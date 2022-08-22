ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

NBC4 Columbus

Columbus parents react to strike ending, deal reached

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Parents across Columbus said they feel like a weight has been lifted off their shoulders now that the strike is coming to an end. Although it’s been a stressful few days, parents said their kids’ backpacks have been set out since last week and they will be sending their kids off […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

When will Columbus teachers get their benefits back?

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Columbus teachers’ strike left a mark on union members and their families — benefits and pay were put on pause during the picketing. NBC4’s Karina Cheung spoke to a teacher’s spouse about the impact, but also learned more about when those benefits are back on. Nicole Kraft says that the […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Local
Ohio Education
Columbus, OH
Education
City
Columbus, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Teachers, board meeting to end Columbus strike

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — With the first day of school coming and going with students taking classes remotely, the Columbus City School Board and the teachers’ union met in an attempt to come to a contract agreement. As of 11 p.m. Wednesday, there was no word on what, if anything, the negotiation session accomplished. As […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus teacher crosses picket line to support students

Columbus teacher crosses picket line to support students. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3QN8DMI. Columbus teacher crosses picket line to support students. Mayor Ginther reacts to conceptual agreement between …. Storm Team 4: Midday forecast for Thursday, Aug. …. Baby Hippo Introduced to Big Sister Fiona at Cincinnati …. Morning Forecast: August 25,...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus teachers strike rolls into second day

The Columbus teachers strike began with both sides explaining their positions to the public but without new negotiations being scheduled as of Tuesday morning. MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3AHIqt2.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

‘Pretending like that is learning:’ Columbus parents confused, upset about back-to-school plans

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Parents aren’t impressed by the virtual learning itinerary Columbus City Schools laid out, as the district braces for potential 80-person classrooms Wednesday. After the 4,500-member Columbus teachers’ union voted overwhelmingly to go on strike, the district’s Board of Education devised a plan to task 600 full-time substitutes with delivering remote instruction […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Parents describe first day of remote learning as ‘chaos’ for Columbus schools

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Even though Columbus City Schools spent time and money preparing for an “alternative opening” without teachers, parents described Wednesday’s first day of class on their children’s laptops as “chaos.” Jaclyn Humphries has four children in elementary school; Larry Dent has one starting middle school and another starting high school. Both said […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio senator plans bill as teachers strike without benefits

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus City School teachers are not receiving compensation or benefits while on strike. The union said the teachers will not receive benefits, including healthcare, at any point during the strike. At the Ohio statehouse, there is an effort to change that precedent for workers choosing to strike across Ohio. “As long […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

CCS parent: Online learning not ideal, but it works

CCS parent: Online learning not ideal, but it works. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3wslKe4. CCS parent: Online learning not ideal, but it works. How a Columbus resident’s pleas to Better Call 4 …. Ohio expands assistance for students with disabilities. Closing arguments in Westerville murder trial. When will Columbus teachers get...
COLUMBUS, OH
NewsBreak
Education
NBC4 Columbus

What teachers strike means for children with disabilities

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus City School students will start the year online with digital instruction as teachers strike on the picket lines. One parent is raising concerns about what this will mean for students with disabilities. Megan Wright said she chose to enroll her son in Columbus City Schools because of Colerain Elementary School […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Teachers strike on sports: What’s happening with Columbus school games?

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – With a teachers’ strike against Columbus City Schools carrying on as Thursday and Friday night football approaches, coaches from other school districts are taking preventative measures out of caution. When NBC4 checked the Columbus City Schools website on Wednesday for an athletic schedule for 2022-23 fall sports, none was posted. The […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Police: Picketers shot at with BB gun outside Columbus school

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police said picketers marching in support of the Columbus City Schools teachers’ union were shot at with a BB gun Tuesday. According to Columbus Police Sgt. Joe Albert, the incident happened at approximately 2 p.m. near Indian Springs Elementary near the intersection of North High Street and West Henderson Road. […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

COLUMBUS, OH

