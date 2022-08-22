Read full article on original website
Jay Sherrill
3d ago
Sad the number of mentally & emotionally disturbed people that want to pursue such a damaging course of action ! No court should be allowed to " perpatrate
Reply
17
Bobbie Landfair
2d ago
He still young 15yr old his mind is not fully grown up yet ,I mean wait until he 18yr old or 21yr and he can make his own decision , in the eyes of God he is. boy.i just think his dad need to step back before he do something that's it's going to hurt his relationship with his son some where down the line. I not judging just saying.
Reply(1)
13
Michael Harrington
3d ago
great dad and he should be banned from the NBA and never let into hall of fame Dwayne wade you are a disgrace
Reply
20
Related
Gabrielle Union’s Daughter Kaavia Gets New Braids & Shares Her Hair Transformation in the Cutest Video
Click here to read the full article. Gabrielle Union’s 4-year-old daughter Kaavia is a dancer, a singer, and now a beauty influencer! The toddler known as Shady Baby recently had her hair done and we can’t stop watching her adorable hair transformation. Kaavia, whom Union shares with husband Dwyane Wade, got braids at One by Wankaya, and shared the cutest video of the before-and-after look. The video starts with footage of Kaavia’s curly natural hair. As the camera pans around, it suddenly jumps to the finished look, and she is so beautiful! Her hair is in braids with two purple bows...
Dwyane Wade, Gabrielle Union speak out on mind-boggling 489,000-gallon drought restriction violations
There’s an unprecedented water crisis in Southern California right now, and clearly, NBA power couple Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union aren’t doing much to help out. As a matter of fact, the Wade household in Hidden Hills has been identified as one of the biggest violators of the stern restrictions that have been implemented by […] The post Dwyane Wade, Gabrielle Union speak out on mind-boggling 489,000-gallon drought restriction violations appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Gabrielle Union Cheers on Daughter Kaavia James as She Shows Off Her 'Interpretive Dance' Moves
Gabrielle Union's daughter, Kaavia James, knows how to groove to the music!. The Cheaper By the Dozen star, 49, cheered on the 3-year-old tiny tot as she showed off her dance moves in a fun video posted to Instagram Tuesday, which was captioned, "It's always time for a dance break. Interpretative dance is my jam. Stay entertained my friends."
ETOnline.com
Jury in Kobe Bryant Crash Photos Lawsuit Urged to Award $75 Million to Vanessa Bryant and Co-Plaintiff
Vanessa Bryant's lawyer, during closing arguments on Tuesday, implored the jury in the Kobe Bryant crash photos lawsuit against Los Angeles County to award her and a co-plaintiff $75 million in damages for emotional distress. The lawsuit claims that emergency personnel -- sheriff's deputies and fire personnel -- snapped and...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kimora Lee Simmons Defends Daughter Aoki's Modeling Career Amid Criticism: 'It's Absolutely Absurd'
Kimora Lee Simmons is proud of her daughter Aoki for following her passion. In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE on Thursday, the mother of five, 47, revealed that she thinks it's "absolutely absurd" that people criticized the 20-year-old Harvard student for wanting to model despite getting an Ivy League education.
Lamar Odom Reveals Ex-Wife Khloé Kardashian ‘Could Have Hollered At' Him For Another Baby
Lamar Odom is putting the offer out there! Khloé Kardashian's former husband has admitted he would have been available had The Kardashians star asked to have a baby with him. “She could have hollered at me for that,” Odom said in a video while at La Belle Vie Med Spa in Woodland Hills, Calif., on Tuesday, July 26.
Tristan Thompson Finally Throws Maralee Nichols Some Klown Koins For Child Support But Still Hasn’t Bonded With Baby
Trifling baby daddy Tristan Thompson is FINALLY stepping up — at least somewhat — when it comes to his son with Maralee Nichols. This week Page Six confirmed that Tristan Thompson has been paying Maralee Nichols child support despite their ongoing family court lawsuit. You all likely recall...
NBA・
People
Gabrielle Union Shares Kaavia's Hilarious Reaction to Finding Out She's Not Invited on Vacation
Gabrielle Union's daughter was not amused to learn she wasn't invited on a recent trip. The Cheaper By the Dozen actress, 49, shared a video with daughter Kaavia James on Instagram Monday in which the 3-year-old finds out her mom is going on vacation without her. "When your child finds...
