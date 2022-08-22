ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blaine County, OK

Comments / 0

Related
okcfox.com

OKCPD: Two women steal lottery ticket display case from store

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police are working on identifying a suspect who stole an entire lottery ticket display case from a convenience store. Police say two individuals, one of which police already identified, went into a convenience store near NW 30th and Portland and stole a lottery ticket display case.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Blaine County, OK
Crime & Safety
County
Blaine County, OK
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marijuana#Mushroom#Loveseat#U Haul#K 9 Neo#The U Haul
okcfox.com

Abduction attempt reported in Edmond neighborhood

EDMOND (KOKH) - Edmond police are investigating after a possible attempted kidnapping. Police say a father and his 11-year-old son were fishing at their Homestead neighborhood pond when the father left to run home for a few minutes. His son says a white van pulled up and two men told...
EDMOND, OK
okcfox.com

Large grass fire in north Edmond causes smoke to billow over I-35

EDMOND, Okla. (KOKH) — Traffic on I-35 near Covell Road almost came to a standstill Thursday afternoon. A large grass fire caused smoke to billow over the highway, creating low visibility for some drivers. The fire burned a fence line and the shoulder of I-35, setting several trees on...
EDMOND, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
okcfox.com

Calls renewed for information about Norman teen missing since August 3

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children is asking for help finding a teen missing from Norman. Ryan Jones has been missing since August 3. The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children said he could still be in the Norman area or have gone to Oklahoma City.
NORMAN, OK
okcfox.com

Bank sets up support funds for Oklahoma County deputies Bobby Swartz and Mark Johns

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - In support of the families of Sgt. Bobby Swartz and Dep. Mark Johns, Prosperity Bank is now accepting donations. The bank has opened two accounts for donations. The Sgt. Robert Swartz Memorial Fund will directly benefit the Swartz Family. The Dep. Mark Johns Recovery fund will...
okcfox.com

Growing Oklahoma: Fall Planting

It's time to start preparing for your fall gardens. Horticulture Julia Laughlin from the OKC County Extension Office is here with some great tips to get you started. There are all sorts of resources from the OSU County Extension Service, so check out their Facebook page. You can also check...
OKLAHOMA STATE
okcfox.com

Oklahoma State Fair $25 flash sale starting August 25

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma State Fair is offering a flash sale this Thursday that will contain a "ride all day" armband and one outside gate admission ticket. The flash sale combo will be on sale for just $25. The sale will last 25 hours, beginning at 5 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 25 and ending at 6 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 26.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy