Greensburg, PA

PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Trio of Connellsville alumni to share coaching duties, trying to get program back on track

Times have been tough for the Connellsville football team for a number of years. The Falcons have endured back-to-back losing seasons and haven’t tasted victory since defeating Albert Gallatin to close out the 2019 season. Connellsville, which enters the season riding a 17-game losing streak, hasn’t qualified for the WPIAL playoffs since 2014.
CONNELLSVILLE, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Monessen looks to build on ‘promising finish’ to 2021 season

Football camp 2021 was full of uncertainty for Monessen. The Greyhounds were coming off a winless season during which they had to forfeit their final three games because of a personnel shortage. They also were under a new coach: Wade Brown. When the dust settled, Monessen had won four games...
MONESSEN, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Contrasting Plum, Kiski Area set to kick off season by renewing rivalry

Two schools that are in contrast to each other will open the season Friday. Plum will return an experienced team, while Kiski Area has plenty of key players to replace due to graduation. “They had a pretty good senior-led team last year; I know they’re replacing a lot,” Plum coach...
PLUM, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Fresh faces ready to make impact as West Greene looks to defend Tri-County South title

For the first time under coach Brian Hanson, the West Greene football team will go into the season with a new look. Coming off another WPIAL Class A Tri-County South Conference championship, the Pioneers will be looking to replace 11 seniors from last season’s team. It’s a task Hanson is looking forward to, but also a task that creates more question marks than answers, at least early on.
WAYNESBURG, PA
westmorelandsports.com

Westmoreland County H.S. Football Previews (Video)

While the vast majority of WPIAL football teams will play their first game this Friday, the players and coaches have been practicing for weeks in preparation for the 2022 campaign. Starting with heat acclimatization week and continuing through training camp, the Westmoreland Sports Network made stops to check out many of the area teams. As a result, WSN produced season preview videos for 13 of the high school teams, including interviews with several of the key players from each squad, as well as plenty of exciting footage from practice. To watch the videos, click the links below.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Westmoreland County don’t miss high school football matchups for 2022 Week Zero

Burrell has dropped from Class 3A to 2A for the next two-year enrollment cycle. The Bucs return six starters on each side of the ball. Typically a pass-first team under coach Shawn Liotta, the Bucs will concentrate more on the run. … Jeannette begins the Tom Paulone coaching era in its opener. The former Jayhawks quarterback replaced Roy Hall, who retired after 13 years as head coach — 34 overall. The Jayhawks were 1-9 last season and struggled with depth issues. Paulone promised a new-look offense that could create some buzz.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Junior receiver could be Southmoreland’s secret weapon this season

The “X” receiver could be Southmoreland’s X-factor this football season. Ty Keffer is out for football again for the first time since elementary school and the 6-foot-4, 190-pound junior could be a difference maker on both sides of the ball for the Scotties. “I have always been...
ALVERTON, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#High Hopes#Track And Field#American Football#Highschoolsports#Wpial
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

With loaded roster, special season could be in store for Mapletown

Long-time Mapletown coach George Messich has been coaching football for a little more than four decades, and it’s pretty safe to say he knows a good thing when he sees it. “Our goal right now is to make the playoffs,” said Messich who is entering his 41st season as the Maples coach. “We’re just excited to have everyone back this year. Our defensive line and all of our linebackers are back.”
GREENSBORO, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Springdale sophomore tight end poised for breakout season

Garrett Myers attended Redeemer Lutheran school in Penn Hills through eighth grade. The school doesn’t offer a football program. Basketball was Myers’ main sport. Football wasn’t in the picture for the 6-foot-1, 195-pound Springdale tight end and linebacker. “We moved into the area, and I saw a...
SPRINGDALE, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

New look, new faces greet Aquinas Academy students in Hampton

Students are returning to a campus with a new look for the school year, as Aquinas Academy of Pittsburgh is in the process of completing a $5.2 million building that will house the lower- and middle-school students. For the fall semester, the lower school students will occupy the completed second...
PITTSBURGH, PA
