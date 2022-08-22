ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Luis Obispo County, CA

Paso Robles City Council 08.24.2022

Tonight, Paso Robles city council will select someone to finish the term of city councilwoman Maria Elena Garcia, who resigned because she is moving out of the district. The council will hold a special meeting this evening to discuss the vacancy. There are four people who applied to complete the term. Chris Bausch, Keith Boyd, Lars Jorgensen, and Rick Van Sant.
Paso Robles School Board 08.25.2022

Late into the night Tuesday, the Paso Robles school board discussed identity politics. Chris Arend described the resolution which drew so much attention in the community. He says it prevents the banning of titles like “mother and father, ladies and gentlemen, boys and girls.”. The public comment was lengthy....
Grover Beach resident and officials argue bed tax in appeal hearing

What is the definition of a hotel? The question plagued the Grover Beach City Council, members of city staff, and one frustrated resident who refused to pay transient occupancy taxes (TOT) for two years running. The group engaged in a two-hour-long heated back-and-forth at the Aug. 22 hearing where short-term...
No Atascadero City Council Meeting 08.23.2022

Tonight at the rotunda, “the lights are on, but nobody is at home.”. No Atascadero city council meeting tonight. Mayor Heather Moreno will be squeezing in another workout. Vice mayor Heather Newsom will spend some quality time with her daughter, Abigail.
Housing Costs 08.23.2022

The California Association of Realtors says San Luis Obispo county has the third least affordable housing market in California. 12% of households could afford to purchase a home at the state’s median price of $883 thousand. That’s a decrease from 18% affordability in San Luis Obispo county from the...
Veterans Luncheon Today 08.25.2022

That means the Veterans center on Scott in Paso Robles is hosting its weekly hamburger lunch to raise money for Veterans services. 11-1 today at the Veterans Center on Scott street.
State Showers Some Love on Morro Bay for Coleman Park

Morro Bay will receive $600,000 from the state to add more features to Coleman Park. The grant was announced Monday by California State Parks and is from Proposition 68 funding. According to state officials, the improvements include:. new playground;. exercise fitness stations and trail;. stage/plaza area;. three cultural/historical sites;. concession...
Atascadero arrest records for August 15 to 21

On Aug. 15, Anthony William Thomas, 20, of Atascadero, was arrested at 7025 El Camino Real for possession of unlawful paraphernalia and obstructing/resisting/etcetera public/peace officer/emergency med tech. On Aug. 15, Sean Michael Bailey, 45, of Atascadero, was arrested at 8305 El Camino Real for driving under the influence with a...
North County Weather 08.25.2022

Sunny today, but much cooler, highs near 91 in Paso Robles. 86 in Atascadero. WSW winds increasing to 10-20 miles per hour. Overnight, clear with lows near 55. WNW winds 10-20 miles per hour. Tomorrow, sunny skies, highs near 91 in Paso… 86 in Atascadero. WSW winds 10-20 miles per...
Old Timers Barbecue 08.25.2022

This coming Sunday, the Old Timer’s Barbecue returns to San Miguel. The barbecue is hosted by the San Miguel Lions Club. It will be held Sunday from noon to two at the San Miguel community park. BBQ chicken dinner for $15. Old timers who are 80 years old or...
Fly Over Event Saturday 08.23.2022

A special flyover event Saturday at north coast piers. Betsy’s Biscuit Bomber will leave Estrella Warbirds Museum at Paso Robles airport at 11 Saturday morning and fly over the Cayucos pier around 11:20, then the San Simeon pier around 11:25 before returning to Paso Robles. On board the World...
Crowds flock to second annual Open Farm Day

Events this year included agrarian art showcase at Studios on the Park. – Tourists, locals, and agricultural enthusiasts once again gathered to travel the SLO Co Farm Trail to tour, taste and learn last month in San Luis Obispo County. This year a new event was added to kick off the two-day weekend, An Evening of agriCULTURE at Studios on the Park in Paso Robles. Their new exhibition, Farmstead, showcased agrarian art by fellow farmers, as well as the ever-talented local artist community.
