In a very rare move, Central NY fire department announces plans to close
Syracuse, N.Y. — The Sentinel Heights Fire Department — a volunteer department that services part of the town of Onondaga — is dissolving at the end of the year. The department - founded 76 years ago - made the announcement in a Facebook post Tuesday. It’s very...
Crews from Homer, Cortlandville respond to trailer fire
HOMER, N.Y. (WHCU) — Swift action by firefighters in Cortland County. Just before 5 AM on Wednesday, firefighters responded to Bishop Road in Homer. Authorities say a trailer had caught fire. Crews from Homer and Cortlandville put out the blaze. No injuries were reported.
Cortland Mayor: Businesses stepping in to help with looming job losses
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — Two businesses in Cortland will close by the end of this year. Mayor Scott Steve tells WHCU it’s going to affect hundreds of people. Voyant Beauty and ALPLA employed over 400 folks in the Cortland area. The mayor says they’re in talks with the property owners to make sure the properties remain maintained.
Habitat building first Danby house
Habitat for Humanity of Tompkins and Cortland Counties is building its first Danby house in the town’s White Hawk Ecovillage. White Hawk Ecovillage is a community that is dedicated to living in an environmentally sustainable manner. The village has been in communication with the local Habitat for Humanity for years, discussing a potential partnership to make owning a home in their community more affordable.
PAGES PAST - 1922: Daughter and mother survive Widow Hill crash
The Chronicle-Express -- Consolidation, January 1, 1926, of the Yates County Chronicle (1824) and the Penn Yan Express (1866); the Rushville Chronicle (1905) and the Gorham New Age (1902) The Yates County History Center’s volunteers have gleaned these entries for your enjoyment from their digitized newspapers. You can access them...
11 things only people who grew up in Chemung County remember
From the bustling department stores of the 1950s and 60s to the addition of the Arnot Mall; from the devastation of the Flood of 1972 to the revitalization efforts underway today, the county has said goodbye to some things that are now only a memory.
Officials ponder adding pod at Tompkins County Jail
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A short-term expense for potentially long-term savings. Tompkins County officials are pondering the construction of a pod at the county jail. Legislator Rich John says it would be worth the price. He adds the structure would give the jail more flexibility. Officials say a maximum...
Forest Lawn Grounds Crew Allege Unfair Working Conditions
(WENY)-- Grounds crew workers at Elmira's Forest Lawn cemetery gathered this morning to call on the board of directors to resign. They say issues over the use of equipment, as well as surveillance at the cemetery is creating unfair working conditions. Three year groundskeeper Kathryn Gerow says she's not going...
Tioga County begins using phone app to monitor probationers
OWEGO, N.Y. (WHCU) — Officials in Tioga County are using new technology to track criminals. The Probation Department recently began using a phone app to keep tabs on people under supervision. Probation Director Brian Cain says the app is less troublesome than ankle bracelets, because probationers would often cut the bracelets off.
Binghamton Post Office Parking Spaces Blocked by New Curb
Access to a few parking spaces at a neighborhood post office in Binghamton now is affected by a newly-installed curb. The spaces are located on the east side of the Southview Station post office at Vestal Avenue and Mary Street. Nearby residents have wondered whether the construction of the curb...
Bath Woman Accused of Lighting Bags of Clothes Belonging to Another Person on Fire
A Steuben County woman faces charges in Canandaigua after police say she went to a resident’s home and lit multiple garbage bags on fire that contained clothing belonging to the victim. 39-year-old Elizabeth Coiser of Bath was charged with criminal mischief for the incident that happened on July 30th.
Work on Tompkins County domestic terror plan continues
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Tompkins County officials remain hard at work on drafting a plan to combat domestic terrorism. Lisa Holmes is the county administrator. Recently on Ithaca’s Morning News, she offered an update. In May, Governor Hochul issued an executive order in the wake of the mass...
Saunders Park to open in Ithaca
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A long-awaited park is set to open next month. Nearly 25 years after the land was donated, Saunders Park in the Town of Ithaca is opening. Work was delayed in 2020 by COVID. Parks Maintenance Manager Joe Talbot says there’s a nice walking trail.
Manlius Center Road closed after crash that hospitalized one, police say
Manlius, N.Y. — A portion of Manlius Center Road in the town of Manlius is closed after a rollover crash that sent one person to the hospital Wednesday morning, police said. At 7:42 a.m., police received calls of a crash involving a minivan on Manlius Center Road, according to dispatches from the Onondaga County 911 Center.
Authorities seek help identifying suspected thieves in Tompkins County
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – The Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office is seeking help identifying suspected thieves. The two people pictured below have allegedly been walking out of multiple convenient stores in the area without paying. Anyone with information is asked to contact The Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office. Contacts:
Two arrested for welfare fraud in Burdett
Two people in Burdett have been accused of stealing thousands of dollars in public benefits, according to the Schuyler County Sheriff's Office.
Miscommunications May Be At Root Of Eviction Dispute
On August 19, the Ithaca Tenants Union (ITU) held an eviction blockade and press conference at 417 South Aurora Street. The event was organized to stop Kathy Majors, an immigrant from Laos who has lived in her home on the slopes of South Hill for nearly forty years, from being evicted by Habitat for Humanity of Tompkins and Cortland County. The eviction was scheduled to be conducted by the Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office, however it still hasn’t taken place by the time this story went to press.
Police say body has been found near Hemlock
Rochester, N.Y. — A body has been found in a wooded area east of Hemlock Wednesday afternoon. The Ontario County Sheriff Deputies were searching this area for a missing man from Penfield. The Monroe County Medical Examiner will try to determine identification and cause of death. Meanwhile, the alert...
Ten Years Later: Driving Downtown Binghamton’s Roundabout
Downtown Binghamton's most efficient and controversial traffic feature - the Court Street roundabout - opened a decade ago. The traffic circle at the busy intersection with Chenango and Exchange streets became operational - with no fanfare - on August 24, 2012. The roundabout was constructed as a key part of...
Man Dies After Being Hit By Vehicle in Tioga County
Authorities say an 18-year-old pedestrian was killed when he was struck by a vehicle in western Tioga County. According to New York State Police, troopers were sent to Route 17C in the town of Barton around 10:20 p.m. Saturday. Personnel from the Waverly-Barton Fire Department and Greater Valley Emergency Medical...
