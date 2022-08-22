Read full article on original website
COVID-19 in South Dakota: Hospitalizations over 100; Active cases drop
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The COVID-19 death toll has gone up by five in South Dakota from the previous week. According to Wednesday’s update to the South Dakota Department of Health COVID-19 dashboard, 2,984 people have died during the pandemic, up from 2,979 the previous week. The new deaths include two men and three women in the following age ranges: 60-69 (3); 80+ (2). The new deaths were in the following counties: Davison, Day, Hughes, Minnehaha and Pennington.
Several SD highways will have slower speed zones
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Drivers will have to slow down a little sooner on several South Dakota highways. The state Transportation Commission approved speed-zone changes Thursday that affect SD 53 in Little Eagle, US 212 at Eagle Butte, SD 63 at Parmalee and US 12 at Selby. The change...
Latest drought monitor update shows improvement for some
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We’ve gone through another week of watching the rain gauges across KELOLAND, and some areas of improvement can be seen. Though we haven’t seen widespread rain across the region, areas that have been able to get in on some rain have seen a good amount. Thankfully, several of those areas were regions where moderate to severe drought conditions have been observed for a while.
SDDOC pay raises were based on money available
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The higher pay that the governor announced last week for uniformed security personnel at South Dakota’s state prisons didn’t involve the Legislature allocating any more money. Instead, the increases reflect rearranging the same total amount of money to pay more to many of...
AG releases explanation for proposed amendment
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Attorney General has released an explanation for the proposed constitutional amendment on abortion. Part of the explanation says quote “this initiated amendment establishes a constitutional right to an abortion and provides a legal framework for the regulation of abortion.”. This...
Healing by becoming a registered organ donor
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Organ donations are not only beneficial to the person who receives them, but they can also help in the healing process for loved ones. 24-year-old Angela Heinz died last weekend in a rock climbing accident in western South Dakota. During her short life, her loved ones say Angela had a huge impact on everyone she knew.
What’s next for Noem’s state plane probe?
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The ball has moved to Attorney General Mark Vargo’s court. Yet, the AG’s office says it hasn’t received anything from the Government Accountability Board. On Monday, the GAB said it would refer a complaint that Gov. Kristi Noem flew on state-owned airplanes to political events to the attorney general’s office for further investigation.
Bridge removals, rebuilds set at 12 more SD crossings
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Six structures will come down and six others will be rebuilt in South Dakota’s latest round of bridge projects. The state Transportation Commission approved the recommended lists Thursday. Slated for removal under the federal program are two in the Springfield and Tyndall areas of...
In SD, a dispute deepens over exemption for AEDs
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Dennis Duncan wants the chance for the company he represents, Philips North America, to compete against the company that state officials have already chosen, Stryker, to deliver the latest generation of potentially life-saving defibrillators to South Dakota emergency medical providers. The dispute re-surfaced Thursday before...
Nebraska troopers locate more than 60 pounds of meth, fentanyl inside foam statues
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KCAU) – Two people were arrested after a significant amount of meth and fentanyl was found in foam statues. According to a release from the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP), troopers were able to find 59 pounds of methamphetamine and 9 pounds of fentanyl during a stop on I-80.
Noem’s appraiser controversy deepens
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A legislative panel is refusing to let the state Department of Labor and Regulation have its way with proposed rules that supporters hope will make the path easier for more South Dakotans to become government-certified real estate appraisers. The blow Tuesday to Republican Governor Kristi...
Warmer weekend ahead; Rain chances will return
Scattered showers and thunderstorms have been roaming the plains the past few days, with more of them on radar again the past 12 hours. Most of the morning rain has been found north of Pierre. The 30 day rain trend map has a lot of variability to it. The rain...
Company pledges to reduce Puerto Rico outages amid anger
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Persistent power outages and threats from Puerto Rico’s government prompted a company that operates the island’s transmission and distribution system to announce Wednesday that it would dedicate more resources and crews to improve service. The move came just hours after the...
More rain chances ahead in the coming days
Areas of central and western SD have picked up some welcome rain the past 24 hours. You can see the movement of some of the bigger storms near Pierre last evening. The below shows little if any rain in the official rain gauges in central SD in the towns listed, but we have picked up some nice downpours in the areas shaded in green.
Meadows, Powell testimony sought in Georgia election probe
ATLANTA (AP) — The prosecutor investigating whether Donald Trump and others illegally tried to influence the 2020 election in Georgia is seeking to compel testimony from more allies of the former president, including former chief of staff Mark Meadows and lawyer Sidney Powell. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis...
State gov’t workers to get more for using own vehicles
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — No one spoke out Tuesday regarding whether South Dakota state government employees should be paid more for using their personal vehicles for official public business. So the Legislature’s Rules Review Committee let the proposed increases proceed. South Dakota taxpayers will be on the hook...
Biden kicks off midterm rally as Democrats see opening
BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — Aiming to turn months of legislative accomplishments into political energy, President Joe Biden sought Thursday to underscore the choice facing voters in the midterm elections as he led a kickoff rally and a fundraiser in Maryland. The events, in the safely Democratic Washington suburbs, are...
Alex Jones lawyer takes the Fifth during Sandy Hook hearing
WATERBURY, Conn. (AP) — A lawyer for c onspiracy theorist Alex Jones invoked his right against self-incrimination Thursday during a civil court hearing in Connecticut over the possible improper disclosure of confidential medical records of relatives of some of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting victims. New Haven-based attorney...
