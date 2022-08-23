ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

New York City’s sinkhole surge is due to climate crisis, city official says

By Ethan Freedman
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Bgbiv_0hQfTYpg00

Last month, a large stretch of Radcliff Avenue in the Bronx borough of New York City collapsed, dropping a van into a newly formed sinkhole .

Sinkholes were on the rise in New York over the past year. And at a recent city council hearing, one local official pinned the underlying cause of the Bronx collapse and others like it on the climate crisis .

The Radcliff Avenue sinkhole reminds us that “we will not be able to change our infrastructure as fast as the climate is changing,” Rohit Aggarwala, commissioner of the city’s Department of Environmental Protection, told the hearing last week.

Sinkholes form after rock and dirt underground have dissolved, often from water. Eventually, when enough material has dissolved, the ground can no longer support the surface and a hole will collapse.

The collapses, also known as cave-ins, can also occur when pipes below a street break. Sinkholes can often be brought on by heavy rainstorms, which can saturate the groundwater and speed up erosion, as well as overstress pipes used for stormwater or sewage.

Until last year, sinkholes, also known as cave-ins, were actually becoming less frequent in New York City. In fiscal year 2019 (July 2018 – June 2019), the city recorded 3,769 sinkholes — down to 3,098 the following year, according to a city council report. By summer 2021, New York was down to 2,839 record sinkholes per year.

But between last July and June 2022, the city received 3,920 sinkhole complaints, Dr Aggarwala said in his testimony.

The commissioner pointed directly to the climate crisis as a driving force behind these infrastructure problems — particularly the impact that Hurricane Ida had on the city last year.

“During and the morning after Ida, of course, we saw the visible impacts of climate change on our infrastructure,” Dr Aggarwala said.

Hurricane Ida dropped over seven inches (18 centimetres) of rain on New York City, including over three in (8 cm) in just one hour over Central Park. Many parts of the city flooded, and more than a dozen people died.

Another storm last summer, Hurricane Henri, had dropped nearly 2 in (5cm) of rain in one hour a couple of weeks earlier.

Dr Aggarwala told the council that some parts of New York’s sewer system are only designed to handle 1.5 inches of rain per hour. Today, he said, the standard is 1.75 inches per hour — and they’re reevaluating that number.

Storms don’t have to be hurricanes to create problems either. The Radcliffe Avenue sinkhole formed after a short spate of heavy thunderstorms hit the city, the council report notes.

On 16 July this year, parts of the city saw up to 1.88 in of rain per hour — and then up to 1.64 in per hour just two days later, on 18 July, Dr Aggarwala told the council. The Radcliff Avenue sinkhole appeared the next day, 19 July.

Most sinkholes are not as dramatic as the recent one in the Bronx, though other large collapses have hit the city.

But these events — both large and small — point to the challenges of maintaining city infrastructure in a rapidly changing climate.

As the climate warms, storms are expected to become much more intense. That includes hurricanes like Ida and Henri, which climate scientists say will get stronger and wetter on a warmer planet.

That also includes more run-of-the-mill storms, however. Over the past couple of decades, more rainfall is hitting in “intense single-day events”, according to the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

There are things officials can do to mitigate risk, like looking for weaknesses in the sewer system, Dr Aggarwala said. And many of the sewer lines in the Bronx were built in a way that hasn’t stood up particularly well to stronger storms, he adds.

But the Radcliff Avenue sinkhole is a reminder that the climate crisis can “take us by surprise,” the commissioner added.

Beyond adapting to the new climate reality, the city should also be working to stem the drivers of the climate crisis, he said.

“When you’re in a hole, the first thing to do is stop digging,” Dr Aggarwala said. “Which is why it is so important that we reduce our greenhouse gas emissions.”

Comments / 4

Related
The Independent

Plane runs out of fuel after taxiing New York runway for six hours without flying anywhere

A United Airlines flight due to journey from Newark to Denver taxied for so long on a New York runway, it eventually ran out of fuel. The plane stayed on the runway for more than six hours, before returning to the terminal as it “no longer had enough fuel”. New York Times reporter Hiroko Tabuchi shared her experience of the distrastrous flight, which was eventually cancelled, on social media.After the lengthy delay, passengers were told to disembark the plane so that it could be refuelled before reboarding, Ms Tabuchi reported.You can’t make this up.. my United flight out of...
TRAVEL
The Independent

Former Epstein mentor and New York Post owner Steven Hoffenberg found dead

Steven Hoffenberg, a former mentor to Jeffrey Epstein and one-time owner of the New York Post, has been found dead, according to reports.Mr Hoffenberg’s body was discovered by police as they performed a welfare check on him at his home in Derby, Connecticut.The 77-year-old spent 18 years in prison after being convicted of running a $500m Ponzi scheme in the early 1990s.The Derby Police Department said they were called to the home in Mount Pleasant St to perform a welfare check at 8pm on Tuesday, in a statement posted to Facebook that did not identify Mr Hoffenberg.An initial autopsy...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New York City#Sinkhole#Infrastructure#Climate#Urban Construction#Construction Maintenance
The Independent

Climate change made floods from Hurricane Harvey up to 50 per cent worse

In August 2017, Hurricane Harvey hit the Texas Gulf Coast, dropping nearly four feet (1.2 metres) of rain on Houston, nearly five feet (1.5m) of rain in other parts of the state, as the storm lingered for days.The flooding that ensued was catastrophic, with vast parts of the Houston area underwater for days. In the aftermath, more than 100 people died.Now, a new study has revealed that the damage from the storm was made significantly worse by the climate crisis.A warmer planet caused Harvey to hold even more rainfall, the researchers found. And without all that extra rainfall,...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
The Independent

California to ban the sale of new gasoline cars: ‘This is huge’

Gasoline cars are set to be formally banned in California, the first announcement of its kind in the United States.Under plans brought into effect on Thursday, Californians will be unable to purchase new gas-powered cars from 2035 onwards, The New York Times reported.The rule, issued by the California Air Resources Board, requires all new cars in the state to be free of fossil fuels by that year. The state government’s “clean air” agency will also ban gasoline trucks and SUVs the same year. The move is being heralded as a major leap towards the country’s net-zero target. “This is...
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
EPA
24/7 Wall St.

The Deadliest Billion Dollar Natural Disasters in US History

Since 1980, there have been 332 weather disasters in the U.S. that have inflicted at least $1 billion worth in damage. And these events have been getting more frequent over the decades. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, with increasing global surface temperatures the possibility of more droughts and increased intensity of storms are likely […]
ENVIRONMENT
puneet

Heat Waves in USA

Over 100 million Americans are living under excessive heat warnings and advisories as forecasters warn of "dangerously hot conditions". Taking humidity into account, the mercury could hit 105 to 110 degrees Fahrenheit. An excessive heat warning was issued for large swaths of Pennsylvania, Delaware, and New Jersey. The extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat-related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Independent

The Independent

809K+
Followers
257K+
Post
381M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy