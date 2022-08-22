Read full article on original website
ClickOnDetroit.com
1 dead, 1 in custody after argument leads to shooting in Detroit, police say
DETROIT – One man was killed and another is in custody after an argument sparked a shooting in Detroit, police said. The shooting happened around 8 a.m. Thursday (Aug. 25) in the 17800 block of Maine Street, according to authorities. That’s near the intersection of Nevada and Joseph Campau avenues.
fox2detroit.com
Detroit police searching for suspects involved in shootout that injured 23-year-old
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Police are looking for information into a shootout that multiple gunman had at a gas station on Eight Mile in Detroit last week. The shooting left a 23-year-old with a non-fatal gunshot wound during the Aug. 18 incident. It unfolded around midnight when the victim exited...
fox2detroit.com
2 men shot in drive-by on Detroit's west side
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Two men were wounded in a suspected drive-by shooting in Detroit Wednesday night. One victim is in critical condition and the second man is listed in temporary serious condition after being shot at 5:30 p.m. in the 11300 block of Ward on the city's west side, police say.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Eastpointe man accused of killing Detroit man at barbecue, kidnapping 2-year-old during standoff
DETROIT – An Eastpointe man is accused of murdering a Detroit man at a weekend barbecue and then kidnapping a 2-year-old girl before a standoff with Detroit police, according to authorities. 31-year-old man killed. Detroit police said they were called at 9:26 p.m. Sunday (Aug. 21) to a home...
Detroit News
Detroit man charged after 5-year-old nephew accidentally kills himself with unsecured gun
Detroit — The uncle of a 5-year-old boy has been charged after his nephew accidentally shot himself to death, according to prosecutors on Thursday. Carlin McDaniel found an unsecured handgun at the home of his uncle, Keon Pritchett, and accidentally shot himself in the head, the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office said in a press release.
fox2detroit.com
Argument escalates to gunfire, injuring 18-year-old woman on Detroit's west side
DETROIT (FOX 2) - An 18-year-old woman is recovering at a hospital after she was struck by gunfire during an incident on Detroit's west side Tuesday night. The gunshots came after a fight had escalated in a typically calm subdivision. Detroit police were dispatched to Curtis Street near Lenore which...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Uncle charged after 5-year-old boy fatally shoots self in face at Detroit home
DETROIT – The uncle of a 5-year-old Detroit boy who fatally shot himself in the face while playing with a gun has been charged in connection with the boy’s death. The Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office on Thursday announced six charges against Keon Pritchett, 29, in connection with the death of 5-year-old Carlin McDaniel, the man’s nephew.
Suspect in fatal shooting at barbeque allegedly used girl, 2, as shield against police
DETROIT – A suspect in the fatal shooting of a man at a barbeque in Detroit on Sunday allegedly fled from police and took a 2-year-old girl hostage during a five-hour standoff, authorities said. Deveius Monta Weathers, 29, of Eastpointe, eventually surrendered to police and was arrested on Monday,...
Police search for suspect after man, 34, fatally shot in Detroit
(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department is searching for a suspect wanted in connection to a fatal shooting.The incident happened on July 17, at about 2:26 a.m. in the 12800 block of Pierson. Police say the 34-year-old victim and a man wearing a white T-shirt were involved in a physical altercation.Then the suspect, who police say was wearing a light-colored sweatshirt, produced a gun and fired multiple shots at the victim. The victim was fatally wounded.If anyone recognizes these individuals or has any information about this crime, they are urged to call the Detroit Police Department's Homicide Unit at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.
fox2detroit.com
Man found guilty after Detroit firefighter killed during road rage shooting in Troy
TROY, Mich. (FOX 2) - On Wednesday, a jury convicted a man who shot and killed a Detroit firefighter during a road rage incident in Troy last summer. Jurors found Terell Josey, 28, guilty of involuntary manslaughter and possessing a weapon in connection with the July 5, 2021, death of Lt. Francis "Frank" Dombrowski.
Detroit man charged in connection to death of two-year-old
Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy has charged Laurence James Powell, 27, of Detroit, in connection with the homicide of a two-year-old child.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Report of kidnapping sparks bizarre chase on Detroit’s west side
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – In the 6 p.m. broadcast, Local 4 told you about a bizarre police chase, and on Monday night, we have the video to prove it. After leading Southfield police on a chase, a man and woman were found hiding in garbage cans. The chase ended against...
fox2detroit.com
BMW owner helps police track stolen vehicle to Detroit home
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A vehicle owner following their stolen BMW helped police track it and find it Wednesday afternoon in Detroit. The owner called Michigan State Police around 2:15 p.m. and said they were following the stolen vehicle on I-96 near Wyoming. Troopers saw the vehicle on Davison Avenue and tried to stop it, but the thief fled.
fox2detroit.com
Man charged after police chase in stolen SUV ends with crash in Detroit
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man is facing charges after leading Southfield police on a chase in a stolen SUV on Sunday. Michael William Styles is charged with receiving and concealing a stolen motor vehicle, third-degree fleeing and eluding, and fourth-degree fleeing and eluding. Southfield police tried to stop...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Families forced from homes after suspicious fire in Superior Township
SUPERIOR TOWNSHIP, Mich. – After several suspicious fires, families were forced from their homes in a Washtenaw County community. Four fires within a week and a half now have state police investigating. Fortunately, nobody has been hurt, but neighbors are concerned a serial arsonist is setting these fires. The...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Man torches convenience store after cigar argument in Southwest Detroit
DETROIT – Video from inside a gas station convenience store captures the moment an angry customer sets the place on fire which is a frightening moment, especially for a clerk who did manage to escape the fire. It was all over something a customer bought and then decided they...
fox2detroit.com
Man angry over purchased cigarette firebombs Detroit gas station
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A man is in custody after police say he firebombed a Detroit gas station early Tuesday. According to a clerk at the gas station at S. Fort Street and Schaefer Highway, the man bought a cigarette then came back hours later, around 5:45 a.m., saying that it smelled like cologne.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Teller flees when wanted Ann Arbor bank robber enters same branch weeks after first heist, cops say
ANN ARBOR, Mich. – A bank employee fled to another room when a wanted Ann Arbor bank robber entered the same branch less than four weeks after his first heist, officials said. Police were called around noon Tuesday (Aug. 23) to the Fifth Third Bank at 3315 Washtenaw Avenue.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Man killed during argument that led to shooting on Detroit’s west side, police say
DETROIT – A man was killed this weekend during an argument that escalated into a shooting on Detroit’s west side, police said. The incident happened around 9:30 p.m. Sunday (Aug. 21) in the 8200 block of Pierson Street, near Evergreen Road and Tireman Avenue, according to authorities. Two...
fox2detroit.com
Wild chase ends with crash, suspects hiding in garbage cans in Detroit
After crashing, the driver and the woman who was inside, fled on foot. Police set up a perimeter and started searching nearby yards --- neighbors gave cops a heads up as to where the pair was hiding.
