Arctic Monkeys announce seventh studio album, The Car
The outing – which follows 2018's Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino – arrives October 21 via Domino. Arctic Monkeys' seventh studio album, The Car, will arrive October 21 via Domino. Following 2018’s Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino, the new LP features 10 songs written by frontman Alex Turner...
How Iron Maiden made A Matter Of Life And Death, their best 21st century album
Iron Maiden’s blockbusting A Matter Of Life And Death was released on this day in 2006
Blaze Bayley Says One of Smallest Iron Maiden Shows Was His Best
Former Iron Maiden frontman Blaze Bayley ranked one of his smallest shows with the band as his best and said he loved their late-'90s U.S. club tour, although his bandmates found it difficult. Bayley replaced Bruce Dickinson in 1994, and the British icons experienced a sharp decline in popularity in...
Always wondered how Master Of Puppets would sound had it been written by Slipknot, not Metallica? You're in for a treat
One musical genius has covered Metallica’s Master Of Puppets in the style of Slipknot and we are in L.O.V.E
Eric Clapton wasn't happy with Ozzy Osbourne rejecting Jesus Christ on Patient Number 9 collaboration
Ozzy Osbourne predicts that the lyrics of One Of Those Days, his collaboration with Eric Clapton, will "cause shit"
WATCH: Led Zeppelin’s Robert Plant Surprises Fans With On-Stage 74th Birthday Celebration
Legendary rock band Led Zeppelin may have split, but some members are still going strong. Frontman Robert Plant surprised fans this week during his concert. Plant performed with Alison Krauss in Stateline, Nevada on his birthday. During the set, his son Logan, 43, walked onstage with his kids and wheeled out a birthday cake decorated with balloons the color of Plant’s favorite soccer team — the Wolverhampton Wanderers. Once onstage, Logan led the crowd in singing Happy Birthday to his 74-year-old father.
Ozzy Osbourne Reveals His Top 3 Guitarists of All Time
Is it just me, or is it strange to imagine Ozzy Osbourne with something as pedestrian as a cell phone? He’s the Prince of Darkness. Surely he has a vampire bat that delivers handwritten messages scrawled across weathered pieces of parchment taken from an ancient tomb… Or, um, you know, something like that.
Sharon Osbourne Reveals Black Sabbath Member She Thought Wasn’t a Good Fit
For 11 years, Ozzy Osbourne served as the frontman and vocalist for the legendary heavy metal band Black Sabbath. In 1979, however, the iconic singer’s substance abuse issues became too much for the band to handle and he was replaced by Rainbow vocalist Ronnie James Dio. Though Dio was,...
This video of Slipknot's Corey Taylor and Shawn Crahan proudly watching their sons killing it onstage is wholesome AF
Iowa metallers Vended, featuring Corey Taylor and Shawn 'Clown' Crahan's offspring, are touring Europe for their first time with Slipknot, and their daddies couldn't be more proud
Behind the Band Name: Black Sabbath
Obsessed with the occult at the time, bassist Geezer Butler painted his walls black and decorated his place with images of satan and inverted crucifixes. Bandmate Ozzy Osbourne also gave Butler a book on the occult to add to his collection, which he read and placed on a shelf near his bed before going to sleep. When Butler awoke, there was a black silhouetted figure standing at the foot of his bed that ran toward the bookshelf where he had the book. The book had disappeared.
Former Cradle of Filth guitarist Stuart Anstis dies aged 48
Anstis played with the English extreme metallers from 1995 until 1999, and appeared on Dusk and Her Embrace, Cruelty and the Beast and more. Stuart Anstis, former guitarist for British extreme metallers Cradle of Filth, has died aged 48. His cause of death has not yet been revealed. Confirming the...
Poison’s Bret Michaels Says ‘Grunge Was Great’ + Alice in Chains Rode Go-Karts at His House
Poison were one of the acts that not only helped push but benefitted from the wave of glam metal acts that emerged in the late '80s, but don't look for Bret Michaels to have sour words to say when the dreaded "g" word is brought up. The singer says he doesn't have a problem with grunge and the music scene that flattened some of the momentum the band was experiencing early in their career.
Mick Jagger Pays Moving Tribute to Rolling Stones Drummer Charlie Watts
On the anniversary of Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts’ death, Mick Jagger posted a video combining photos of the two over the years, with a brief spoken passage and the group’s 1974 song “Till the Next Goodbye.” “I miss Charlie… because he had a great sense of humor,” Jagger says. “Outside of the band, we used to hang out quite a lot and have interesting times. We loved sports, we’d go to football, we’d go to cricket games, and we had other interests apart from just music. But, of course… I really miss Charlie so much.” Watts was wry and rock-steady in...
Pattie Boyd Said George Harrison Brought Home ‘Bad Vibes’ Because of The Beatles
Pattie Boyd and George Harrison's relationship struggled in the years before their divorce. She said his fights with The Beatles impacted their marriage.
Slipknot drop the highly unnerving music video for new single Yen
Frontman Corey Taylor appears maskless in the new M. Shawn "Clown" Crahan-directed music video for latest single Yen
The Top 25 Best Selling Rock + Metal Artists of All Time
Ever wonder who are the best selling rock and metal artists of all time?. In the digital age, it's more complicated to measure who has "sold" the most music. When music simply existed on vinyl, cassettes, or CD, the powers that be would just count up how many of those things were bought and that'd be a wrap. Nowaways, because we don't traditionally "pay" for music anymore, one has to assign a sales value to "occasions of listening" in the streaming world to be fair and accurate.
Behemoth’s Nergal Names 21st Century Metallica Song That’s ‘One of Their Best Ever’
Sometimes bands have to grow on you for you to really appreciate them, which was the case with Behemoth's Nergal and Metallica. While discussing his fandom in a new interview, the frontman named the 21st century Metallica song he thinks is "one of their best songs ever." Nergal admitted to...
Lars Ulrich Reportedly Snuck Into a Turnstile Show in a Very Unique Way
Metallica's Lars Ulrich reportedly snuck into a Turnstile show incognito last month (July 31) at the Chicago venue Subterranean. The gig was a Lollapalooza 2022 aftershow following the distinctive punk band's festival performance the day before. And the heavy metal drummer got into the show — evidently to watch only...
Dio: Dreamers Never Die documentary to screen in cinemas in September/October
Official Ronnie James Dio doc to screen in cinemas worldwide for two days only: ticketing details here
LOOK: Sharon Osbourne Posts Heartwarming Photo of Her New Grandchild
A new Osbourne baby is here, and Sharon Osbourne is celebrating the news. The wife of legendary metal singer Ozzy Osbourne posted a new photo on Instagram. In the photo, Jack Osbourne’s three children are surrounding the latest addition to their family. Check out the photo below. Fans loved...
