fox2detroit.com

2 men shot in drive-by on Detroit's west side

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Two men were wounded in a suspected drive-by shooting in Detroit Wednesday night. One victim is in critical condition and the second man is listed in temporary serious condition after being shot at 5:30 p.m. in the 11300 block of Ward on the city's west side, police say.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Uncle charged after 5-year-old boy fatally shoots self in face at Detroit home

DETROIT – The uncle of a 5-year-old Detroit boy who fatally shot himself in the face while playing with a gun has been charged in connection with the boy’s death. The Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office on Thursday announced six charges against Keon Pritchett, 29, in connection with the death of 5-year-old Carlin McDaniel, the man’s nephew.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Police search for suspect after man, 34, fatally shot in Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department is searching for a suspect wanted in connection to a fatal shooting.The incident happened on July 17, at about 2:26 a.m. in the 12800 block of Pierson. Police say the 34-year-old victim and a man wearing a white T-shirt were involved in a physical altercation.Then the suspect, who police say was wearing a light-colored sweatshirt, produced a gun and fired multiple shots at the victim. The victim was fatally wounded.If anyone recognizes these individuals or has any information about this crime, they are urged to call the Detroit Police Department's Homicide Unit at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Man found guilty after Detroit firefighter killed during road rage shooting in Troy

TROY, Mich. (FOX 2) - On Wednesday, a jury convicted a man who shot and killed a Detroit firefighter during a road rage incident in Troy last summer. Jurors found Terell Josey, 28, guilty of involuntary manslaughter and possessing a weapon in connection with the July 5, 2021, death of Lt. Francis "Frank" Dombrowski.
fox2detroit.com

BMW owner helps police track stolen vehicle to Detroit home

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A vehicle owner following their stolen BMW helped police track it and find it Wednesday afternoon in Detroit. The owner called Michigan State Police around 2:15 p.m. and said they were following the stolen vehicle on I-96 near Wyoming. Troopers saw the vehicle on Davison Avenue and tried to stop it, but the thief fled.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Man charged after police chase in stolen SUV ends with crash in Detroit

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man is facing charges after leading Southfield police on a chase in a stolen SUV on Sunday. Michael William Styles is charged with receiving and concealing a stolen motor vehicle, third-degree fleeing and eluding, and fourth-degree fleeing and eluding. Southfield police tried to stop...
SOUTHFIELD, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Families forced from homes after suspicious fire in Superior Township

SUPERIOR TOWNSHIP, Mich. – After several suspicious fires, families were forced from their homes in a Washtenaw County community. Four fires within a week and a half now have state police investigating. Fortunately, nobody has been hurt, but neighbors are concerned a serial arsonist is setting these fires. The...
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI
fox2detroit.com

Man angry over purchased cigarette firebombs Detroit gas station

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A man is in custody after police say he firebombed a Detroit gas station early Tuesday. According to a clerk at the gas station at S. Fort Street and Schaefer Highway, the man bought a cigarette then came back hours later, around 5:45 a.m., saying that it smelled like cologne.
DETROIT, MI

