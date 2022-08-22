2 arrested following drag race in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) — Two people were arrested following a police chase that led from Pearl to Jackson on Sunday.

Greg Flynn with the city of Pearl said two cars were drag racing on Interstate 20 west around 1 p.m. Pearl police followed one of the cars when it got off the interstate at State Street.

Flynn said the driver got out the car and ran. However, the driver and a female passenger were arrested shortly after.

No injuries were reported.

