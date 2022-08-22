Read full article on original website
wdrb.com
Former Kentucky state representative, Ron Crimm, dies at 87
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Former state of Kentucky representative Ron Crimm has died at the age of 87. Kentucky Auditor Mike Harmon said the Republican politician, who represented the 33rd District, died. Crimm represented parts of Jefferson and Oldham counties. Harmon said Crimm served with care and compassion for 20...
Execution date set for Missouri man who shot police officer
The Missouri Supreme Court has set a Nov. 29 execution date for a 36-year-old man who killed a suburban St. Louis police officer. Kevin Johnson was sentenced to death for the July 5, 2005, slaying of 43-year-old Kirkwood Police Sgt. Bill McEntee. Johnson was 19 at the time of the killing.
California phasing out gas vehicles in climate change fight
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California set itself on a path Thursday to end the era of gas-powered cars, with air regulators adopting the world's most stringent rules for transitioning to zero-emission vehicles. The move by the California Air Resources Board to have all new cars, pickup trucks and SUVs...
Kentucky State Fair's Grand Champion ham auction shatters another record
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Another record was set at the annual Country Ham Breakfast and Auction at the Kentucky State Fair, as the winning bid for this year's Grand Champion Ham fetched $5 million. This is the 58th year for the event sponsored by Kentucky Farm Bureau. For the second...
Republican Sweeney plans to withdraw from Alaska House race
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Alaska Republican U.S. House candidate Tara Sweeney says she plans to end her campaign. Sweeney says she does not see a path to victory or to raise the resources needed to be successful in the November general election. Sweeney was positioned in fourth place following last week’s U.S. House primary as Alaska elections officials continued to count ballots. She was far behind the top finishers, Democrat Mary Peltola and Republicans Sarah Palin and Nick Begich, who are already poised to advance to the November general election. Meanwhile, Democrat Pat Chesbro advanced to the November general election in Alaska’s U.S. Senate race and Republican Charlie Pierce advanced in the race for governor.
More than $200 million in eastern Kentucky flood relief on the table as lawmakers convene in Frankfort
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky lawmakers took up a state assistance package Wednesday in Frankfort that would pump nearly $213 million into eastern Kentucky communities hit by flooding — an initial installment to help with the rebuilding still ahead for the region. Gov. Andy Beshear announced Tuesday that he...
UofL officially opens Kentucky's first-ever heart hospital in downtown Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Located in the heart of downtown Louisville, Jewish Hospital has been treating patients since 1905. And now, 117 years later, it's home to the state's first-ever heart hospital. UofL Health-Heart Hospital at Jewish Hospital officially welcomed its first patients Thursday. The hospital is 15 stories and...
