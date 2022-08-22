ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

FOX Sports

Packers WR: Rodgers on 'a whole different level' than Mahomes

Former Kansas City Chiefs receivers are talking, but not necessarily on Patrick Mahomes' behalf. The chatter began in the offseason with Tyreek Hill claiming, among other things, that Tua Tagovailoa is more accurate than Mahomes. In July, new Green Bay Packers wideout Sammy Watkins was asked by teammate Randall Cobb to compare his ex-QB to his new one.
GREEN BAY, WI
FOX Sports

Steelers enter 2022 with new quarterback, same old goals

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Ben Roethlisberger wasn't joking when he said he planned to disappear after retirement. Maybe, but the specter of the player who defined the Pittsburgh Steelers for nearly two decades looms over the franchise in 2022. Following a likely future Hall of Famer is a daunting task....
PITTSBURGH, PA
FOX Sports

Cowboys 53-man roster projection 2.0: Bring on the receivers

FRISCO, Texas – After a game like that, some things are bound to change. The Cowboys saw some heroics in their 32-18 win over the Los Angeles Chargers on Saturday, and this second attempt at the 53-man Dallas roster will reflect that. For instance, KaVontae Turpin is owed an...
NFL
FOX Sports

Baker Mayfield and the Panthers will be an entertaining ride

Yes, we knew this was probably coming, because the Carolina Panthers didn't go and get Baker Mayfield with the idea of having him serve as their backup quarterback. But that doesn’t matter. Neither does it matter that the guy Mayfield beat out for the starting job, Sam Darnold, had...
CHARLOTTE, NC
FOX Sports

Nick Saban weighs in on Texas, Oklahoma heading to SEC, Bryce Young | THE HERD

Alabama Head Coach Nick Saban joins Colin Cowherd on The Herd to talk about the latest developments in College Football, and his expectations for the upcoming seasons. Colin asks Saban his thoughts on the Texas Longhorns and Oklahoma Sooners moving to join the SEC by 2025, and what his expectations for Heisman-Winning QB Bryce Young are this season.
NORMAN, OK
FOX Sports

Chiefs honor Dawson, beat Packers 17-10 in preseason finale

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes walked onto the field for a poignant penalty, then the Chiefs and Packers rested most of their starters in their preseason finale Thursday night, which Kansas City won 17-10 behind two touchdown passes from Shane Buechele. The third-stringer outplayed longtime Chiefs backup...
KANSAS CITY, MO
FOX Sports

Packers have new look as Rodgers continues Super Bowl chase

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers will try to earn his elusive second Super Bowl berth without many of the guys who helped him earn MVP honors each of the last two seasons. Two-time All-Pro receiver Davante Adams is now in Las Vegas. Former...
GREEN BAY, WI
FOX Sports

'Punt God' Matt Araiza set to start for Bills after veteran cut

"Punt God" nickname aside, Buffalo Bills rookie Matt Araiza understands he has plenty to improve on even after Buffalo cleared the way for the punter to make the season-opening roster. "I wouldn’t call it a relief, because you have to go out and earn your job every week," Araiza said...
BUFFALO, NY
FOX Sports

Mike Tomlin expresses frustration on Steelers OL | THE HERD

With the NFL shifting to favoring offensive coaches, another defensive coach is being tested. Mike Tomlin has expressed his frustration in the Pittsburgh Steelers' offensive line, saying that the team has 'to own it.' Colin Cowherd analyzes the league's defensive coaches and predicts each team's ranking, along with why Tomlin's o-line weakness is concerning.
PITTSBURGH, PA
FOX Sports

Daboll, Salah hopeful for yearly Giants-Jets practices

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The New York Jets and the New York Giants held a joint preseason practice for the first time in 17 years Thursday, something coaches Robert Saleh and Brian Daboll want to make an annual event. Unlike last time, the rival franchises didn't rumble. “I...
NFL
FOX Sports

Aaron Donald at center of Rams-Bengals joint practice brawl

It appears there's no love lost between the Rams and Bengals following their matchup in Super Bowl LVI. The two teams got into multiple fights in a joint practice on Thursday, with a massive brawl finally ending their workout. In an earlier skirmish, Bengals offensive tackle La'el Collins threw Rams...
CINCINNATI, OH
FOX Sports

Three Big Ten players primed for breakout seasons

With the 2022 college football season nearly upon us, it's time to look at which players could take a big step into the spotlight. In the Big Ten, it is competitive as always, with Ohio State and Michigan ranked in the top 10 and Michigan State and Wisconsin rounding out the top 25. Our CFB analyst, RJ Young, named three Big Ten players he expects to have breakout seasons in 2022.
COLLEGE SPORTS
FOX Sports

Colts close quiet camp with new punter, renewed hope

WESTFIELD, Ind. (AP) — Indianapolis Colts coach Frank Reich summed up the end of training camp with two succinct sentences on Thursday. First, he and his players couldn't wait for practice to start. Now, everybody can't wait to go home. Nearly a month after first arriving at their summer...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX Sports

Chargers hope improvements on defense make them contenders

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Justin Herbert has the most passing yards, completions and touchdowns through his first two years than any quarterback in NFL history. Yet, for all that Herbert has done, it hasn’t resulted in the Los Angeles Chargers getting to the postseason. After an aggressive...
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX Sports

After Super Bowl run, Bengals say they're built to last

CINCINNATI (AP) — The Cincinnati Bengals are determined to show they're not a Super Bowl one-hit wonder. The Bengals say they want to prove the team's culture has undergone a monumental shift under coach Zac Taylor and winning is the new standard in a city that was starved for sports success.
CINCINNATI, OH
FOX Sports

49ers, Giants, Ravens move up in Cowherd's adjusted projections

We may just be a couple of weeks into the NFL preseason, but the storylines are streaming forth like tidal waves. Stars are emerging, veterans are regressing, and shake-ups are surfacing as Week 1 of the regular season beckons. And the action has Colin Cowherd second-guessing some of his early predictions for the league's end-of-season standings.
NFL

