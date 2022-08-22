ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Tesla Stock Is Rising Ahead of Its Stock Split

The electric car maker's stock is up more than 30% since the beginning of July. Shares of the growth stock will start trading on a split-adjusted basis on Thursday. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Looking To Trade Tesla Stock Following 20-1 Split? Here's An Updated Chart

Bullish traders want to see the long-term cup-and-handle pattern dominate Tesla's chart. Bears are hoping the head-and-shoulder pattern plays out for a 10% drop. Tesla, Inc TSLA Inc was trading mostly flat on Thursday following a 3-1 stock split. The split brought shares of the electric vehicle giant down from Wednesday’s closing price of $891.29 to a split-adjusted price of $297.09.
These Investment Wines Have Outperformed Apple, Ford And Tesla Over The Past Year

As the market volatility extends well into the second half of 2022, alternative investments are increasingly gaining traction against conventional equities and debt instruments. As concerns regarding a global economic slowdown become rampant, equities have demonstrated subpar performance so far this year, with the benchmark S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite indexes currently in the red, in terms of year-to-date performance.
A Risky $3.3 Billion Bet on the Fall of Tesla and Elon Musk

Elon Musk does not like investors and financiers to bet on Tesla's stock-market collapse. Last May, the richest man in the world attacked Bill Gates, who formerly was the richest man in the world, because the Microsoft (MSFT) co-founder had a short position of $500 million against Tesla (TSLA) . Selling stock short is a bet that the price will drop.
Dollar General Likely To Benefit From Inflation Driven Customer Traffic, Says Analyst

Telsey Advisory Group analyst Joseph Feldman reiterated an Outperform rating on the shares of Dollar General Corp DG with a price target of $280.00. The analyst noted that DG reported a Q2 earnings beat, driven by better-than-anticipated sales and profitability, reflecting the impact of inflation and consumers continuing to increase reliance on Dollar General amidst a challenging economic environment.
Analysts Cut Price Targets On Splunk After Q2 Performance, Lower ARR Outlook

Splunk Inc SPLK clocked 32% revenue growth in Q2, topping the consensus. Adjusted EPS of $0.09 beat the consensus. RBC Capital analyst Matthew Hedberg maintained Outperform and cut the price target from $143 to $139. Splunk delivered a mixed quarter where macro headwinds led some customers to delay cloud transition or expansions, resulting in lower total and cloud ARR, he noted.
Sumo Logic Q2 Results Exceed Street Expectations

Sumo Logic Inc SUMO reported a second-quarter FY23 revenue increase of 26% year-over-year to $74.1 million, beating the consensus of $71.54 million. Annual Recurring Revenue ("ARR") increased by 25% Y/Y to $286.2 million. Adjusted EPS was $(0.10), beating the consensus of $(0.11). The gross margin contracted to 65% from 66%...
Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Snowflake, Nvidia, Salesforce and more

Check out the companies making headlines in after hours trading. Nvidia – Nvidia slipped 2.5% after quarterly earnings missed Wall Street expectations on the top and bottom line. Nvidia brought in adjusted earnings per share of 51 cents versus expectations of $1.26. Revenue was $6.7 billion where analysts expected $8.10 billion, according to Refinitiv.
Malibu Boats Q4 Earnings Exceed Expectations

Malibu Boats Inc MBUU reported fourth-quarter FY22 sales growth of 27.6% year-on-year, to $353.2 million, beating the analyst consensus of $331.03 million. The revenue increase was driven primarily by year-over-year price increases, a favorable model mix, and increased unit volumes primarily in Malibu and Cobalt segments. Unit volume increased 10.3% to 2,596 units.
