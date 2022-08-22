Missouri Tigers offensive linemen become wingmen in this unique NIL partnership

When it comes to sponsoring name, imagine and likeness deals for college football players, Hooters is opting for a platter approach by partnering with offensive line groups, including seven players from Missouri.

Those players — Luke Griffin, Connor Tollison, Bobby Lawrence, Armand Membou, Javon Foster, Drake Heismeyer and Ej Ndoma-Ogar — will visit Hooters locations, make social media appearances and encourage fans to make Hooters their game day destination.

The chain has a heavy SEC presence. Besides the Tigers, Hooters is working with players from Auburn, LSU, Texas A&M and Vanderbilt as well as Oklahoma, Georgia Tech, Florida Atlantic and South Florida.

“For decades, the physical play, blue-collar mentality and on-field leadership of the offensive lineman has shined, but national praise and attention for these crucial players has all-too-often been sidelined,” said Hooters Chief Marketing Officer Bruce Skala. “We want to change the narrative and celebrate these elite student-athletes who play a pivotal role in making college football so thrilling and give them their fair share of the spotlight.”

Missouri opens it season on Sept. 1 against Louisiana Tech. The Thursday game kicks off at 7 p.m., and will be broadcast on ESPNU.