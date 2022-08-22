Riverview rebuilding project could pay off this season

Louis B. Ruediger | Tribune-Review Riverview’s Liam McElligott works with his team during a recent practice Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, at Riverside Park in Oakmont.

Riverview has struggled in and out of Eastern Conference play with just seven victories over the past five seasons.

But third-year Raiders coach Trevor George is sounding the bell of optimism that this year’s group can turn things around and be a factor in conference play and also make a run at the WPIAL Class A tournament.

“I’ll be honest. This is one of the hardest-working groups I’ve ever coached in football,” said George, who experienced his first win with Riverview against Imani Christian, 42-12, under the lights last year at Riverside Park.

“It’s one of the closest groups I’ve coached. They all showed up over the summer and worked their vacations around practice. They could see that this team can do some special things. We may not have the numbers we did the past two years. Some teams will start with 40 kids, and several will drop off. We have 30 this year, and I don’t see one of them quitting. And a lot of them could figure into getting on the field on both sides of the ball.”

Several key players from last year are back looking to increase their presence on the field and make a bigger impact in a rugged conference against the likes of Leechburg, Springdale, Jeannette and Clairton.

George said he expected a competitive practice environment from the start of preseason practices continuing right up to the start of the season against Beth-Center at Riverside Park.

George then will face his alma mater as the Raiders visit Carlynton. A third nonconference game at home against Northgate leads into the conference opener at home against Clairton.

“The guys are always pushing each other and holding each other to a higher standard,” George said. “It’s a lot of fun to watch this team grow closer every day.”

George said he likes to see competition at every position, but 6-foot-2 junior Rocco Cecere has established himself at the head of the table at quarterback.

“His work ethic in the offseason and his leadership qualities are second to none,” George said. “He really showcased a lot through winter workouts and a lot of what we did in the spring and summer.”

Fellow junior Jack Loughren, a slot receiver last year, is expected to play a number of positions on offense, possibly as a utility quarterback in some cases, George said.

The offensive workhorse at running back last year, Dean Cecere, graduated. George is high on junior Landon Johnson to get a bulk of the carries after a junior season that saw him carry the ball 70 times for 230 yards and a touchdown.

Fellow junior Carlo Buzzatto, George said, will be counted on to give Riverview a 1-2 punch in the running game.

“We call them the twins because they look alike physically, the same height and weight, and they lift the same weight in the weight room,” George said. “They both are fast and physical. It will be fun to watch them.”

Johnson and Buzzatto also will man the outside linebacker spots on defense. With a small school like Riverview, a running theme is that several of the key players will be two-way starters.

Senior Liam McElligott (6-5, 230) will help anchor the offensive and defensive lines, while junior Tyler Green will be a starting guard on offense and middle linebacker on defense.

“We’ve focused on being sure we’ve improved in some area each day and build on that the next day,” McElligott said. “We’re trying to not to look too far ahead. It’s a building process, and everyone understands that. We’ve worked hard, but we can’t stop now.”

Sophomores Anthony Tigano (guard/nose tackle) and Alex Schulteis (tight end/free safety) also will spend a lot of time on the field.

Senior Kevin Tomlinson will be a main receiving target for Cecere on offense and also start in the secondary, while junior Toby Green will serve as an H-back on offense and will man the middle with brother Tyler at linebacker.

With the new alignment cycle, Bishop Canevin and Imani Christian left the Eastern Conference, and Frazier moves in. Summit Academy will be Riverview’s home night-game opponent Oct. 7.

“It’s one thing when a coach tells his players what the expectations are for a season,” George said. “It’s a completely different ballgame when the players are telling each other what their expectations are and are taking leadership of what they want to see happen. It’s part of the culture we’ve tried to bring in over the past two-plus years, and we are starting to see that come to fruition.”

Riverview

Coach: Trevor George

2021 record: 1-8, 1-6 in Class A Eastern Conference

All-time record: 260-254-11

SCHEDULE

Date, Opponent, Time

8.27 Beth-Center, noon

9.2 at Carlynton, 7

9.10 Northgate, noon

9.17 Clairton*, noon

9.23 at Frazier*, 7

10.1 Jeannette*, noon

10.7 Summit Academy, 7

10.14 at Leechburg*, 7

10.22 Greensburg Central Catholic*, noon

10.28 at Springdale*, 7

*Conference game

STATISTICAL LEADERS

Passing: Ben Hower*

42-125, 323 yards, 4 TDs

Rushing: Dean Cecere*

104-802, 6 TDs

Receiving: Kevin Tomlinson

9-98, 1 TD

*Graduated

FAST FACTS

• Riverview’s football program celebrated its 50th anniversary last year after the merger of Oakmont and Verona School Districts in 1971.

• Raiders coach Trevor George is optimistic his team can turn around its points-per-game averages from 2021. Riverview scored just 8.9 points a game and surrendered 43.6 a contest.

• Riverview last made the WPIAL playoffs in 2016.

• Liam McElligott (offensive tackle), Toby Green (linebacker) and Kevin Tomlinson (wide receiver) earned Eastern Conference honorable-mention selection last season.

ROSTER

No., Name, Pos., Ht./Wt., Cl.

2, Jack Loughren, QB/DB, 5-10/160, Jr.

3, Amir Gilmore, WR/DB, 6-1/175, Sr.

4, Dominic Williams, RB/DB, 5-7/155, Fr.

5, Brandon Trainer, RB/LB, 5-9/165, So.

6, Kevin Tomlinson, WR/FS, 6-1/180, Sr.

7, Vionte White, WR/DB, 6-0/180, Jr.

8, Alex Schulteis, TE/DB, 6-4/180, So.

10, Max Kratt, QB/FS, 5-8/165, Fr.

11, Rocco Cecere, QB/DE, 6-2/180, Jr.

13, Rio Stotts, WR/DB, 5-9/165, Fr.

15, Kiko Donato, TE/LB, 6-0/190, So.

17, Trentin Johnson, WR/DB, 5-9/170, Fr.

19, Michael Bindernagel, WR/LB, 5-9/160, Fr.

21, Carlo Buzzatto, RB/LB, 5-10/185, Jr.

25, Toby Green, RB/LB, 6-0/185, Jr.

27, Johnny Bertucci, RB/LB, 5-10/170, So.

33, Landon Johnson, RB/FS, 5-9/190, Jr.

50, David Bradley, OL/DL, 5-8/185, So.

52, Caleb Mayhood, OL/LB, 5-10/185, So.

55, Liam McElligott, OL/DE, 6-5/230, Sr.

56, Addison Pascal, OL/DL, 6-1/230, Fr.

57, Cam Long, OL/DL, 5-9/245, So.

58, Jack Reynolds, OL/DE, 6-0/165, Fr.

59, Juan Donato, OL/LB, 5-9/230, Sr.

61, Vincent DelRosso, OL/DL, 5-9/200, Fr.

63, Tyler Green, OL/LB, 6-0/205, Jr.

66, Joey Inzinga, OL/DL, 5-10/210, Sr.

70, Josh Babich, OL/DL, 6-0/240, Jr.

78, Anthony Tigano, OL/DL, 6-0/240, So.

Note: Due to a production scheduling conflict, the preview for Eastern Conference member Frazier will appear on Trib HSSN later this week.