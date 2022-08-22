Read full article on original website
Related
okcfox.com
Three people arrested after allegedly stealing mail from three different OKC residences
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Three people were arrested after mail was allegedly stolen from three separate residences. Oklahoma City police assistance was requested from Yukon police following the recovery of stolen mail in a vehicle following a traffic stop. According to Yukon police, a witness said they had observed...
okcfox.com
OKCPD searching for man who stole 2 air compressors from OKC residence
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police are looking for a suspect who stole two air compressors from a residence near SW 50th and Western. Police say the man in the above images stole two air compressors from a home on Aug. 17 before he fled in a white sedan.
okcfox.com
OKCPD seeks to identify three boys who allegedly stole merchandise from store
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police are asking the public for their help in identifying three boys who stole merchandise from a place of business. Police say these three individuals pictured above are wanted in connection with stealing merchandise from a business near NW Expressway and W. Wilshire Blvd.
okcfox.com
OKCPD: Two women steal lottery ticket display case from store
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police are working on identifying a suspect who stole an entire lottery ticket display case from a convenience store. Police say two individuals, one of which police already identified, went into a convenience store near NW 30th and Portland and stole a lottery ticket display case.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
okcfox.com
Oklahoma County deputy wounded in Monday shooting out of surgery and recovering
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — An Oklahoma County deputy that was injured in a shootout on Monday is now out of surgery and recovering. The sheriff's office said Mark Johns was with Sgt. Bobby Swartz on Monday to serve lock-out papers when Benjamin Plank opened fire with a rifle, fatally wounding Swartz.
okcfox.com
OKCPD says Benjamin Plank planned on 'killing any law enforcement that came to his house'
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office and Oklahoma County Police Department held a press conference Tuesday with an update on the investigation into Monday's shooting that left one deputy dead and another injured. Officers started off by thanking the community as well as other law enforcement...
okcfox.com
Enid police arrest 32-year-old man for stabbing woman following argument
ENID, Okla. (KOKH) — A man was arrested by Enid police after he stabbed a woman and hit her child following an argument. Police were called to a residence in the 700 block of N. 12th St. around 6 p.m. on Aug. 22 in regards to a stabbing. Upon...
okcfox.com
El Reno Police Department providing meetup spot for safer online transactions
EL RENO, Okla. (KOKH) — The El Reno Police Department is offering a meetup spot to provide for a smooth and safer online transaction experience. For people who are buying or selling through an online app, the meetup spot aims to make the transaction safer. Transactions can either be...
IN THIS ARTICLE
okcfox.com
Abduction attempt reported in Edmond neighborhood
EDMOND (KOKH) - Edmond police are investigating after a possible attempted kidnapping. Police say a father and his 11-year-old son were fishing at their Homestead neighborhood pond when the father left to run home for a few minutes. His son says a white van pulled up and two men told...
okcfox.com
Large grass fire in north Edmond causes smoke to billow over I-35
EDMOND, Okla. (KOKH) — Traffic on I-35 near Covell Road almost came to a standstill Thursday afternoon. A large grass fire caused smoke to billow over the highway, creating low visibility for some drivers. The fire burned a fence line and the shoulder of I-35, setting several trees on...
okcfox.com
Edmond North student in 'critical condition' after accident near Kelly and Covell
EDMOND, Okla. (KOKH) — A 17-year-old Edmond North High School student driving a motorcycle was brought to OU Medical Center in critical condition after an accident on Thursday. Edmond police said it happened near the intersection of Kelly and Covell around 8:10 a.m. AUDIO: Hear the 911 calls reporting...
okcfox.com
Oklahoma lawmakers, law enforcement respond to deadly shooting of OCSO deputy
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Lawmakers and law enforcement agencies are issuing statements following the deadly shooting of an Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office Deputy that occurred Monday afternoon. Sergeant Bobby Swartz was serving lock-out paperwork at a home in southwest Oklahoma City on Monday when 35-year-old Benjamin Plank opened fire...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
okcfox.com
Calls renewed for information about Norman teen missing since August 3
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children is asking for help finding a teen missing from Norman. Ryan Jones has been missing since August 3. The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children said he could still be in the Norman area or have gone to Oklahoma City.
okcfox.com
Bank sets up support funds for Oklahoma County deputies Bobby Swartz and Mark Johns
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - In support of the families of Sgt. Bobby Swartz and Dep. Mark Johns, Prosperity Bank is now accepting donations. The bank has opened two accounts for donations. The Sgt. Robert Swartz Memorial Fund will directly benefit the Swartz Family. The Dep. Mark Johns Recovery fund will...
okcfox.com
City of Edmond calls for special election on rezoning portion of I-35 Frontage Road
EDMOND, Okla. (KOKH) — The City of Edmond has filed a resolution calling for special election for Nov. 8. The City has filed a resolution asking for a special election for Nov. 8, 2022, to rezone a portion of West I-35 Frontage Road near Memorial Rd. The rezoning would...
okcfox.com
Growing Oklahoma: Fall Planting
It's time to start preparing for your fall gardens. Horticulture Julia Laughlin from the OKC County Extension Office is here with some great tips to get you started. There are all sorts of resources from the OSU County Extension Service, so check out their Facebook page. You can also check...
okcfox.com
Friends of Sgt. Bobby Swartz planning memorial bike ride in his honor
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — As the community continues to mourn the loss of Sergeant Bobby Swartz, who was killed while serving lock-out paperwork at a home in southwest Oklahoma City earlier this week, some of his close friends are planning a memorial bike ride in his honor. Those close...
okcfox.com
'We simply cannot sustain this': OKC Animal Welfare urges adoptions amid capacity crisis
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — OKC Animal Welfare continues to waive their adoption fees due to the shelter being over capacity. The OKC Animal Welfare said 95 animals came through their doors on Wednesday and 20 euthanasia's were performed. "We simply cannot sustain this," OKC Animal Welfare said in a...
okcfox.com
Oklahoma State Fair $25 flash sale starting August 25
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma State Fair is offering a flash sale this Thursday that will contain a "ride all day" armband and one outside gate admission ticket. The flash sale combo will be on sale for just $25. The sale will last 25 hours, beginning at 5 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 25 and ending at 6 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 26.
okcfox.com
'Teaching in Oklahoma is a hostile environment': Mustang appeals accreditation downgrade
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Nearly a month after two districts had their accreditation downgraded, district leaders were back at the Oklahoma State Board of Education seeking an appeal Thursday morning. Tulsa and Mustang Public Schools, located in the two largest metropolitan areas in Oklahoma, were the first two districts...
Comments / 0