RELATED PEOPLE
BET
Wendy Williams' Ex-Husband Says Charlamagne Tha God Introduced Him To Mistress
Kevin Hunter, Wendy Williams ex-husband, claims he met his mistress, Sharina Hudson, via Charlamagne Tha God. In an interview with Choke No Joke, Hunter claimed Hudson is from the same South Carolina town as Charlamagne. “He introduced me to her,” he said, and then went on to question Charlamagne’s handling...
Larsa Pippen Says That It Is “Hard” To Date Because She Compares Men To Her Ex-Husband Scottie Pippen
When viewers were introduced to Larsa Pippen on Season 1 of Real Housewives of Miami, she was happily married to NBA star Scottie Pippen, and the couple shared four children. After separating from Scottie, Larsa later moved to Los Angeles and became besties with Keeping Up With The Kardashians star Kim Kardashian. Larsa signed on for […] The post Larsa Pippen Says That It Is “Hard” To Date Because She Compares Men To Her Ex-Husband Scottie Pippen appeared first on Reality Tea.
Khloe Kardashian ‘Let’ Daughter True ‘Have a Say’ in New Baby Boy’s Name: Inside Their Sibling Bond
Big sister love! Khloé Kardashian’s daughter, True Thompson, is “bonding” so well with her new baby brother that she even allowed the youngster to “have a say” in choosing his name, a source exclusively...
Look: Vanessa Bryant Had Special Guest In Court Wednesday
For the last couple of weeks, Vanessa Bryant has been in court in Los Angeles for the federal trial over photographs taken of her husband and daughter's deadly helicopter crash. Bryant has testified in the proceedings. She and Chris Chester--whose wife and daughter were also killed in the crash--are suing...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Khloe Kardashian and Her Family Are ‘Grateful’ That Baby No. 2 With Ex Tristan Thompson Is Home
Slow and steady. Khloé Kardashian is "taking some time to adjust to having two children," a source tells In Touch. The Good American founder, 38, who welcomed baby No. 2 via surrogate with ex Tristan...
Gabrielle Union & Dwyane Wade’s Daughter Kaavia ‘Pays Her Own Bills’ in Sweet New Video
Producer and actress Gabrielle Union and NBA star Dwyane Wade may be famous parents, but let’s be real — their adorable (and hilariously sassy) 3-year-old daughter Kaavia James, also known as “Shady Baby”, is the real star of the show. Kaavia’s Instagram account, which is collectively run by Union and Wade, just released the funniest video of little Kaavia signing a restaurant check all by herself. And to no surprise, it’s the cutest thing you’ll see today. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kaavia James Union Wade (@kaaviajames) In Kaavia’s August 17 Instagram video, you can see Shady...
Look: Racy Dwyane Wade, Gabrielle Union Video Going Viral
It's safe to say Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union are enjoying themselves on vacation. On Monday, Union posted a video on Instagram of them joking around on a yacht in Spain. At one point during the brief clip, Wade pretends to bite her backside. This post from Union already has...
NBA・
hotnewhiphop.com
Brittany Renner Defends Dating Younger Men By Mentioning Jay-Z & Beyoncé's Age Gap
Her hot takes have often caused viral moments on social media and Brittany Renner's conversation with the Tonight's Conversation podcast isn't any different. The social media personality is the mother of a son that she shares a son with PJ Washington, an NBA player who is currently with the Charlotte Hornets. The ex-couple reportedly met while Washington was in college and according to The Sun, he was 18 when she was 26.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
RHOP star Robyn Dixon and ex-husband Juan Dixon take a huge leap towards tying the knot a second time by 'obtaining marriage license'
It appears Robyn Dixon and Juan Dixon will soon be heading down the aisle for a second time. On Thursday, The Real Housewives Of Potomac star and the former NBA player obtained a marriage license from the Howard County Clerk's Office in Maryland, according to People. So far, there's no...
Look: Sports World Reacts To Racy Gabrielle Union Boat Video
Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union are enjoying their time together in Spain, that's for sure. On Monday night, Union posted a video of them having fun on a yacht. Towards the end of the clip, Wade leans in to bite his partner's behind. Union's video immediately blew up on Instagram,...
Natalia Bryant Supports Mom Vanessa in Court Amid Trial Over Kobe Bryant Crash Photos
Watch: Vanessa Bryant Cries in Court During Trial Against L.A. County. This mother-daughter duo is standing together. Vanessa Bryant was joined by her daughter in court as her ongoing trial against L.A. County's fire and sheriff's departments continues. On Aug. 22, Vanessa entered court alongside 19-year-old Natalia Bryant, who Vanessa...
Tyrese Is Done Dating Younger Women After Recent Breakup
The Fast & Furious Actor, Tyrese has learned a major lesson after his most recent, hopeless relationship.
Comments / 33