Dr. Anthony Fauci Announces Plans to Retire By End of Year

On Monday, Dr. Anthony Fauci announced that he’s stepping down as the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. Further, Fauci will end his time as President Biden’s chief medical advisor at the end of 2022.

“It has been the honor of a lifetime to have led the NIAID, an extraordinary institution, for so many years and through so many scientific and public health challenges,” Fauci said in a statement. “I am very proud of our many accomplishments. I have worked with — and learned from — countless talented and dedicated people in my own laboratory, at NIAID, at NIH and beyond. To them I express my abiding respect and gratitude.”

The 81-year-old from Brooklyn might be stepping away from his current duties at the end of the year. However, Dr. Anthony Fauci made sure to point out that, “I am not retiring.”

“I plan to pursue the next phase of my career while I still have so much energy and passion for my field,” he said. “I want to use what I have learned as NIAID Director to continue to advance science and public health and to inspire and mentor the next generation of scientific leaders as they help prepare the world to face future infectious disease threats.”

Fauci has served as the director of the NIAID for four decades.

This is a developing story…