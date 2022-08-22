Read full article on original website
Paso Robles City Council 08.24.2022
Tonight, Paso Robles city council will select someone to finish the term of city councilwoman Maria Elena Garcia, who resigned because she is moving out of the district. The council will hold a special meeting this evening to discuss the vacancy. There are four people who applied to complete the term. Chris Bausch, Keith Boyd, Lars Jorgensen, and Rick Van Sant.
Paso Robles School Board 08.25.2022
Late into the night Tuesday, the Paso Robles school board discussed identity politics. Chris Arend described the resolution which drew so much attention in the community. He says it prevents the banning of titles like “mother and father, ladies and gentlemen, boys and girls.”. The public comment was lengthy....
Grover Beach resident and officials argue bed tax in appeal hearing
What is the definition of a hotel? The question plagued the Grover Beach City Council, members of city staff, and one frustrated resident who refused to pay transient occupancy taxes (TOT) for two years running. The group engaged in a two-hour-long heated back-and-forth at the Aug. 22 hearing where short-term...
County supervisors approve $25-million dispatch center
Facility will bring dispatch units of sheriff’s office, Cal Fire/ San Luis Obispo County Fire under one roof. – In a unanimous vote Tuesday, the San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors approved a $25 million contract to construct a facility that will bring the dispatch units of the sheriff’s office and Cal Fire/ San Luis Obispo County Fire under one roof.
No Atascadero City Council Meeting 08.23.2022
Tonight at the rotunda, “the lights are on, but nobody is at home.”. No Atascadero city council meeting tonight. Mayor Heather Moreno will be squeezing in another workout. Vice mayor Heather Newsom will spend some quality time with her daughter, Abigail.
New community plaza coming to Oceano
Caltrans is drawing the final designs for a community plaza coming to a triangular-shaped area between Highway 1, Beach Street and 17th Street in Oceano.
PRJUSD won't support any mandate to replace traditional gender-specific names
The Paso Robles Joint Unified School District Board of Trustees voted Tuesday night to pass a resolution regarding gender-specific names.
SLO County adds 500 new COVID cases. See where the majority were counted
No new COVID deaths were recorded this week, and nine people are hospitalized with the virus.
Housing Costs 08.23.2022
The California Association of Realtors says San Luis Obispo county has the third least affordable housing market in California. 12% of households could afford to purchase a home at the state’s median price of $883 thousand. That’s a decrease from 18% affordability in San Luis Obispo county from the...
Veterans Luncheon Today 08.25.2022
That means the Veterans center on Scott in Paso Robles is hosting its weekly hamburger lunch to raise money for Veterans services. 11-1 today at the Veterans Center on Scott street.
State Showers Some Love on Morro Bay for Coleman Park
Morro Bay will receive $600,000 from the state to add more features to Coleman Park. The grant was announced Monday by California State Parks and is from Proposition 68 funding. According to state officials, the improvements include:. new playground;. exercise fitness stations and trail;. stage/plaza area;. three cultural/historical sites;. concession...
KCBX News Update: The "reunification" of Morro Rock, and CA unemployment drops to historic low
Northern Chumash Tribal Council holds reunification ceremony at Morro Rock. The Northern Chumash Tribal Council held a ceremony this weekend that they described as a “reunification” of Morro Rock. The rock is a sacred site to the Chumash, whose name for it is Lisamu’. Much of the rock...
Atascadero arrest records for August 15 to 21
On Aug. 15, Anthony William Thomas, 20, of Atascadero, was arrested at 7025 El Camino Real for possession of unlawful paraphernalia and obstructing/resisting/etcetera public/peace officer/emergency med tech. On Aug. 15, Sean Michael Bailey, 45, of Atascadero, was arrested at 8305 El Camino Real for driving under the influence with a...
North County Weather 08.25.2022
Sunny today, but much cooler, highs near 91 in Paso Robles. 86 in Atascadero. WSW winds increasing to 10-20 miles per hour. Overnight, clear with lows near 55. WNW winds 10-20 miles per hour. Tomorrow, sunny skies, highs near 91 in Paso… 86 in Atascadero. WSW winds 10-20 miles per...
Old Timers Barbecue 08.25.2022
This coming Sunday, the Old Timer’s Barbecue returns to San Miguel. The barbecue is hosted by the San Miguel Lions Club. It will be held Sunday from noon to two at the San Miguel community park. BBQ chicken dinner for $15. Old timers who are 80 years old or...
Clouded in Crisis: The search for solutions to help Nipomo Mesa communities breathe better air
Para leer esta nota en español, haga clic aquí. Exposure to air pollution has long been a public health issue for people in South San Luis Obispo County. Historically marginalized local communities are disproportionately harmed by pollution in the air they breathe every day. There is no cure-all...
Fly Over Event Saturday 08.23.2022
A special flyover event Saturday at north coast piers. Betsy’s Biscuit Bomber will leave Estrella Warbirds Museum at Paso Robles airport at 11 Saturday morning and fly over the Cayucos pier around 11:20, then the San Simeon pier around 11:25 before returning to Paso Robles. On board the World...
Crowds flock to second annual Open Farm Day
Events this year included agrarian art showcase at Studios on the Park. – Tourists, locals, and agricultural enthusiasts once again gathered to travel the SLO Co Farm Trail to tour, taste and learn last month in San Luis Obispo County. This year a new event was added to kick off the two-day weekend, An Evening of agriCULTURE at Studios on the Park in Paso Robles. Their new exhibition, Farmstead, showcased agrarian art by fellow farmers, as well as the ever-talented local artist community.
This California Beach Is an Off-Roader’s Paradise
Are you dreaming of driving on dunes and camping on the sand? This is the perfect spot for you. The post This California Beach Is an Off-Roader’s Paradise appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
“Fantasy and fairy dust”: Newsom goes nuclear on Dem plan to shut Diablo Canyon
The late-inning push to keep California’s last-operating nuclear power plant, San Luis Obispo County-based Diablo Canyon, is serving as a wedge between Gov. Gavin Newsom and legislative Democrats. Newsom, who has set aggressive clean energy targets and has sought to wipe out domestic oil production in the Golden State...
