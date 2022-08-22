Read full article on original website
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Trio of Connellsville alumni to share coaching duties, trying to get program back on track
Times have been tough for the Connellsville football team for a number of years. The Falcons have endured back-to-back losing seasons and haven’t tasted victory since defeating Albert Gallatin to close out the 2019 season. Connellsville, which enters the season riding a 17-game losing streak, hasn’t qualified for the WPIAL playoffs since 2014.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Check out The Birdie’s hodgepodge of Week Zero picks in Westmoreland County
The Birdie has been called a lot of things (never late for dinner), but when he heard a coach refer to him as a “hodgepodge of nothingness” at a recent media day, his ears perked up. “You stole that from Dennis Eckersley! You’re caught, coach!” the Birdie told...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Father-son coach-quarterback duo out to earn elusive playoff win for Chartiers-Houston
Terry Fetsko Jr. started in Chartiers-Houston’s program as a ballboy. Often Fetsko would travel with the team coached by his dad, who is in his 18th year as coach, to see away games. Playing quarterback for the program, as Fetsko did last season, was a nice honor. “I was...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Brownsville embarks on independent schedule following another coaching change
After years of despair in the WPIAL, Brownsville’s football program is on the move. The Falcons, who’ve won just 26 games in 21 seasons since their last non-losing record (5-5) in 2000, are set to begin play this year as a PIAA Class 3A independent program after a long affiliation with the WPIAL.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Monessen looks to build on ‘promising finish’ to 2021 season
Football camp 2021 was full of uncertainty for Monessen. The Greyhounds were coming off a winless season during which they had to forfeit their final three games because of a personnel shortage. They also were under a new coach: Wade Brown. When the dust settled, Monessen had won four games...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Contrasting Plum, Kiski Area set to kick off season by renewing rivalry
Two schools that are in contrast to each other will open the season Friday. Plum will return an experienced team, while Kiski Area has plenty of key players to replace due to graduation. “They had a pretty good senior-led team last year; I know they’re replacing a lot,” Plum coach...
Rivals Hempfield, Greensburg Salem to square off for 57th time
It’s only one game on the schedule, the first of the season. And in the grand scheme of things, it won’t impact conference standings for either team. But bragging rights will again be on the line between the football players, students and communities from Hempfield and Greensburg Salem.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Fresh faces ready to make impact as West Greene looks to defend Tri-County South title
For the first time under coach Brian Hanson, the West Greene football team will go into the season with a new look. Coming off another WPIAL Class A Tri-County South Conference championship, the Pioneers will be looking to replace 11 seniors from last season’s team. It’s a task Hanson is looking forward to, but also a task that creates more question marks than answers, at least early on.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Burrell’s girls state bowling champ wins athletic, academic scholarships to Trine University
When Lydia Flanagan won the state’s girls singles bowling championship in March, there was more than fanfare and sports on her mind. With a bowling average of 214 during her senior year, thoughts of chemical engineering were never too far for the 18-year-old. The newly minted Burrell graduate landed...
westmorelandsports.com
Westmoreland County H.S. Football Previews (Video)
While the vast majority of WPIAL football teams will play their first game this Friday, the players and coaches have been practicing for weeks in preparation for the 2022 campaign. Starting with heat acclimatization week and continuing through training camp, the Westmoreland Sports Network made stops to check out many of the area teams. As a result, WSN produced season preview videos for 13 of the high school teams, including interviews with several of the key players from each squad, as well as plenty of exciting footage from practice. To watch the videos, click the links below.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Westmoreland County don’t miss high school football matchups for 2022 Week Zero
Burrell has dropped from Class 3A to 2A for the next two-year enrollment cycle. The Bucs return six starters on each side of the ball. Typically a pass-first team under coach Shawn Liotta, the Bucs will concentrate more on the run. … Jeannette begins the Tom Paulone coaching era in its opener. The former Jayhawks quarterback replaced Roy Hall, who retired after 13 years as head coach — 34 overall. The Jayhawks were 1-9 last season and struggled with depth issues. Paulone promised a new-look offense that could create some buzz.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Junior receiver could be Southmoreland’s secret weapon this season
The “X” receiver could be Southmoreland’s X-factor this football season. Ty Keffer is out for football again for the first time since elementary school and the 6-foot-4, 190-pound junior could be a difference maker on both sides of the ball for the Scotties. “I have always been...
Pitt Preparing for West Virginia With Country Roads on Repeat
The Pitt Panthers are ready for an old-school showdown.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
With loaded roster, special season could be in store for Mapletown
Long-time Mapletown coach George Messich has been coaching football for a little more than four decades, and it’s pretty safe to say he knows a good thing when he sees it. “Our goal right now is to make the playoffs,” said Messich who is entering his 41st season as the Maples coach. “We’re just excited to have everyone back this year. Our defensive line and all of our linebackers are back.”
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Springdale sophomore tight end poised for breakout season
Garrett Myers attended Redeemer Lutheran school in Penn Hills through eighth grade. The school doesn’t offer a football program. Basketball was Myers’ main sport. Football wasn’t in the picture for the 6-foot-1, 195-pound Springdale tight end and linebacker. “We moved into the area, and I saw a...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
New look, new faces greet Aquinas Academy students in Hampton
Students are returning to a campus with a new look for the school year, as Aquinas Academy of Pittsburgh is in the process of completing a $5.2 million building that will house the lower- and middle-school students. For the fall semester, the lower school students will occupy the completed second...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Arnie Cutrell wins 3rd Westmoreland Senior Amateur
You couldn’t have asked for a better finish to the Westmoreland County Golf Association’s Senior Amateur on Wednesday. It came down to the final hole for the second consecutive year. After rallying from a two-shot deficit after 18 holes, Arnie Cutrell used consecutive birdies on Nos. 13, 14...
restaurantclicks.com
10 Greek Restaurants to Try in Pittsburgh
Pittsburgh has a rich history and ranks highly on many domestic and international lists as one of the most livable cities. The city features more than 400 bridges due to its location at the combination of the Allegheny and Monongahela Rivers where they form the Ohio River. Visitors won’t lack...
restaurantclicks.com
Where to Get Italian Food in Pittsburgh
Although Pittsburgh was once known for its steel production, many tourists enjoy visiting the city for its art galleries and theaters in its Downtown Arts District. I love stopping by the Carnegie Museum of Art, Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Gardens, and The National Aviary whenever I come to the city.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Here is Pittsburgh's end of summer pool schedule
Most of Pittsburgh’s outdoor public pools will stay open with their current hours of operation through Sunday, while some will remain open through Labor Day. According to Mayor Ed Gainey, the city opened 12 pools this summer, four more than last year. The Highland Park and Sue Murray pools...
