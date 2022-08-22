Read full article on original website
Columbus parents react to strike ending, deal reached
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Parents across Columbus said they feel like a weight has been lifted off their shoulders now that the strike is coming to an end. Although it’s been a stressful few days, parents said their kids’ backpacks have been set out since last week and they will be sending their kids off […]
NBC4 Columbus
Columbus teachers strike hits third day before Wednesday meeting
A federal mediator in the negotiations for a new teachers' contract for Columbus City Schools has called both sides to a meeting Wednesday. MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3AKwlTW.
NBC4 Columbus
Students join teachers as strike continues
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Many Columbus City School students did not attend the first day of classes, opting to walk with teachers on strike. https://nbc4i.co/3wsipMa.
When will Columbus teachers get their benefits back?
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Columbus teachers’ strike left a mark on union members and their families — benefits and pay were put on pause during the picketing. NBC4’s Karina Cheung spoke to a teacher’s spouse about the impact, but also learned more about when those benefits are back on. Nicole Kraft says that the […]
Teachers, board meeting to end Columbus strike
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — With the first day of school coming and going with students taking classes remotely, the Columbus City School Board and the teachers’ union met in an attempt to come to a contract agreement. As of 11 p.m. Wednesday, there was no word on what, if anything, the negotiation session accomplished. As […]
NBC4 Columbus
Columbus teacher crosses picket line to support students
Columbus teacher crosses picket line to support students. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3QN8DMI. Columbus teacher crosses picket line to support students. Mayor Ginther reacts to conceptual agreement between …. Storm Team 4: Midday forecast for Thursday, Aug. …. Baby Hippo Introduced to Big Sister Fiona at Cincinnati …. Morning Forecast: August 25,...
NBC4 Columbus
Columbus teachers strike rolls into second day
The Columbus teachers strike began with both sides explaining their positions to the public but without new negotiations being scheduled as of Tuesday morning. MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3AHIqt2.
‘Pretending like that is learning:’ Columbus parents confused, upset about back-to-school plans
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Parents aren’t impressed by the virtual learning itinerary Columbus City Schools laid out, as the district braces for potential 80-person classrooms Wednesday. After the 4,500-member Columbus teachers’ union voted overwhelmingly to go on strike, the district’s Board of Education devised a plan to task 600 full-time substitutes with delivering remote instruction […]
Parents describe first day of remote learning as ‘chaos’ for Columbus schools
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Even though Columbus City Schools spent time and money preparing for an “alternative opening” without teachers, parents described Wednesday’s first day of class on their children’s laptops as “chaos.” Jaclyn Humphries has four children in elementary school; Larry Dent has one starting middle school and another starting high school. Both said […]
Ohio senator plans bill as teachers strike without benefits
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus City School teachers are not receiving compensation or benefits while on strike. The union said the teachers will not receive benefits, including healthcare, at any point during the strike. At the Ohio statehouse, there is an effort to change that precedent for workers choosing to strike across Ohio. “As long […]
NBC4 Columbus
Where Columbus students can attend class, get help amid teacher strike
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Students of striking Columbus school teachers can set up their laptops for remote learning at locations across the city. https://nbc4i.co/3R0Ri2v.
NBC4 Columbus
CCS parent: Online learning not ideal, but it works
CCS parent: Online learning not ideal, but it works. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3wslKe4. CCS parent: Online learning not ideal, but it works. How a Columbus resident’s pleas to Better Call 4 …. Ohio expands assistance for students with disabilities. Closing arguments in Westerville murder trial. When will Columbus teachers get...
What teachers strike means for children with disabilities
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus City School students will start the year online with digital instruction as teachers strike on the picket lines. One parent is raising concerns about what this will mean for students with disabilities. Megan Wright said she chose to enroll her son in Columbus City Schools because of Colerain Elementary School […]
Do I have to send my kids to Columbus schools during the strike?
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – With a teachers’ strike starting just two days away from the start of school, many parents are weighing options on whether their kids will even attend. NBC4 heard from parents who won’t be sending their children to school during the strike — virtual or not. The remote learning plan is Columbus […]
Teachers strike on sports: What’s happening with Columbus school games?
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – With a teachers’ strike against Columbus City Schools carrying on as Thursday and Friday night football approaches, coaches from other school districts are taking preventative measures out of caution. When NBC4 checked the Columbus City Schools website on Wednesday for an athletic schedule for 2022-23 fall sports, none was posted. The […]
NBC4 Columbus
How a Columbus resident's pleas to Better Call 4 helped repair a railroad
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) -- When Better Call 4 met Carol Gallo in 2020, she was frustrated and fed up with the railroad tracks on Godown Road near Linworth Road in North Columbus. https://nbc4i.co/3Kked6A.
Downtown YMCA: Columbus Downtown Development Corp. in talks to buy historic building
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The YMCA of Central Ohio is working with the Columbus Downtown Development Corp. on a deal to buy its aging Downtown YMCA building at 40 W. Long St. The two currently are negotiating a deal for the CDDC to take ownership of the building by January, YMCA CEO Tony Collins told […]
Semi-truck jackknifes, blocks I-270 to U.S. 33 ramp in Franklin County
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A highway ramp in southeast Franklin County has reopened after a semi-truck jackknifed in the middle of the lane, shutting down the ramp. Around 8 a.m. on Thursday, Columbus police responded to reports that a flatbed semi-truck had jackknifed on I-270 southbound while approaching the U.S. Route 33 eastbound ramp, according […]
Police: Picketers shot at with BB gun outside Columbus school
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police said picketers marching in support of the Columbus City Schools teachers’ union were shot at with a BB gun Tuesday. According to Columbus Police Sgt. Joe Albert, the incident happened at approximately 2 p.m. near Indian Springs Elementary near the intersection of North High Street and West Henderson Road. […]
What a $1 million home looks like in central Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Inflation is leading to a fluctuating real estate market, especially in Columbus, which is ranked among the top 10 U.S. cities where homes sell the fastest. As interest rates have risen, NBC4 has analyzed 10 homes sold for $500,000 and 10 homes sold for $750,000. For comparison, here are 10 homes sold in […]
