Five Italian restaurants in Pennsylvania that are considered the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensPennsylvania State
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Bakery Serves Some of the Best Donuts in the Entire State of PennsylvaniaTravel MavenGreensburg, PA
A Biography of David McCullough: From Pulitzer Prize Winning Historian to Passionate WriterREPORTER BUZZ
3 great pizza places in PittsburghAlina AndrasPittsburgh, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Trio of Connellsville alumni to share coaching duties, trying to get program back on track
Times have been tough for the Connellsville football team for a number of years. The Falcons have endured back-to-back losing seasons and haven’t tasted victory since defeating Albert Gallatin to close out the 2019 season. Connellsville, which enters the season riding a 17-game losing streak, hasn’t qualified for the WPIAL playoffs since 2014.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Contrasting Plum, Kiski Area set to kick off season by renewing rivalry
Two schools that are in contrast to each other will open the season Friday. Plum will return an experienced team, while Kiski Area has plenty of key players to replace due to graduation. “They had a pretty good senior-led team last year; I know they’re replacing a lot,” Plum coach...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Westmoreland County don’t miss high school football matchups for 2022 Week Zero
Burrell has dropped from Class 3A to 2A for the next two-year enrollment cycle. The Bucs return six starters on each side of the ball. Typically a pass-first team under coach Shawn Liotta, the Bucs will concentrate more on the run. … Jeannette begins the Tom Paulone coaching era in its opener. The former Jayhawks quarterback replaced Roy Hall, who retired after 13 years as head coach — 34 overall. The Jayhawks were 1-9 last season and struggled with depth issues. Paulone promised a new-look offense that could create some buzz.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Father-son coach-quarterback duo out to earn elusive playoff win for Chartiers-Houston
Terry Fetsko Jr. started in Chartiers-Houston’s program as a ballboy. Often Fetsko would travel with the team coached by his dad, who is in his 18th year as coach, to see away games. Playing quarterback for the program, as Fetsko did last season, was a nice honor. “I was...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Brownsville embarks on independent schedule following another coaching change
After years of despair in the WPIAL, Brownsville’s football program is on the move. The Falcons, who’ve won just 26 games in 21 seasons since their last non-losing record (5-5) in 2000, are set to begin play this year as a PIAA Class 3A independent program after a long affiliation with the WPIAL.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Monessen looks to build on ‘promising finish’ to 2021 season
Football camp 2021 was full of uncertainty for Monessen. The Greyhounds were coming off a winless season during which they had to forfeit their final three games because of a personnel shortage. They also were under a new coach: Wade Brown. When the dust settled, Monessen had won four games...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Junior receiver could be Southmoreland’s secret weapon this season
The “X” receiver could be Southmoreland’s X-factor this football season. Ty Keffer is out for football again for the first time since elementary school and the 6-foot-4, 190-pound junior could be a difference maker on both sides of the ball for the Scotties. “I have always been...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
With loaded roster, special season could be in store for Mapletown
Long-time Mapletown coach George Messich has been coaching football for a little more than four decades, and it’s pretty safe to say he knows a good thing when he sees it. “Our goal right now is to make the playoffs,” said Messich who is entering his 41st season as the Maples coach. “We’re just excited to have everyone back this year. Our defensive line and all of our linebackers are back.”
