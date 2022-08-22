Events this year included agrarian art showcase at Studios on the Park. – Tourists, locals, and agricultural enthusiasts once again gathered to travel the SLO Co Farm Trail to tour, taste and learn last month in San Luis Obispo County. This year a new event was added to kick off the two-day weekend, An Evening of agriCULTURE at Studios on the Park in Paso Robles. Their new exhibition, Farmstead, showcased agrarian art by fellow farmers, as well as the ever-talented local artist community.

