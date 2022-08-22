Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Highway 1 in Santa Maria reopened after Prius collided with farm tractor
The crash reported just after 5 a.m. Involving a Toyota Prius and farm tractor, according to the California Highway Patrol. The post Highway 1 in Santa Maria reopened after Prius collided with farm tractor appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
kprl.com
Accident in San Luis 08.24.2022
Early yesterday morning morning, a car crashed into the San Luis Obispo’s Mission Plaza. A black sedan ran over a roadblock pillar by the Chorro and Monterey street intersection and crashed into the plaza. After crashing, the vehicle erupted in flames. The fire was put out within 20 minutes.
Crews working to clear the road after head-on traffic accident along Highway 1 in Oceano
Crews were working to clear the roadway after a two-car head-on crash occurred along Highway 1 in Oceano on Thursday afternoon. The post Crews working to clear the road after head-on traffic accident along Highway 1 in Oceano appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Three-car accident blocking Highway 101 lane in Atascadero, traffic backing up
A three-car accident along northbound Highway 101 in Atascadero on Wednesday afternoon was blocking at least one highway lane and backing up traffic. The post Three-car accident blocking Highway 101 lane in Atascadero, traffic backing up appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Crash slows northbound Hwy 101 traffic in Atascadero
Northbound traffic has stalled along Hwy 101 in Atascadero after a crash blocked one lane of the highway Wednesday afternoon.
kprl.com
Body Found on Capistrano in Atascadero 08.23.2022
A man’s body found on Capistrano avenue in Atascadero. Around 5:30 yesterday morning, the body was found near the intersection of Capistrano and Country Club drive. Capistrano was closed while Atascadero police investigated the crime scene with a coroner’s detective. The man’s cause of death appears to be...
Be Advised: Three Car Accident Blocking HWY 101 Lane in Atascadero
ATASCADERO — Traffic is backing up in Atascadero along northbound Highway 101 after a three-car accident just north of Traffic Way. According to the California Highway Patrol, the accident was reported just north of Traffic Way on northbound Highway 101 around 2:10 p.m. on Wednesday. CalTrans reported that the...
New community plaza coming to Oceano
Caltrans is drawing the final designs for a community plaza coming to a triangular-shaped area between Highway 1, Beach Street and 17th Street in Oceano.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Car fire near the Cuesta Grade causing heavy traffic delays
A car fire along northbound Highway 101 near Cuesta Grade was causing heavy traffic delays on Monday afternoon. The post Car fire near the Cuesta Grade causing heavy traffic delays appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
calcoastnews.com
California allocates $14.7 million for Pismo Beach infrastructure improvements
Millions of dollars have been approved for pavement improvements and constructing bike lanes in Pismo Beach, the California Transportation Commission (CTC) announced on Monday. In addition, the state assigned more than $86 million for infrastructure projects in Santa Barbara County. The CTC allocated more than $2.2 billion to repair and...
UPS driver crashes into Paso Robles restaurant after apparent heat stroke
The truck knocked down a pillar that held up the restaurant’s sign and an overhang.
One Year Anniversary Celebrated at The Oaks at Paso Robles
PASO ROBLES — Last year The Oaks at Paso Robles opened during the Covid pandemic without an official Grand Opening celebration. A year later, they hosted an opening event with an honorary ribbon-cutting which took place a week ago. Privately-owned, La Jolla-based Westmont Living has more than 20 years...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kprl.com
UPS Truck Accident 08.24.2022
Cali Grill in Paso Robles was closed for several hours yesterday after a UPS truck crashed into the building on 6th street. Paso Robles city fire says a UPS driver crashed into a post holding the Cali Grill restaurant sign. Fire officials say the driver was delivering packages in the...
kprl.com
North County Weather 08.24.2022
Sunny today, but much cooler. Highs near 89 in Paso Robles. 86 in Atascadero. SW winds increasing to 10-20 miles per hour. Overnight, clear with lows near 55. Westerly winds 10-20 miles per hour. Tomorrow, near 90 in Paso… 86 in Atascadero. SW winds 10-20 miles per hour. The...
UPDATE: Road reopens following Atascadero death investigation
A road closure was in place along a portion of Capistrano Drive in Atascadero Monday morning due to police activity in the area.
Man found dead at SLO County intersection, leading to road closure, investigation
The man’s body was discovered at 5:34 Monday morning.
Nipomo man pleads not guilty in death of bicyclist near Arroyo Grande
A man authorities say hit a bicyclist near Arroyo Grande earlier this year and then took off has pleaded not guilty to the charges filed against him, officials say.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
How much did it cost to buy a home in Atascadero in the last two weeks?
The median price per square foot for a home in Atascadero in the last two weeks was $449. That’s $48 less than the San Luis Obispo County median. The most expensive community in San Luis Obispo County is Templeton, where the median price per square foot in the past two weeks was $747.
SLO County ‘Renaissance man’ honored with memorial bench at elephant seal rookery
The World War II veteran was a “loving raconteur ... whose charm and radiant smile lit up any room,” his widow said.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Top 10 most expensive homes sold in Paso Robles in the week of Aug. 14
A house in Paso Robles that sold for $765,000 tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Paso Robles in the past week. In total, 12 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the last week, with an average price of $620,125, $395 per square foot.
Comments / 0