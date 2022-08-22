‘Gravity Rush’ Film Based On PlayStation Game In Works From PlayStation Productions & Scott Free; Anna Mastro Attached To Direct From Emily Jerome’s Script

EXCLUSIVE : PlayStation Productions and Scott Free Productions have launched development on Gravity Rush —a film based on the 2012 action-adventure video game of the same name, which Anna Mastro ( Secret Society of Second Born Royals ) is attached to direct from a script by Emily Jerome ( Panopticon ).

The open-world PlayStation Vita game developed by Japan Studio’s Project Siren and published worldwide by Sony Computer Entertainment has players controlling Kat, an amnesiac with the ability to manipulate gravity, who uses her powers to defend the floating community of Hekseville from gravity storms, and the mysterious race of monsters known as the Nevi.

It’s not yet clear who will produce the Gravity Rush film. And while PlayStation Productions falls under the Sony umbrella, it’s similarly unclear whether the pic will be distributed by the studio.

On the feature side, Mastro most recently helmed and co-exec produced Disney+’s Secret Society of Second Born Royals , which was released in the U.S. in 2020. The director has also previously brought her talents to such series as The Rookie , L.A.’s Finest , In the Dark , The Bold Type , Star , Runaways , UnREAL , Shameless , Jane the Virgin and Gossip Girl , among others, most recently mounting two episodes of Netflix’s series Echoes with Michelle Monaghan.

Jerome is an up-and-coming screenwriter who made the 2017 Black List with her thriller script Panopticon , which Scott Free last year came aboard to develop alongside the scribe. The writer, venturing into the arena of large-scale worldbuilding with Gravity Rush , was also tapped earlier this year by Sony to adapt journalist Max Marshall’s upcoming investigative memoir Among the Bros , which is set for publication by HarperCollins. Based on a true story, the thriller currently in active development spotlights a drug ring bust at a Charleston, South Carolina college, as a means of examining the darkness at the heart of America’s fraternity culture.

Mastro is represented by WME, Media Talent Group and Hansen, Jacobson, Teller; Jerome by Entertainment 360 and Lichter, Grossman, Nichols.