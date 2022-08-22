Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Most Delicious Bakery is Hiding Behind this Massachusetts Gas StationTravel MavenConcord, MA
Help Say Goodnight to Hunger by Staying at an Omni Hotels & Resorts LocationMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Boston, MA
You're Invited! Rockland Fall Festival Will Include Face-Painting, Beer Garden & Live Music!Dianna CarneyRockland, MA
Have a Drink & Help Keep Rhinos From Going Extinct: Local Family-Owned Zoo Hosts Wine Tasting FundraiserDianna CarneyMendon, MA
True North Trinktisch Table LagerHoppy BostonBelmont, MA
Related
Dallas Cowboys Released Four Players On Tuesday
Ahead of Tuesday's 80-man roster cut deadline, the Dallas Cowboys needed to trim five players off the squad. The team cut kicker Lirim Hajrullahu, cornerback Quandre Mosely, wide receiver Jaquarii Roberson and linebacker Christian Sam. They also moved tight end Jeremy Sprinkle to the injured reserve. With the release of...
‘It’s the same thing Parcells did with Belichick’: Scott Pioli on Bill Belichick’s play-calling strategy
"He's got a plan and he's sticking to it right now." After losing to the Orioles on Sunday, the Red Sox begin a three-game series against the Blue Jays tonight at Fenway Park at 7:10 p.m. The Patriots are in Las Vegas for a pair of joint practices with the...
Yardbarker
Christian McCaffrey: Baker Mayfield is showing up to Panthers practice at 5 a.m. every day
Baker Mayfield is now the starting quarterback for the Carolina Panthers. This is his second chance in the NFL, and the former No. 1 overall pick is apparently taking it very seriously. Mayfield is so serious that he's put himself on the Michael Jordan or Kobe Bryant workout plan. Kobe,...
Cowboys Made Notable Decision With Michael Gallup Today
Michael Gallup is working his way back from a torn ACL suffered in Week 17 last season. While the Dallas Cowboys wide receiver has already ruled out a Week 1 appearance, the team isn't ready to concede a lengthier absence. As noted by Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Browns QB Jacoby Brissett’s blunt response to absolutely bizarre Deshaun Watson question
Few players are in a more awkward spot than Jacoby Brissett. The seven-year pro has the handle on the Cleveland Browns’ starting quarterback job — but just until Deshaun Watson serves his 11-game suspension following a lengthy legal battle with the NFL. Playing with the specter of Watson hovering over him, it’s no surprise that […] The post Browns QB Jacoby Brissett’s blunt response to absolutely bizarre Deshaun Watson question appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Former Vikings GM Rick Spielman most regrets cutting one player
On his Twitter account, Rick Spielman talked about cutdown day and who it was the most difficult to cut. After first talking about it being the hardest to cut veterans, Spielman spoke about the one player he found the most difficult to cut: Daniel Carlson. In the 2018 NFL draft,...
Packers, Jaguars Reportedly Agreed To Trade Tuesday
The Green Bay Packers are reportedly sending a homegrown player Jacksonville. Per Rob Demovsky of ESPN, "The Packers are trading OL Cole Van Lanen, a Green Bay native, to the Jaguars, a source said." Adding, "It’s for an undisclosed draft pick." Van Lanen was a sixth-round pick of the...
Yardbarker
Steelers’ Secret Weapon This Season
Pittsburgh fans definitely want the story to be about Kenny Pickett this season. Maybe you are one of those people that want to see TJ Watt win defensive player of the year again. Yet, there is truly only one man who will be the difference maker this season. There is just one guy in the organization that can harness the Steelers potential. This man is not who you are expecting.
RELATED PEOPLE
Brad Stevens on Jaylen Brown Trade Rumors: 'Since the Brogdon trade, we felt really good about our team'
Finally, there is a resolution to Kevin Durant's trade demand. He and Kyrie Irving will return for another season in Brooklyn, which has long seemed like the most likely outcome to this saga. It's also best for both sides and makes the Nets championship contenders. FanDuel Sportsbook now gives them ...
Nick Saban gives surprising take on punishments for being late
The general public has an idea of who Nick Saban is behind closed doors. For the most part, people think of Saban as a disciplinarian who has a sense of humor as strong as his good friend Bill Belichick’s. That’s part of why it’s so surprising to hear his opinion on punishments for being late for the Alabama team.
AthlonSports.com
NFL Preseason Games on TV Today (Thursday, Aug. 25)
Week 3 of the NFL preseason gets started with two games on Thursday, Aug. 25. The final week of preseason games includes Amazon Prime Video's debut as the exclusive broadcast outlet for "Thursday Night Football." While it remains to be seen how long projected starters will play this week, these games signal that we are that closer to kicking off the regular season.
NFL・
saturdaytradition.com
Miami Dolphins open to trading former Penn State star
Mike Gesicki will continue to play for the Miami Dolphins this season as he is franchise tagged, but that doesn’t mean that the team won’t look around per Doug Kyed of PFF.com. Sources told Kyed that the Dolphins have brought up the Penn State TE’s name to other...
IN THIS ARTICLE
49ers GM John Lynch drops hint about Jimmy Garoppolo situation
The San Francisco 49ers are still looking to find a trade partner for Jimmy Garoppolo, and general manager John Lynch may have dropped a hint about the situation this week. During an appearance on KNBR’s “Tolbert & Copes” show Tuesday afternoon, Lynch was asked if the Niners have a timeline for when they want to trade Garoppolo. While he said “everything’s open” if the team does not wind up dealing the quarterback, he seemed to indicate that Garoppolo could be on the move soon.
Browns QB Jacoby Brissett said it's 'very easy for me not to be Deshaun Watson'
On the field, Deshaun Watson is known as a pretty good quarterback. Maybe one of the best in the league, even. He’s a multi-time Pro Bowler. He’s also been suspended for 11 games after facing civil suits from 24 women who claim Watson sexually harassed them. A suspension, by the way, he still doesn’t feel like he deserves.
Carrie Underwood to Open ‘Sunday Night Football’ for 10th Season With New Twist
She’s baaaacccckkkk. Carrie Underwood will open Sunday Night Football for the 10th season in 2022. Of course, since 2013, Carrie has served as the vocal “kick off” for NBC’s prime-time behemoth. Carrie’s 2022 opener will feature a retooled rendition of “Waiting All Day for a Sunday Night,” which was recorded during her recent Reflection residency at The Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas.
NBC Sports
Perry: Offense ends rocky practice vs. Raiders with explosive 2-minute drill
HENDERSON, Nev. -- The Patriots didn't look their best in front of their ex. In fact, their performance at the Raiders facility with head coach Josh McDaniels on the sidelines Tuesday was one of their roughest offensively of the summer. Through their first three 11-on-11 periods of practice, the Patriots...
NFL・
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Len Dawson dies as NFL, Kansas City Chiefs legend
Former Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Len Dawson has passed away at the age of 87 after entering hospice care in recent days. On the verge of another regular season kicking off, the National Football League learned of the loss of one of its legends with the news that former Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Len Dawson had passed away at the age of 87 on Wednesday.
Aaron Rodgers sports another Canadian tuxedo look for Packers event at Lambeau Field
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has a history of donning denim for the Welcome Back Packers Luncheon. He didn't disappoint this year.
New England Patriots Bill Belichick at Las Vegas Raiders
New England Patriots and NFL ICON Bill Belichick talked moments ago from his team's joint practices at the Las Vegas Raiders
MassLive.com
Springfield, MA
80K+
Followers
61K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT
Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.https://www.masslive.com/
Comments / 0