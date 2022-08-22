ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foxborough, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Dallas Cowboys Released Four Players On Tuesday

Ahead of Tuesday's 80-man roster cut deadline, the Dallas Cowboys needed to trim five players off the squad. The team cut kicker Lirim Hajrullahu, cornerback Quandre Mosely, wide receiver Jaquarii Roberson and linebacker Christian Sam. They also moved tight end Jeremy Sprinkle to the injured reserve. With the release of...
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Cowboys Made Notable Decision With Michael Gallup Today

Michael Gallup is working his way back from a torn ACL suffered in Week 17 last season. While the Dallas Cowboys wide receiver has already ruled out a Week 1 appearance, the team isn't ready to concede a lengthier absence. As noted by Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News,...
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Football
Foxborough, MA
Football
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Foxborough, MA
Sports
City
Foxborough, MA
ClutchPoints

Browns QB Jacoby Brissett’s blunt response to absolutely bizarre Deshaun Watson question

Few players are in a more awkward spot than Jacoby Brissett. The seven-year pro has the handle on the Cleveland Browns’ starting quarterback job — but just until Deshaun Watson serves his 11-game suspension following a lengthy legal battle with the NFL. Playing with the specter of Watson hovering over him, it’s no surprise that […] The post Browns QB Jacoby Brissett’s blunt response to absolutely bizarre Deshaun Watson question appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Packers, Jaguars Reportedly Agreed To Trade Tuesday

The Green Bay Packers are reportedly sending a homegrown player Jacksonville. Per Rob Demovsky of ESPN, "The Packers are trading OL Cole Van Lanen, a Green Bay native, to the Jaguars, a source said." Adding, "It’s for an undisclosed draft pick." Van Lanen was a sixth-round pick of the...
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Steelers’ Secret Weapon This Season

Pittsburgh fans definitely want the story to be about Kenny Pickett this season. Maybe you are one of those people that want to see TJ Watt win defensive player of the year again. Yet, there is truly only one man who will be the difference maker this season. There is just one guy in the organization that can harness the Steelers potential. This man is not who you are expecting.
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Albert Breer
On3.com

Nick Saban gives surprising take on punishments for being late

The general public has an idea of who Nick Saban is behind closed doors. For the most part, people think of Saban as a disciplinarian who has a sense of humor as strong as his good friend Bill Belichick’s. That’s part of why it’s so surprising to hear his opinion on punishments for being late for the Alabama team.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AthlonSports.com

NFL Preseason Games on TV Today (Thursday, Aug. 25)

Week 3 of the NFL preseason gets started with two games on Thursday, Aug. 25. The final week of preseason games includes Amazon Prime Video's debut as the exclusive broadcast outlet for "Thursday Night Football." While it remains to be seen how long projected starters will play this week, these games signal that we are that closer to kicking off the regular season.
NFL
saturdaytradition.com

Miami Dolphins open to trading former Penn State star

Mike Gesicki will continue to play for the Miami Dolphins this season as he is franchise tagged, but that doesn’t mean that the team won’t look around per Doug Kyed of PFF.com. Sources told Kyed that the Dolphins have brought up the Penn State TE’s name to other...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#England#2018 Nfl Draft#American Football#The New England Patriots#Sports Illustrated
Larry Brown Sports

49ers GM John Lynch drops hint about Jimmy Garoppolo situation

The San Francisco 49ers are still looking to find a trade partner for Jimmy Garoppolo, and general manager John Lynch may have dropped a hint about the situation this week. During an appearance on KNBR’s “Tolbert & Copes” show Tuesday afternoon, Lynch was asked if the Niners have a timeline for when they want to trade Garoppolo. While he said “everything’s open” if the team does not wind up dealing the quarterback, he seemed to indicate that Garoppolo could be on the move soon.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Outsider.com

Carrie Underwood to Open ‘Sunday Night Football’ for 10th Season With New Twist

She’s baaaacccckkkk. Carrie Underwood will open Sunday Night Football for the 10th season in 2022. Of course, since 2013, Carrie has served as the vocal “kick off” for NBC’s prime-time behemoth. Carrie’s 2022 opener will feature a retooled rendition of “Waiting All Day for a Sunday Night,” which was recorded during her recent Reflection residency at The Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas.
FOOTBALL
NBC Sports

Perry: Offense ends rocky practice vs. Raiders with explosive 2-minute drill

HENDERSON, Nev. -- The Patriots didn't look their best in front of their ex. In fact, their performance at the Raiders facility with head coach Josh McDaniels on the sidelines Tuesday was one of their roughest offensively of the summer. Through their first three 11-on-11 periods of practice, the Patriots...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Len Dawson dies as NFL, Kansas City Chiefs legend

Former Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Len Dawson has passed away at the age of 87 after entering hospice care in recent days. On the verge of another regular season kicking off, the National Football League learned of the loss of one of its legends with the news that former Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Len Dawson had passed away at the age of 87 on Wednesday.
KANSAS CITY, MO
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MA
80K+
Followers
61K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

 https://www.masslive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy