally To Secure Playoff Spot

By stuart
The Roanoke Star
The Roanoke Star
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30Q2qz_0hQfYgYJ00

The Salem Red Sox will need a late-season rally of epic proportions to earn a playoff spot in next month’s Carolina League playoffs.

The four teams that will advance to the championship series will be the first-half winners in both the Northern and Southern Divisions, Lynchburg and Myrtle Beach, respectfully, along with the two winners of the second-half of the season in both divisions. If the same team in either division wins both halves, the second-place team in that division advances to the 4-team series.

Salem and Lynchburg tied for the top spot in the Northern Division’s first-half run, with the Hillcats getting the playoff spot via a tiebreaker.

Both Lynchburg and Myrtle Beach seem unlikely candidates to repeat in the second-half of the regular season that is still underway with three weeks left. Lynchburg sits in fifth place in the six-team Northern Division, 8-games out of first, while the Pelicans hold down fourth place in the six-team Southern Division, 7 games out.

Three weeks remain consisting of the standard 6-game set in each week against the same opponent, except for an addition makeup game for Salem in their final series.

Salem will be looking to overtake the Fredericksburg Nationals, which they trail by 6 games heading into Tuesday, August 23rd’s six-game road series against the Columbia Fire Flys. Columbia is currently in second-place in the Southern Division, 3.5 back of the Charleston River Dogs. The Salem Sox follow with their penultimate regular season 6-game series, again on the road, against the Augusta (GA) GreenJackets, sitting in 5th place in the South.

Salem finishes the season with a seven-game home series at Salem Memorial Ballpark against Fredericksburg, Tuesday, Sept. 6 through Sunday, September 11, that includes a make-up doubleheader set for that Wednesday. Salem also has the unenviable task of needing to overtake both Carolina (currently 2.5 behind Fredericksburg) and Down East (3.5 behind the Nationals). Salem must get hot and the three in front of them take a dive for the potential of a playoff like atmosphere in Salem once the Nationals come to town for the final seven games.

Salem has gone 6-4 in their last ten games while Fredericksburg was 4-6. Carolina (7-3 in their last 10) and Down East (8-2 in their last 10) have both closed on the frontrunner. Salem lost a golden opportunity last week when it could only muster a 3-3 home split with cellar-dweller Delmarva.

Bill Turner

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Franklin News Post

Eagles open season tonight at Bassett

BASSETT—Franklin County opens its 2022 football campaign against one of the seven opponents the Eagles face this season that advanced to post-season play last year: Class 3 Bassett. Kickoff at Ed Bassett Stadium is 7 p.m. The series dates to Franklin County’s first season of football: 1950. The...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
macaronikid.com

The Best Lynchburg Area Weekend Events - Aug. 26-28, 2022

Welcome to the weekend update from Lynchburg Macaroni Kid! In advance of every weekend, we share the top family-friendly events in the Lynchburg area and beyond. There's no time like now to make family memories!. With local schools all back in session, weekends offer families an opportunity to recharge from...
LYNCHBURG, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Columbia, VA
City
Lynchburg, VA
City
Salem, VA
Local
Virginia Sports
Salem, VA
Sports
cardinalnews.org

Top advocate for Virginia’s private colleges retires; will raise llamas

There’s not a college within 20 miles of Bedford. But for the last 40 years, the town has served as the heartbeat of Virginia’s private college system. Since 1983, from the law office founded by his father, Robert Lambeth Jr. has presided over the Council of Independent Colleges in Virginia, or CICV, a nonprofit organization representing 27 accredited nonprofit independent colleges and universities in Virginia, from Appalachian School of Law and Emory & Henry to George Washington University and everywhere in between.Since taking over CICV from the organization’s founder, Lambeth, 73, has been single-minded in marshaling the resources of the commonwealth’s individual colleges, when appropriate, to keep them affordable and accessible for Virginians from all walks of life.
VIRGINIA STATE
WSLS

Lynchburg City Council discusses masterplan to revitalize College Park

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Lynchburg leaders discussed ways of revitalizing College Park, located near the University of Lynchburg campus, during the August 23 city council work session. Over the next two fiscal years, the area’s Parks & Rec and the Department of Water Resources are dedicating hundreds of thousands of...
LYNCHBURG, VA
iheart.com