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Burrell’s girls state bowling champ wins athletic, academic scholarships to Trine University
When Lydia Flanagan won the state’s girls singles bowling championship in March, there was more than fanfare and sports on her mind. With a bowling average of 214 during her senior year, thoughts of chemical engineering were never too far for the 18-year-old. The newly minted Burrell graduate landed...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Arnie Cutrell wins 3rd Westmoreland Senior Amateur
You couldn’t have asked for a better finish to the Westmoreland County Golf Association’s Senior Amateur on Wednesday. It came down to the final hole for the second consecutive year. After rallying from a two-shot deficit after 18 holes, Arnie Cutrell used consecutive birdies on Nos. 13, 14...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Fresh faces ready to make impact as West Greene looks to defend Tri-County South title
For the first time under coach Brian Hanson, the West Greene football team will go into the season with a new look. Coming off another WPIAL Class A Tri-County South Conference championship, the Pioneers will be looking to replace 11 seniors from last season’s team. It’s a task Hanson is looking forward to, but also a task that creates more question marks than answers, at least early on.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Springdale sophomore tight end poised for breakout season
Garrett Myers attended Redeemer Lutheran school in Penn Hills through eighth grade. The school doesn’t offer a football program. Basketball was Myers’ main sport. Football wasn’t in the picture for the 6-foot-1, 195-pound Springdale tight end and linebacker. “We moved into the area, and I saw a...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Penn-Trafford area events: Reception, chicken barbecue, chorus openings
Penn-Trafford will honor local veterans, active military personnel, first responders and faith leaders and their guests at a reception before the Penn-Trafford home football game against Woodland Hills on Sept. 9. A light dinner will be served at 6 p.m. prior to a pregame recognition before kickoff at 7:30 p.m....
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Building the Valley: Opening pizzeria in Leechburg a dream come true for Gilpin couple
Steve and Jamie Senjan of Gilpin always wanted to open a pizza shop. After five years of research, testing recipes and planning, their dream is a reality. The couple, married for 16 years, recently opened Leechburg Pizza Co. in Leechburg. The independent, family-owned eatery at 101 Market St. serves homemade pizza and hot hoagies for lunch and dinner.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Here is Pittsburgh's end of summer pool schedule
Most of Pittsburgh’s outdoor public pools will stay open with their current hours of operation through Sunday, while some will remain open through Labor Day. According to Mayor Ed Gainey, the city opened 12 pools this summer, four more than last year. The Highland Park and Sue Murray pools...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Penn-Trafford to explore school mergers, new construction
The Penn-Trafford School board has authorized two studies to explore the district’s future, which could include closing underused facilities and building larger schools to accommodate rising enrollment. Board members agreed to pay two companies about $18,000 each for a demographic analysis of the district and the feasibility study examining...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Greensburg houses of worship open doors for Westmoreland Historical Society tour
Westmoreland Historical Society has a new focus for its annual house tour. Instead of featuring private residences, the tour will include seven historic houses of worship in downtown Greensburg. Set for 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 17, the Main Street Greensburg’s Historic Houses of Worship Tour will give participants...
Schedule set for 2022 Kickoff & Rib Festival at Acrisure Stadium
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Details and dates have been announced for this year's Kickoff & Rib Festival at Acrisure Stadium on the North Shore.The Steelers announced the plans Monday for the annual festival that takes place on the North Shore.The festivities will take place across Labor Day weekend, with the return of the Backyard Brawl between Pitt and WVU kicking off the events on Thursday, September 1 at 7 p.m.On Friday night, the Clarks will perform at 9 p.m.Starting on Saturday, September 3 and running through Monday, September 5, a number of other events will take place, including:Steelers Run and WalkHappy Hour Street PartyVeteran's Place Cornhole TournamentVarious musical actsYouth football clinicsArt Rooney Avenue Street PartyFor a full list of events with specific dates and times, click here.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Freeport, Gilpin establish first regional police force in Armstrong County: Southern Armstrong Regional
The Southern Armstrong Regional Police Department — which combines Freeport and Gilpin police — soon will be off the ground. Freeport Council on Wednesday night gave unanimous approval to a consolidation of its police department with Gilpin’s. Freeport’s action followed Gilpin’s approval Monday. While there...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Fox Chapel Rotary Golf Classic scores big money to help local charities
The Rotary Club of Fox Chapel Area will hit the links for a good cause. Members will host the annual Golf Classic fundraiser with proceeds benefiting two local charities: Aspinwall Meals on Wheels and the Society of St. Vincent de Paul. “Both groups have been serving the communities in the...
