Michigan State

wdrb.com

Former Kentucky state representative, Ron Crimm, dies at 87

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Former state of Kentucky representative Ron Crimm has died at the age of 87. Kentucky Auditor Mike Harmon said the Republican politician, who represented the 33rd District, died. Crimm represented parts of Jefferson and Oldham counties. Harmon said Crimm served with care and compassion for 20...
KENTUCKY STATE
wdrb.com

Execution date set for Missouri man who shot police officer

The Missouri Supreme Court has set a Nov. 29 execution date for a 36-year-old man who killed a suburban St. Louis police officer. Kevin Johnson was sentenced to death for the July 5, 2005, slaying of 43-year-old Kirkwood Police Sgt. Bill McEntee. Johnson was 19 at the time of the killing.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
wdrb.com

California phasing out gas vehicles in climate change fight

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California set itself on a path Thursday to end the era of gas-powered cars, with air regulators adopting the world's most stringent rules for transitioning to zero-emission vehicles. The move by the California Air Resources Board to have all new cars, pickup trucks and SUVs...
CALIFORNIA STATE
wdrb.com

Republican Sweeney plans to withdraw from Alaska House race

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Alaska Republican U.S. House candidate Tara Sweeney says she plans to end her campaign. Sweeney says she does not see a path to victory or to raise the resources needed to be successful in the November general election. Sweeney was positioned in fourth place following last week’s U.S. House primary as Alaska elections officials continued to count ballots. She was far behind the top finishers, Democrat Mary Peltola and Republicans Sarah Palin and Nick Begich, who are already poised to advance to the November general election. Meanwhile, Democrat Pat Chesbro advanced to the November general election in Alaska’s U.S. Senate race and Republican Charlie Pierce advanced in the race for governor.
ALASKA STATE

