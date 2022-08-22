ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police: 2-year-old critically injured after being struck by train at Land of Make Believe

By News 12 Staff
 4 days ago

Police say a 2-year-old was critically injured Saturday after being struck by a train ride at the Land of Make Believe amusement park.

The incident happened around 1:05 p.m. at the park in Hope Township.

There are signs at the park telling parents to "please keep children off the tracks." A witness tells News 12 the boy was on the tracks and when the train struck him. The boy was airlifted to a hospital, where he remains in critical condition.

Lilian Decker says the train was too heavy to lift so the conductor had to put the train in reverse to free the child.

“I thought he was going to get off the track, but he didn’t and then I thought the conductor would see him, and then it just hit him, and I started screaming and me and my daughter’s boyfriend ran over,” says Decker.

News 12 has reached out to park management for a comment on the incident, but has not yet heard back.

The park was opened in 1954.

