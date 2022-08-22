ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pearl, MS

2 arrested following drag race in Mississippi

By Jeremy Harrell, Rachel Hernandez
CBS 42
CBS 42
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34fvQE_0hQfRUEM00

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) — Two people were arrested following a police chase that led from Pearl to Jackson on Sunday.

Greg Flynn with the city of Pearl said two cars were drag racing on Interstate 20 west around 1 p.m. Pearl police followed one of the cars when it got off the interstate at State Street.

Louisiana woman expected to recover after being found shot in crashed car

Flynn said the driver got out the car and ran. However, the driver and a female passenger were arrested shortly after.

No injuries were reported.

