ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stuarts Draft, VA

Building on playoff success, Stuarts Draft football prepares for 2022 season

By Patrick Hite, Staunton News Leader
The News Leader
The News Leader
 3 days ago

STUARTS DRAFT — After three playoff appearances in a row, including two state championship berths, Stuarts Draft football is hoping to continue that success. As Nathan Floyd enters his ninth season in charge of the Cougars, we asked the head coach some questions about his team.

NEWS LEADER: What have you been happy with so far during practice?

FLOYD: The players have been willing to push themselves out of their comfort zones and really push their teammates. There is no growth without discomfort.

NEWS LEADER: What are the expectations and goals for the team this year?

FLOYD: Our expectations are the same every year.  Show up to practice, work hard during practice, get better each rep, push your teammates and hope to have success Friday night.

NEWS LEADER: Who are your key returning players?

FLOYD: Offensive lineman/defensive lineman Mason Graber (missed last year due to knee injury from spring season); offensive lineman/defensive lineman Kyle Coffey; tight end/linebacker Troy Thompson; and wide receiver/defensive back Isaac Wood.

NEWS LEADER: Who are some possible newcomers who could make a positive impact?

FLOYD: Running back/linebacker DaShea Smith; offensive lineman/defensive lineman Jailynd Gray; wide receiver/defensive back Chris Watkins.

More: Courthouse landscape and new Waynesboro wine bar: Where The News Leads

More: Dream realized: Staunton basketball star headed overseas to begin professional career

STUARTS DRAFT FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

(All games times 7 p.m.)

  • Aug. 26 at William Monroe
  • Sept. 2 Waynesboro
  • Sept. 9 Open
  • Sept. 16 Greenbrier East (WV)
  • Sept. 23 at James River (Buchanan)
  • Sept. 30 at Luray
  • Oct. 7 at Staunton
  • Oct. 14 Buffalo Gap
  • Oct. 21 Wilson Memorial
  • Oct. 28 Fort Defiance
  • Nov. 4 at Riverheads

Patrick Hite is The News Leader's education reporter. Story ideas and tips always welcome. Contact Patrick (he/him/his) at phite@newsleader.com and follow him on Twitter @Patrick_Hite . Subscribe to us at newsleader.com

This article originally appeared on Staunton News Leader: Building on playoff success, Stuarts Draft football prepares for 2022 season

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
southhillenterprise.com

Alexander Takes Coaching Job at Howard University

Former Park View High School standout Odicci Alexander's dominant pitching and defensive play for James Madison University shot her to softball stardom during the 2021 Women's College World Series. Now, the pitching star is joining the Howard University coaching staff. "I am so excited to have Odicci join our Bison...
HARRISONBURG, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Luray, VA
City
Fort Defiance, VA
Stuarts Draft, VA
Sports
City
Stuarts Draft, VA
Stuarts Draft, VA
Football
City
Staunton, VA
Local
Virginia Football
Local
Virginia Sports
City
Waynesboro, VA
cbs19news

Rodeo event coming to Nelson Count

NELSON COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Professional bull riders from across the country will be coming to Nelson County. BLM Bull and Rodeo Company and Indian Summer Guide Service say the Rockfish River Rodeo Bulls and Bands will be held Sept. 3. According to a release, the event will also...
pagevalleynews.com

Shifflett crowned fair queen

August 24, 1989 — Angela Shifflett of Shenandoah is the 1989 queen of the Page Valley Agricultural and Industrial Fair. The 21-year-old is a daughter of Melvin Shifflett and Neva and Richard Pierce of Shenandoah. Miss Shifflett is employed as a dispatcher with the Page County Sheriff’s Department.
SHENANDOAH, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football
cbs19news

Albemarle High School students return to classrooms

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Wednesday marked the first day of school for Albemarle County and students are excited to be back. Albemarle High School is making history this year in two big ways. “Our numbers are high this year, with just a little over 2,000. And that increase...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cardinalnews.org

Top advocate for Virginia’s private colleges retires; will raise llamas

There’s not a college within 20 miles of Bedford. But for the last 40 years, the town has served as the heartbeat of Virginia’s private college system. Since 1983, from the law office founded by his father, Robert Lambeth Jr. has presided over the Council of Independent Colleges in Virginia, or CICV, a nonprofit organization representing 27 accredited nonprofit independent colleges and universities in Virginia, from Appalachian School of Law and Emory & Henry to George Washington University and everywhere in between.Since taking over CICV from the organization’s founder, Lambeth, 73, has been single-minded in marshaling the resources of the commonwealth’s individual colleges, when appropriate, to keep them affordable and accessible for Virginians from all walks of life.
VIRGINIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WHSV

Audre King stepping down as West Luray Rec Center director

LURAY, Va. (WHSV) - Five years ago, Audre King founded the nonprofit Living Legacy and the West Luray Rec Center. Now that the center and its programs are well-established, King is stepping away from the role to focus on his work as a pastor. “It’s always been my desire that...
LURAY, VA
cbs19news

Virginia Festival of the Wheel coming up

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The fourth-annual Virginia Festival of the Wheel is coming up this weekend. The three-day event kicks off Friday and runs through Sunday, with events like a cocktail reception, cars and coffee show, a road tour through Albemarle County, a gala at the Boar's Head Inn, and a Concours.
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
cbs19news

Two road closures in Nelson County

NELSON COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A couple of roads in Nelson County are closed for the next few weeks. The county reports Glade Road in Shipman is closed not far from where it intersects with James River Road. Engineers are looking into the site to place a concrete box...
NELSON COUNTY, VA
Augusta Free Press

AWARE Foundation highlights 2003 Rachel Good missing person’s case

Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. The AWARE Foundation published an unsolved cold case file this weekend on social media for Rachel Nicole Good who went missing on Oct. 18, 2003, from Elkton. She was 10 weeks pregnant when she disappeared. Investigators believe she was murdered but say they do not have enough evidence without her body.
ELKTON, VA
Augusta Free Press

The pragmatist approach: Ted Lawhorn runs for Staunton City Council

Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. Ted Lawhorn is one of six candidates running for three seats on Staunton City Council in November’s election. He said city council needs a reset because of all the arguing among members. Businesses will not be...
cbs19news

Two arrested for DUI over weekend

ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Orange County Sheriff's Office arrested two men for DUI over the weekend. On Saturday, a deputy pulled over a driver for going 73 miles per hour in a 55-mph zone on James Madison Highway around 9:05 p.m. The driver, 32-year-old Salvador Michael Ramos...
ORANGE COUNTY, VA
The News Leader

The News Leader

2K+
Followers
886
Post
300K+
Views
ABOUT

The homepage of www.newsleader.com, covering the communities of the central Shenandoah Valley of Virginia.

 http://newsleader.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy