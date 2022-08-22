SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We’ve gone through another week of watching the rain gauges across KELOLAND, and some areas of improvement can be seen. Though we haven’t seen widespread rain across the region, areas that have been able to get in on some rain have seen a good amount. Thankfully, several of those areas were regions where moderate to severe drought conditions have been observed for a while.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 3 HOURS AGO