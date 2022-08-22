ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guitar World Magazine

Arctic Monkeys announce seventh studio album, The Car

The outing – which follows 2018's Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino – arrives October 21 via Domino. Arctic Monkeys' seventh studio album, The Car, will arrive October 21 via Domino. Following 2018’s Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino, the new LP features 10 songs written by frontman Alex Turner...
Outsider.com

WATCH: Led Zeppelin’s Robert Plant Surprises Fans With On-Stage 74th Birthday Celebration

Legendary rock band Led Zeppelin may have split, but some members are still going strong. Frontman Robert Plant surprised fans this week during his concert. Plant performed with Alison Krauss in Stateline, Nevada on his birthday. During the set, his son Logan, 43, walked onstage with his kids and wheeled out a birthday cake decorated with balloons the color of Plant’s favorite soccer team — the Wolverhampton Wanderers. Once onstage, Logan led the crowd in singing Happy Birthday to his 74-year-old father.
Outsider.com

Ozzy Osbourne Reveals His Top 3 Guitarists of All Time

Is it just me, or is it strange to imagine Ozzy Osbourne with something as pedestrian as a cell phone? He’s the Prince of Darkness. Surely he has a vampire bat that delivers handwritten messages scrawled across weathered pieces of parchment taken from an ancient tomb… Or, um, you know, something like that.
American Songwriter

Behind the Band Name: Black Sabbath

Obsessed with the occult at the time, bassist Geezer Butler painted his walls black and decorated his place with images of satan and inverted crucifixes. Bandmate Ozzy Osbourne also gave Butler a book on the occult to add to his collection, which he read and placed on a shelf near his bed before going to sleep. When Butler awoke, there was a black silhouetted figure standing at the foot of his bed that ran toward the bookshelf where he had the book. The book had disappeared.
Guitar World Magazine

Former Cradle of Filth guitarist Stuart Anstis dies aged 48

Anstis played with the English extreme metallers from 1995 until 1999, and appeared on Dusk and Her Embrace, Cruelty and the Beast and more. Stuart Anstis, former guitarist for British extreme metallers Cradle of Filth, has died aged 48. His cause of death has not yet been revealed. Confirming the...
Loudwire

Poison’s Bret Michaels Says ‘Grunge Was Great’ + Alice in Chains Rode Go-Karts at His House

Poison were one of the acts that not only helped push but benefitted from the wave of glam metal acts that emerged in the late '80s, but don't look for Bret Michaels to have sour words to say when the dreaded "g" word is brought up. The singer says he doesn't have a problem with grunge and the music scene that flattened some of the momentum the band was experiencing early in their career.
Variety

Mick Jagger Pays Moving Tribute to Rolling Stones Drummer Charlie Watts

On the anniversary of Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts’ death, Mick Jagger posted a video combining photos of the two over the years, with a brief spoken passage and the group’s 1974 song “Till the Next Goodbye.” “I miss Charlie… because he had a great sense of humor,” Jagger says. “Outside of the band, we used to hang out quite a lot and have interesting times. We loved sports, we’d go to football, we’d go to cricket games, and we had other interests apart from just music. But, of course… I really miss Charlie so much.” Watts was wry and rock-steady in...
Loudwire

The Top 25 Best Selling Rock + Metal Artists of All Time

Ever wonder who are the best selling rock and metal artists of all time?. In the digital age, it's more complicated to measure who has "sold" the most music. When music simply existed on vinyl, cassettes, or CD, the powers that be would just count up how many of those things were bought and that'd be a wrap. Nowaways, because we don't traditionally "pay" for music anymore, one has to assign a sales value to "occasions of listening" in the streaming world to be fair and accurate.
Loudwire

Loudwire

