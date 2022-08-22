Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kprl.com
Bausch Selected to City Council 08.25.2022
Paso Robles city council votes to name Chris Bausch the interim city council member to replace Maria Elena Garcia after she resigned. The council interviewed four applicants for the position. The appointee will serve on the council for 3-4 months, until Garcia’s term expires and a new council member is elected from district two, where she previously lived.
kprl.com
Paso Robles School Board 08.25.2022
Late into the night Tuesday, the Paso Robles school board discussed identity politics. Chris Arend described the resolution which drew so much attention in the community. He says it prevents the banning of titles like “mother and father, ladies and gentlemen, boys and girls.”. The public comment was lengthy....
kprl.com
No Atascadero City Council Meeting 08.23.2022
Tonight at the rotunda, “the lights are on, but nobody is at home.”. No Atascadero city council meeting tonight. Mayor Heather Moreno will be squeezing in another workout. Vice mayor Heather Newsom will spend some quality time with her daughter, Abigail.
kprl.com
Veterans Luncheon Today 08.25.2022
That means the Veterans center on Scott in Paso Robles is hosting its weekly hamburger lunch to raise money for Veterans services. 11-1 today at the Veterans Center on Scott street.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kprl.com
Housing Costs 08.23.2022
The California Association of Realtors says San Luis Obispo county has the third least affordable housing market in California. 12% of households could afford to purchase a home at the state’s median price of $883 thousand. That’s a decrease from 18% affordability in San Luis Obispo county from the...
kprl.com
Old Timers Barbecue 08.25.2022
This coming Sunday, the Old Timer’s Barbecue returns to San Miguel. The barbecue is hosted by the San Miguel Lions Club. It will be held Sunday from noon to two at the San Miguel community park. BBQ chicken dinner for $15. Old timers who are 80 years old or...
kprl.com
North County Weather 08.25.2022
Sunny today, but much cooler, highs near 91 in Paso Robles. 86 in Atascadero. WSW winds increasing to 10-20 miles per hour. Overnight, clear with lows near 55. WNW winds 10-20 miles per hour. Tomorrow, sunny skies, highs near 91 in Paso… 86 in Atascadero. WSW winds 10-20 miles per...
kprl.com
Fly Over Event Saturday 08.23.2022
A special flyover event Saturday at north coast piers. Betsy’s Biscuit Bomber will leave Estrella Warbirds Museum at Paso Robles airport at 11 Saturday morning and fly over the Cayucos pier around 11:20, then the San Simeon pier around 11:25 before returning to Paso Robles. On board the World...
RELATED PEOPLE
kprl.com
AG News 08.23.2022
The value of agricultural products in San Luis Obispo county exceeded one billion dollars. A record strawberry crop reaching $312 million. Farmers planted 100 more acres in 2021, but the sale price increased dramatically. According to County Ag Commissioner Martin Settevendemie, “That really kicked up the overall value to a...
kprl.com
Body Found on Capistrano in Atascadero 08.23.2022
A man’s body found on Capistrano avenue in Atascadero. Around 5:30 yesterday morning, the body was found near the intersection of Capistrano and Country Club drive. Capistrano was closed while Atascadero police investigated the crime scene with a coroner’s detective. The man’s cause of death appears to be...
kprl.com
Accident in San Luis 08.24.2022
Early yesterday morning morning, a car crashed into the San Luis Obispo’s Mission Plaza. A black sedan ran over a roadblock pillar by the Chorro and Monterey street intersection and crashed into the plaza. After crashing, the vehicle erupted in flames. The fire was put out within 20 minutes.
kprl.com
UPS Truck Accident 08.24.2022
Cali Grill in Paso Robles was closed for several hours yesterday after a UPS truck crashed into the building on 6th street. Paso Robles city fire says a UPS driver crashed into a post holding the Cali Grill restaurant sign. Fire officials say the driver was delivering packages in the...
Comments / 0