Does ESPN see Clemson returning to the playoff in 2022?

On Monday, ESPN released its 2022 college football bowl projections (subscription required), predicting matchups for every game, including the College Football Playoff.

A pair of writers for the four-letter network see Clemson returning to the CFP this season after its streak of six consecutive playoff appearances came to an end in 2021.

Both ESPN’s Mark Schlabach and Kyle Bonagura project the Tigers to take on Alabama in the CFP semifinal at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Dec. 31 at 4 or 8 p.m.

“Utah and Oklahoma received strong consideration for the final spot, but ultimately Dabo Swinney’s track record over the past decade was the justification for putting the Tigers in,” Bonagura wrote.

Added Schlabach: “I considered the same three teams as Kyle did for my final CFP spot — Clemson, Oklahoma and Utah — and ended up going with the Tigers for now. Quarterback DJ Uiagalelei is going to have to dramatically improve for Clemson to get to the top four.”

Both Schlabach and Bonagura have Ohio State playing Georgia in the CFP semifinal at the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl on Dec. 31 (4 or 8 p.m. at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz.), while both ESPN writers also predict Alabama and Ohio State to square off in the CFP National Championship on Jan. 9 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif.

Clemson kicks off its 2022 campaign against Georgia Tech at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Monday, Sept. 5 (8 p.m. on ESPN).

