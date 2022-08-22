CHICAGO (CBS) -- A West Loop man's gut told him something was wrong when he saw a woman being yanked into a car early Wednesday – and indeed something was. The man was walking his dog at the time on what up to that point had been the start of a routine day, and he took his chances and ran to free the woman. As CBS 2's Marybel González reported Wednesday night, the man may have risked his life to safe someone else's. "It's not about being a hero," the dog walker said. "It's about being a neighbor." The man...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 23 HOURS AGO