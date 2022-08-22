While the vast majority of WPIAL football teams will play their first game this Friday, the players and coaches have been practicing for weeks in preparation for the 2022 campaign. Starting with heat acclimatization week and continuing through training camp, the Westmoreland Sports Network made stops to check out many of the area teams. As a result, WSN produced season preview videos for 13 of the high school teams, including interviews with several of the key players from each squad, as well as plenty of exciting footage from practice. To watch the videos, click the links below.

