ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paso Robles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kprl.com

Bausch Selected to City Council 08.25.2022

Paso Robles city council votes to name Chris Bausch the interim city council member to replace Maria Elena Garcia after she resigned. The council interviewed four applicants for the position. The appointee will serve on the council for 3-4 months, until Garcia’s term expires and a new council member is elected from district two, where she previously lived.
PASO ROBLES, CA
kprl.com

Paso Robles School Board 08.25.2022

Late into the night Tuesday, the Paso Robles school board discussed identity politics. Chris Arend described the resolution which drew so much attention in the community. He says it prevents the banning of titles like “mother and father, ladies and gentlemen, boys and girls.”. The public comment was lengthy....
kprl.com

No Atascadero City Council Meeting 08.23.2022

Tonight at the rotunda, “the lights are on, but nobody is at home.”. No Atascadero city council meeting tonight. Mayor Heather Moreno will be squeezing in another workout. Vice mayor Heather Newsom will spend some quality time with her daughter, Abigail.
ATASCADERO, CA
kprl.com

Veterans Luncheon Today 08.25.2022

That means the Veterans center on Scott in Paso Robles is hosting its weekly hamburger lunch to raise money for Veterans services. 11-1 today at the Veterans Center on Scott street.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Paso Robles, CA
Paso Robles, CA
Government
Atascadero, CA
Government
Local
California Elections
Local
California Government
City
Atascadero, CA
kprl.com

Housing Costs 08.23.2022

The California Association of Realtors says San Luis Obispo county has the third least affordable housing market in California. 12% of households could afford to purchase a home at the state’s median price of $883 thousand. That’s a decrease from 18% affordability in San Luis Obispo county from the...
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
kprl.com

Old Timers Barbecue 08.25.2022

This coming Sunday, the Old Timer’s Barbecue returns to San Miguel. The barbecue is hosted by the San Miguel Lions Club. It will be held Sunday from noon to two at the San Miguel community park. BBQ chicken dinner for $15. Old timers who are 80 years old or...
SAN MIGUEL, CA
kprl.com

North County Weather 08.25.2022

Sunny today, but much cooler, highs near 91 in Paso Robles. 86 in Atascadero. WSW winds increasing to 10-20 miles per hour. Overnight, clear with lows near 55. WNW winds 10-20 miles per hour. Tomorrow, sunny skies, highs near 91 in Paso… 86 in Atascadero. WSW winds 10-20 miles per...
ATASCADERO, CA
kprl.com

Fly Over Event Saturday 08.23.2022

A special flyover event Saturday at north coast piers. Betsy’s Biscuit Bomber will leave Estrella Warbirds Museum at Paso Robles airport at 11 Saturday morning and fly over the Cayucos pier around 11:20, then the San Simeon pier around 11:25 before returning to Paso Robles. On board the World...
PASO ROBLES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Martin
kprl.com

AG News 08.23.2022

The value of agricultural products in San Luis Obispo county exceeded one billion dollars. A record strawberry crop reaching $312 million. Farmers planted 100 more acres in 2021, but the sale price increased dramatically. According to County Ag Commissioner Martin Settevendemie, “That really kicked up the overall value to a...
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
kprl.com

Body Found on Capistrano in Atascadero 08.23.2022

A man’s body found on Capistrano avenue in Atascadero. Around 5:30 yesterday morning, the body was found near the intersection of Capistrano and Country Club drive. Capistrano was closed while Atascadero police investigated the crime scene with a coroner’s detective. The man’s cause of death appears to be...
ATASCADERO, CA
kprl.com

Accident in San Luis 08.24.2022

Early yesterday morning morning, a car crashed into the San Luis Obispo’s Mission Plaza. A black sedan ran over a roadblock pillar by the Chorro and Monterey street intersection and crashed into the plaza. After crashing, the vehicle erupted in flames. The fire was put out within 20 minutes.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
kprl.com

UPS Truck Accident 08.24.2022

Cali Grill in Paso Robles was closed for several hours yesterday after a UPS truck crashed into the building on 6th street. Paso Robles city fire says a UPS driver crashed into a post holding the Cali Grill restaurant sign. Fire officials say the driver was delivering packages in the...
PASO ROBLES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy