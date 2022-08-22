ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Platform Beer lays off several employees at Cleveland production facility

By Courtney Shaw
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
 3 days ago
Several employees at Platform Beer's production facility in Cleveland's Clark-Fulton neighborhood have been laid off.

Founder Paul Benner released the following statement on the lay-offs:

“Since we started brewing at our Cleveland production facility in 2016, the building has been an important part of our business and will continue to play an integral role in our consumer-first strategy. We will continue to brew and package beer at the facility, but moving forward, we will evolve our production plan to best fit the space, focusing on brewing high-quality, great tasting beer. Unfortunately, several employees at the production facility were impacted and we’re working to assist them through this transition.”

The shop on Lorain Avenue will remain open and will not be impacted by the lay-offs.

