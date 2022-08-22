Read full article on original website
Chicago shooting: Woman killed, another hurt in Little Village, police say
Two women were shot, one fatally, while standing outside on Chicago's Southwest Side, police said.
fox32chicago.com
Woman killed, another wounded in Little Village shooting
CHICAGO - Two women were shot, one fatally, Wednesday night in the Little Village neighborhood. The pair were standing outside around 8:20 p.m. when someone started shooting at them in the 2700 block of South Homan Avenue, police said. The 22-year-old woman was shot multiple times in the torso and...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago dog walker helps stop kidnapping in West Loop
CHICAGO - A Chicago dog walker is being credited for stopping a kidnapper in their tracks. Police said a woman was walking near Sangamon and Adams in the West Loop Wednesday morning when someone grabbed her. The suspect tried to drag the woman into a vehicle with three other people...
2 sisters shot in Little Village, 1 killed
CHICAGO — Two sisters were shot, one fatally, in Little Village Wednesday night. The women, Celeste, 24 and Jezabell Perez, 22, were standing outside around 8:20 p.m. in the 2700 block of South Homan Avenue when shots were fired. Jezabell was shot several times in the torso and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital where […]
fox32chicago.com
Man charged in East Garfield Park shooting
CHICAGO - A man was charged in connection with a drive-by shooting last May in the East Garfield Park neighborhood. Glenn Bland, 38, is accused of shooting and wounding a 19-year-old man on May 20 in the 700 block of North Homan Avenue, according to Chicago police. The man was...
fox32chicago.com
Man, 28, shot four times on Chicago's South Side early Thursday
CHICAGO - A 28-year-old man was walking outside Thursday morning in Bronzeville when gunfire broke out, and he was struck. The victim was hit twice in the arm and twice in the leg while in the 4700 block of South Michigan Ave around 1:57 a.m. The victim was taken to...
fox32chicago.com
Elmwood Park man charged with murder in Humboldt Park shooting
CHICAGO - An Elmwood Park man is being charged with first degree murder following a deadly shooting in Humboldt Park earlier this month. Steven Alfaro, 27, allegedly shot and killed 32-year-old Anil Paul during an argument around 3:30 a.m. on Aug. 14 in the 1100 block of North Ridgeway Avenue.
Chicago Man Stabbed During Argument At Magnificent Mile, Dies
'You have to be on edge when you're walking, it's any time of day.'
Man stabbed to death near Chicago's Mag Mile identified, his girlfriend speaks out
CHICAGO - A murder along Chicago's Michigan Avenue apparently followed a road rage incident Tuesday night. The victim has been identified as 36-year-old Jeremy Walker. His long-time girlfriend says he was in route to pick her up from work. Walker was well known for his mobile detailing business and special...
Man fatally stabbed in neck near Magnificent Mile, Chicago police say
A man was fatally stabbed in the neck on near the Magnificent Mile Tuesday night, Chicago police said.
fox32chicago.com
1 arrested after 2 men exchange gunfire on Chicago's South Side
CHICAGO - Two men were wounded after exchanging gunfire on Chicago's South Side Wednesday night. Around 6:57 p.m., police say a 33-year-old offender approached a 33-year-old victim in the 3000 block of West 71st Street, pulled out a gun and fired shots. The victim then pulled out his own weapon...
fox32chicago.com
2 killed, 8 wounded in Chicago shootings Tuesday
One man was killed and two other people were wounded when a gunman opened fire at their cars Tuesday afternoon in Washington Heights on the South Side. The attack happened around 2:40 p.m. when someone in another car fired shots in the 9200 block of South Halsted Street, Chicago police said. A man, 31, was shot multiple times and was pronounced dead at Advocate Christ Medical Center. Another man, 29, and a woman, 38, were hospitalized in fair condition, each with a gunshot wound to the leg, police said. The man was transported to Advocate Christ Medical Center and the woman was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center.
Dog walker hailed as hero for intervening when group tries to abduct woman in West Loop Loop
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A West Loop man's gut told him something was wrong when he saw a woman being yanked into a car early Wednesday – and indeed something was. The man was walking his dog at the time on what up to that point had been the start of a routine day, and he took his chances and ran to free the woman. As CBS 2's Marybel González reported Wednesday night, the man may have risked his life to safe someone else's. "It's not about being a hero," the dog walker said. "It's about being a neighbor." The man...
fox32chicago.com
Man shot, critically wounded in West Pullman
CHICAGO - A man was critically wounded in a shooting Wednesday in the West Pullman neighborhood. The 25-year-old was outside around 3:14 a.m. when a white sedan pulled up and someone inside started shooting, according to Chicago police. He suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the body and was transported to...
Dog walker helps woman escape early morning attempted abduction in West Loop
Chicago police said a Good Samaritan helped a woman escape an abduction attempt in the West Loop Wednesday morning.
Man dies after being stabbed in River North, driving a few blocks to Magnificent Mile
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 36-year-old man is dead after being stabbed in River North and driving a few blocks until his car stopped on the Magnificent Mile Tuesday evening. As CBS 2's Charlie De Mar reported, it all happened at the height of rush hour around 6:45 p.m. The chain of events ended in the middle of the street on Michigan Avenue near Ontario Street and the Burberry store – but it began several blocks to the west at Ohio and Dearborn streets.Late Tuesday at the latter intersection, police had set up a barrier around a bloody black sandal...
Gun charges kept against teen, now under curfew after violent Oak Lawn police arrest caught on video
The 17-year-old was badly injured in the incident.
nypressnews.com
One person stabbed in fight in Berwyn
BERWYN, Ill. (CBS) — One person was stabbed in a fight in Berwyn Wednesday evening. Berwyn police said two people got into a fight inside an unspecified business at Cermak Road and Ridgeland Avenue – and it later spilled out into the streets. One of the combatants took...
fox32chicago.com
Teen among 2 shot in Woodlawn
CHICAGO - A 17-year-old boy and another person were shot Tuesday night in the Woodlawn neighborhood. Police officers responded to a call of shots fired around 9:39 p.m. in the 6000 block of South Vernon Street and found a teen with a gunshot wound to the chest, officials said. He...
fox32chicago.com
Woman shot multiple times after domestic dispute in Washington Park
CHICAGO - A woman is in good condition after being shot several times in Washington Park by her domestic male partner Tuesday night. Police say there was a verbal altercation between the victim, 28, and her partner. The suspect shot the woman in the right leg, elbow, arm and left...
