Read full article on original website
Related
As Tesla Prepares To Split Shares, Here's How Much $1,000 Invested Ahead Of August 2020 Stock Split Is Worth Now
Tesla, Inc. TSLA confirmed a 3:1 stock split through a press release late Friday, following approval by shareholders at the annual meeting held on Thursday. The split is implemented as a stock dividend, which will be paid on Aug. 24 to shareholders of record as of Aug. 17. The stock will begin trading on a split-adjusted basis on Aug. 25.
Motley Fool
Tesla Stock Is Rising Ahead of Its Stock Split
The electric car maker's stock is up more than 30% since the beginning of July. Shares of the growth stock will start trading on a split-adjusted basis on Thursday. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Looking To Trade Tesla Stock Following 20-1 Split? Here's An Updated Chart
Bullish traders want to see the long-term cup-and-handle pattern dominate Tesla's chart. Bears are hoping the head-and-shoulder pattern plays out for a 10% drop. Tesla, Inc TSLA Inc was trading mostly flat on Thursday following a 3-1 stock split. The split brought shares of the electric vehicle giant down from Wednesday’s closing price of $891.29 to a split-adjusted price of $297.09.
Nvidia Stock Falls After Q2 Earnings, Sales Miss: CEO Says 'We Will Get Through This'
NVIDIA Corporation NVDA reported a second-quarter earnings and sales miss Wednesday, sending the stock lower in after-hours trading. The chipmaker also gave an update on its third-quarter guidance. Here are the key takeaways for investors. What Happened: NVIDIA reported second-quarter revenue of $6.7 billion, up 3% year-over-year. The total came...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Confounding Trade? Cathie Wood Dumps $50M In Nvidia Shares Just 2 Weeks After Major Buy And A Day Ahead Of Earnings
Cathie Wood-led Ark Investment Management dumped over 293,000 shares of NVIDIA Corporation NVDA on Tuesday via two of the firm’s exchange-traded funds. This comes just two weeks after Ark bought 366,982 shares of NVIDIA Corporation NVDA and a day ahead of the tech company's second-quarter earnings release. Nvidia was...
If You Invested $1,000 In Tesla Stock When Elon Musk Was Sued By The SEC In 2018, Here's How Much You'd Have Right Now
Investors who placed their hard-earned cash into major U.S. indices have enjoyed respectable returns since fall 2018. The S&P 500, Nasdaq-100 and Dow Jones Industrial Average have returned 46.09%, 74.50% and 30.23% respectively. As good as investors in the major U.S. indices have had it since 2018, investors in the...
Cramer Says No To This Stock, Suggests Tesla Instead Since 'They're Also In The Lithium Business'
On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Enbridge Inc. ENB is a "great stock." The "Mad Money" host said no to Standard Lithium Ltd. SLI, adding that it is a Canadian company not making any money. "We've got to stick with money-making companies. How about Tesla, Inc. TSLA? They’re also in the lithium business."
These Investment Wines Have Outperformed Apple, Ford And Tesla Over The Past Year
As the market volatility extends well into the second half of 2022, alternative investments are increasingly gaining traction against conventional equities and debt instruments. As concerns regarding a global economic slowdown become rampant, equities have demonstrated subpar performance so far this year, with the benchmark S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite indexes currently in the red, in terms of year-to-date performance.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
A Risky $3.3 Billion Bet on the Fall of Tesla and Elon Musk
Elon Musk does not like investors and financiers to bet on Tesla's stock-market collapse. Last May, the richest man in the world attacked Bill Gates, who formerly was the richest man in the world, because the Microsoft (MSFT) co-founder had a short position of $500 million against Tesla (TSLA) . Selling stock short is a bet that the price will drop.
The Company That Built Elon Musk's Tiny Home Surpasses $24 Million In Funding On Its Current Crowdfunding Campaign
Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk generated headlines last year when he announced in a tweet that he would sell almost all his physical possessions and will not own a house. Musk reportedly followed through with that plan and moved into a tiny house in Texas after disposing of all of his mansions.
Dollar General Likely To Benefit From Inflation Driven Customer Traffic, Says Analyst
Telsey Advisory Group analyst Joseph Feldman reiterated an Outperform rating on the shares of Dollar General Corp DG with a price target of $280.00. The analyst noted that DG reported a Q2 earnings beat, driven by better-than-anticipated sales and profitability, reflecting the impact of inflation and consumers continuing to increase reliance on Dollar General amidst a challenging economic environment.
Analysts Cut Price Targets On Splunk After Q2 Performance, Lower ARR Outlook
Splunk Inc SPLK clocked 32% revenue growth in Q2, topping the consensus. Adjusted EPS of $0.09 beat the consensus. RBC Capital analyst Matthew Hedberg maintained Outperform and cut the price target from $143 to $139. Splunk delivered a mixed quarter where macro headwinds led some customers to delay cloud transition or expansions, resulting in lower total and cloud ARR, he noted.
Sumo Logic Q2 Results Exceed Street Expectations
Sumo Logic Inc SUMO reported a second-quarter FY23 revenue increase of 26% year-over-year to $74.1 million, beating the consensus of $71.54 million. Annual Recurring Revenue ("ARR") increased by 25% Y/Y to $286.2 million. Adjusted EPS was $(0.10), beating the consensus of $(0.11). The gross margin contracted to 65% from 66%...
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Snowflake, Nvidia, Salesforce and more
Check out the companies making headlines in after hours trading. Nvidia – Nvidia slipped 2.5% after quarterly earnings missed Wall Street expectations on the top and bottom line. Nvidia brought in adjusted earnings per share of 51 cents versus expectations of $1.26. Revenue was $6.7 billion where analysts expected $8.10 billion, according to Refinitiv.
Billionaire investor Bill Ackman has sold all of his Domino's Pizza stock, after building the 5% stake only last year
Bill Ackman sold his stake in Domino's Pizza less than 18 months after establishing it. Ackman's Pershing Square owned $800 million of the pizza chain's stock as recently as June 30. The investor's fund has bought and sold stakes in Berkshire Hathaway and Netflix in recent years. Bill Ackman has...
Dollar General's Q2 Highlights: Earnings Beat, 4.6% Comps Growth, Stock Buyback Boost & More
Dollar General Corp DG reported second-quarter FY22 sales growth of 9% year-on-year to $9.43 billion, beating the consensus of $9.39 billion. Same-store sales increased 4.6% versus last year. Positive sales contributions from new stores and growth in same-store sales drove the sales growth. The gross profit margin for the quarter...
Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought
The best-known growth ETF money manager is making moves. Let's check out her shopping list.
Hain Celestial Registers 1.4% Sales Growth In Q4 Amid Macroeconomic Challenges
Hain Celestial Group Inc HAIN reported fourth-quarter FY22 sales growth of 1.4% year-on-year to $457.01 million. Net sales from North America increased 17% Y/Y, driven by stronger sales in the snacks, baby, and personal care categories. International sales declined 19%, reflecting softness in the plant-based protein and beverage categories. Adjusted...
Malibu Boats Q4 Earnings Exceed Expectations
Malibu Boats Inc MBUU reported fourth-quarter FY22 sales growth of 27.6% year-on-year, to $353.2 million, beating the analyst consensus of $331.03 million. The revenue increase was driven primarily by year-over-year price increases, a favorable model mix, and increased unit volumes primarily in Malibu and Cobalt segments. Unit volume increased 10.3% to 2,596 units.
NetApp Earns Price Target Bumps By Analysts Who Are Bullish On Cloud Growth
NetApp, Inc NTAP clocked 9% revenue growth in Q1 to $1.59 billion, beating the consensus. Non-GAAP EPS of $1.20 topped the consensus. The Q2 outlook was in-line with the guidance. Raymond James analyst Simon Leopold maintained an Outperform and $105 price target (up from $94) on NetApp following the Q1...
Benzinga
Detroit, MI
73K+
Followers
161K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT
Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.https://www.benzinga.com
Comments / 0