KSP: Webster County deputy jailer arrested

By Jana Garrett
 3 days ago

DIXON, Ky. (WEHT) – Kentucky State Police (KSP) arrested a deputy jailer in Dixon on Friday.

KSP says it received a complaint at the Webster County Jail, which prompted the investigation. KSP says through this investigation, it was revealed that Deputy Jailer Aaron Drewicz, 29, of Dawson Springs, had solicited sexual conduct from inmates at the jail while on duty.

Police say Drewicz was charged with:

  • 3 counts of video voyeurism
  • 3 counts of promoting contraband 1st degree
  • 1 count of sexual abuse 2nd degree (Detention Facility)
  • 3 counts of official misconduct 1st degree
Police say Drewicz is lodged in the Hopkins County Detention Center. KSP says the investigation remains ongoing.

