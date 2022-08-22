Read full article on original website
capcity.news
Laramie County divorce filings (8/11/22-8/22/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who have filed for divorce from Aug. 11 through Aug. 22. All filings are reported to Cap City News by the Laramie County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces...
capcity.news
Memorandum on 6th Penny Tax Funds approved by Cheyenne City Council
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — A memorandum of understanding between the City of Cheyenne, Laramie County, and the City of Cheyenne Airport board was approved by the City Council last night, Aug. 22. This memorandum relates to the 6th Penny Tax fund. Voters in the county voted on what these funds...
capcity.news
The Mayor’s Minute from Mayor Patrick Collins (8/26/22)
NOTE: The following is a column written weekly by Cheyenne Mayor Patrick Collins. CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Before I tell you about my exciting week, I have to give you an up-to-date grandpa report. Our first grandchild finally came home after spending more than a week in the NICU. It was great to finally meet him! His mom, on the other hand, is still recovering, but we’re so happy she finally came home. Everyone is happy, safe, and complete. Throughout the years, I have heard many stories about the special bond you feel and develop as a grandparent. I can confirm it is true. I’m loving this new job!
capcity.news
Laramie County Recent Arrests (8/25/22-8/26/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
”ForMak” School Safety Effort To Headline “Weekend In Wyoming”
The mother of a 13-year-old Cheyenne boy who was struck and killed in a school crosswalk last year will be a guest on the ''Weekend In Wyoming" program at 11 a.m. Saturday on AM 650, KGAB. Police say 13-year-old Makaili "Mak" Evans was on his way to school when a...
capcity.news
Man who sold Wyoming restaurant owners software to shirk taxes sentenced to house arrest, probation
CASPER, Wyo. — A California man was ordered to pay over $700,000 in restitution to the State of Wyoming and the IRS on federal charges of conspiracy to defraud the government, according to a U.S. Justice Department release Wednesday. Jin Chen Liang, 62, was also sentenced to six months’...
Equitability Survey: Laramie County Schools Get High Grades
A survey by the financial website Wallethub rates Laramie County School District#2 as the fourth most equitable school district in Wyoming, with Laramie County School Distric#1--Cheyenne area schools--ranked at #14 out of 48 school districts in Wyoming, or still well within the top third. But Albany County schools did not...
New Cheyenne Police Officers Sworn In, More Officers Sought
Two new Cheyenne Police officers have been sworn in. That is according to a post on the Cheyenne Police Department Facebook page. They were sworn in on Monday at the Cheyenne Public Safety Center and will now attend the Wyoming Law Enforcement Academy in Douglas. The post offered these backgrounds...
Cheyenne NWS: Strong Winds, Small Hail Possible Friday
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says storms featuring winds of up to 60 miles per hour and small hail are possible in some areas of southeast Wyoming on Friday afternoon. The agency posted this statement on its website:. ''There is a disturbance that is moving through the...
capcity.news
Wyoming high school football scores (8/26/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — As the high school football season kicked off across Wyoming on Friday, here’s a look at all the scores from the slate of games that took place. Local schools are in bold. CLASS 4A. Casper (Natrona County) 40, Laramie 0. Sheridan 24, Cheyenne (Central) 21.
Summer Is Winding Down. Here Is What’s Happening In Cheyenne This Weekend
This is the last weekend of August. Wow. I feel like this summer has blown by. Don't be sad. You can still enjoy the last drops of August this weekend, there's a ton of stuff going on in town that will get you out of the house, enjoying the 80-degree plus weather and some sunshine. Let's take a look at what's happening in Cheyenne this weekend.
‘Very Large’ New Business Could Be Coming to Cheyenne
Cheyenne Mayor Patrick Collins says the city is working to bring a "very large" new business to town. Collins in his Mayor's Minute Friday said he met with the Board of Public Utilities, engineering, and planning this week "to make sure we are all on the same page moving forward and to maximize our chances of getting this business sold on our community."
Man Ordered to Pay $700K+ for Fraud Involving Wyoming Restaurants
A 62-year-old Corona, California man has been sentenced to five years probation and ordered to pay more than $700,000 for defrauding the government with revenue suppression software used by Wyoming restaurants. According to Acting U.S. Attorney Nicholas Vassallo, Jin Chen Liang developed, sold, and installed software that enabled several restaurants...
capcity.news
Wyoming high school football schedule: Week 0
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here’s a look at who and where Wyoming’s high school football teams will play in Week 0 — the official start of the high school football calendar — across the state this weekend. Note that jamborees are not listed below. Local schools...
Cheyenne Frontier Days Names New Committee Leaders
Cheyenne Frontier Days has named its new committee chairs for the 127th Daddy of 'em All. That's according to a CFD Friday morning news release. The new chair of the Concessions Committee is Woody Acord, a Senior IT Analyst, Acord has a BS degree in management and has volunteered on the concessions committee for 23 years. He was named Volunteer of the Year in 2002 and was inducted into the HEELS in 2012. Acord will follow Brad Westby as concessions chair.
Fore! Divots And Drivers Returns To Cheyenne For It’s 3rd Year
Dust off your clubs, get some stretching in, and grab your favorite golf pals, Divots and Drivers is returning for 2022! It's your chance to strut your stuff, drive around in a golf cart and show out, you know, what you normally do on the weekends during the summer. This time, though, it's for a good cause.
Garcia Named 2023 Cheyenne Frontier Days Lady-in-Waiting
The Cheyenne Frontier Days General Committee has named Caitlin Garcia the Lady-in-Waiting for 2023. Garcia, the daughter of Cesar and Denise Garcia, is a 2017 graduate of Central High School. She received her associate's degrees in animal science, equine science, and equine training from Laramie County Community College, and is...
Laramie County Sheriff’s Office Looking for Stolen Flatbed, ATV
The Laramie County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public's help in tracking down a stolen flatbed trailer and ATV and whoever took them. Agency spokesman Brandon Warner says the theft occurred in the 10,000 block of Hynds Boulevard. "Just before 4 a.m. on July 20, an aluminum flatbed...
Crash Reported On I-25 South of Cheyenne, Lane Blocked
UPDATE 11:40 a.m.--WYDOT has canceled the crash notification. The Wyoming Department of Transportation says motorists who are headed south out of Cheyenne on Interstate 25 should be aware of a crash that could affect traffic. That's according to the WYDOT Road and Travel website, which includes the following:. I25: Crash,...
capcity.news
Skateboarder struck by motorcyclist Thursday morning on Lincolnway, police say
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Both a skateboarder and a motorcyclist were issued citations following a collision involving the two Thursday morning on East Lincolnway in Cheyenne, the Cheyenne Police Department said in a news release. Officers reported at around 8 a.m. to the 3700 block of East Lincolnway, where the...