Donate-What-You-Can Cafe Opens In Virginia

A donate-what-you-can café and community arts venue has opened up in downtown Roanoke, Virginia. Ami Trowell and her husband came up with the idea for the community space during the pandemic and now they’ve turned that idea into a reality with the opening of Ursula’s Café. The spot is meant as a place for the community to come together and enjoy good food and entertainment regardless of how much money you have.
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Roanoke Zaxby’s reopening under new ownership, creating 50-plus jobs

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A fast-food franchise is reopening in Roanoke after closing its doors three years ago. 50 jobs are expected to be created. Zaxby’s, which closed its location at 3206 Ordway Drive in 2019, is reopening at the same location August 29, this time under new ownership.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Epic Games#Carolina League#Fredericksburg Nationals#Pelicans#The Salem Red Sox#The Northern Division#Northern Division#The Columbia Fire Flys#The Southern Division#The Salem Sox
WDBJ7.com

Missing woman out of Franklin Co. found in Roanoke

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: Osbourne was found in Roanoke. EARLIER STORY: The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing woman. The agency received a report Monday about Alisha Osbourne, 28. According to a spokesperson for the department, Osbourne was...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
wfxrtv.com

Red Lobster suddenly closes Roanoke location

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — After more than four decades of feeding the Star City community, a well-known restaurant chain permanently shut down its only location in Roanoke over the weekend. A spokesperson for Red Lobster confirms the restaurant on Franklin Road was unable to reach a new lease agreement...
ROANOKE, VA
The Roanoke Star

VWCC Building Renamed Hall Family Center for Business Science

Edwin C. “Ed” Hall of Roanoke, Va., and his family were celebrated on August 23, 2022, with a ceremony recognizing their enduring generosity toward Virginia Western Community College. Directors from the Virginia Western Community College Educational Foundation were on hand as well as other community leaders as the College renamed its Business Science Building as […]
ROANOKE, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
wfxrtv.com

WFXR’s Wing Week: LA’s Wings & Things

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — All week long, we are talkin’ chicken — or, should we say, chicken wings — for WFXR’s Wing Week!. Each day leading up to the 13th annual Roanoke Wing Fest, WFXR News will highlight one of the many food vendors participating in the event.
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Crews respond to Northwest Roanoke structure fire

ROANOKE, Va. – Another fire happened in Northwest Roanoke on Tuesday. Roanoke Fire-EMS said that around 2:43 p.m. on Tuesday, they responded to reports of a structure fire in Northwest Roanoke. Crews said the fire happened on the 200 block of Wells Avenue NW. The fire is under control...
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Tractor-trailer crash on I-81S in Roanoke County cleared

ROANOKE, Va. – UPDATE. VDOT says this crash has been cleared. Drivers should avoid I-81S in Roanoke County if they can due to a tractor crash causing delays, according to VDOT. Authorities say the crash happened near the 138.4 mile marker and has led to a 3-mile traffic backup.
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
Blue Ridge Muse

Floyd County adds 45 new COVID-19 cases in four days

Over the last four days, Floyd County has reported 45 new COVID-19 cases, the largest count since the pandemic began in last 2019. Weekend reports showed 16 new cases, followed by 11 in Tuesday’s report and another 11 on Wednesday — double digits over four days. The county...
FLOYD COUNTY, VA
The Roanoke Star

Virginia Western Community College Experiencing Increased Enrollment for Fall 2022

Virginia Western Community College started its fall 2022 semester with a projected 5.9 percent increase in the key enrollment category of FTEs, or full-time equivalencies. This follows a summer semester that also saw a 6.4 percent increase in overall student enrollment. “The trendlines are looking good,” said Dr. Robert H. Sandel, president of Virginia Western. […]
ROANOKE, VA
The Roanoke Star

The Roanoke Star

Roanoke, VA
196
Followers
107
Post
11K+
Views
ABOUT

TheRoanokeStar.com offers News / Sports / Arts & Culture and Business coverage for the Roanoke Valley and Southwest Virginia as well as Columnists and Commentary pieces

 https://theroanokestar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy