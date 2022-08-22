ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paso Robles, CA

kprl.com

Accident in San Luis 08.24.2022

Early yesterday morning morning, a car crashed into the San Luis Obispo’s Mission Plaza. A black sedan ran over a roadblock pillar by the Chorro and Monterey street intersection and crashed into the plaza. After crashing, the vehicle erupted in flames. The fire was put out within 20 minutes.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
City
Paso Robles, CA
kprl.com

Body Found on Capistrano in Atascadero 08.23.2022

A man’s body found on Capistrano avenue in Atascadero. Around 5:30 yesterday morning, the body was found near the intersection of Capistrano and Country Club drive. Capistrano was closed while Atascadero police investigated the crime scene with a coroner’s detective. The man’s cause of death appears to be...
ATASCADERO, CA
calcoastnews.com

California allocates $14.7 million for Pismo Beach infrastructure improvements

Millions of dollars have been approved for pavement improvements and constructing bike lanes in Pismo Beach, the California Transportation Commission (CTC) announced on Monday. In addition, the state assigned more than $86 million for infrastructure projects in Santa Barbara County. The CTC allocated more than $2.2 billion to repair and...
PISMO BEACH, CA
kprl.com

UPS Truck Accident 08.24.2022

Cali Grill in Paso Robles was closed for several hours yesterday after a UPS truck crashed into the building on 6th street. Paso Robles city fire says a UPS driver crashed into a post holding the Cali Grill restaurant sign. Fire officials say the driver was delivering packages in the...
PASO ROBLES, CA
kprl.com

North County Weather 08.24.2022

Sunny today, but much cooler. Highs near 89 in Paso Robles. 86 in Atascadero. SW winds increasing to 10-20 miles per hour. Overnight, clear with lows near 55. Westerly winds 10-20 miles per hour. Tomorrow, near 90 in Paso… 86 in Atascadero. SW winds 10-20 miles per hour. The...
PASO ROBLES, CA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

How much did it cost to buy a home in Atascadero in the last two weeks?

The median price per square foot for a home in Atascadero in the last two weeks was $449. That’s $48 less than the San Luis Obispo County median. The most expensive community in San Luis Obispo County is Templeton, where the median price per square foot in the past two weeks was $747.
ATASCADERO, CA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Top 10 most expensive homes sold in Paso Robles in the week of Aug. 14

A house in Paso Robles that sold for $765,000 tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Paso Robles in the past week. In total, 12 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the last week, with an average price of $620,125, $395 per square foot.

