Russell Westbrook slander against Patrick Beverley unearthed after shocking Lakers trade
It’s all but official. Patrick Beverley and Russell Westbrook are set to be teammates on the Los Angeles Lakers. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports that LA has come to terms on a trade with the Utah Jazz acquiring the spitfire guard in exchange for Talen Horton-Tucker and Stanley Johnson. Lakers and Jazz are expected to finalize […] The post Russell Westbrook slander against Patrick Beverley unearthed after shocking Lakers trade appeared first on ClutchPoints.
The next trade Lakers must make after acquiring Patrick Beverley from Jazz
The Los Angeles Lakers are making moves. Just two weeks after LeBron James agreed to a two-year, $97.1 million extension to stay a little longer in LA, Rob Pelinka made a bold move in the hopes of improving the team for next season. The Lakers trade Talen Horton-Tucker and Stanley Johnson to the Utah Jazz […] The post The next trade Lakers must make after acquiring Patrick Beverley from Jazz appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Skinny James Harden fires up Sixers fans with more workout photos
In case you didn’t know, Philadelphia 76ers star James Harden has lost a LOT of weight this offseason and he wants everyone to know it. After posting photos of his insane transformation last week, the Sixers guard gave fans another glimpse of his new-look frame on Thursday with a simple caption: “It’s a long story, […] The post Skinny James Harden fires up Sixers fans with more workout photos appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Warriors’ Draymond Green fires message to Lakers star LeBron James’ haters
LeBron James and his new piece of jewelry got quite a few reactions on social media. In case you missed it, the Los Angeles Lakers superstar decided to get a diamond-laced version of his own logo installed on one of his teeth. Yes, you read that right, and here are...
Bulls eyeing conspicuous first step in Operation: ‘Lure Giannis Antetokounmpo to Chicago’
The Chicago Bulls have probably heard about Giannis Antetokounmpo’s openness to play with the Windy City franchise in the future, so much so that they have seem to start the plan to lure him. According to Christos Tsaltas of Greek outlet SDNA, the Bulls have shown interest in signing Giannis’ younger brother, Kostas Antetokounmpo, after […] The post Bulls eyeing conspicuous first step in Operation: ‘Lure Giannis Antetokounmpo to Chicago’ appeared first on ClutchPoints.
The reason Kevin Durant pulled back his trade demand to Nets
The Brooklyn Nets breathed a sigh of relief on Tuesday after recently meeting with Kevin Durant, who decided to rescind his trade request and remain with the organization. There appear to be a few different reasons why KD did so. Adrian Wojnarowski discussed them on ESPN’s Sportcenter and revealed the Nets were never even close […] The post The reason Kevin Durant pulled back his trade demand to Nets appeared first on ClutchPoints.
The Lakers embarrassed themselves with Talen Horton-Tucker trade when they could’ve had Kyle Lowry
The Los Angeles Lakers are finally trading Talen Horton-Tucker, but not for a return that they would have expected 17 months ago. Los Angeles is sending THT along with Stanley Johnson to the Utah Jazz in exchange for veteran guard Patrick Beverley. It was a straight swap with no picks involved, a move that certainly makes sense for Lakers at this moment in time. For a team that has collapsed multiple times in games during the past season, they certainly need that gritty attitude that Pat Bev brings.
‘Can we sign now’: Isaiah Thomas wants a job after Kevin Durant ditches Nets trade demand
The Kevin Durant trade saga came to an unexpected conclusion this morning. The Brooklyn Nets announced that Durant had decided to stay put with the Nets a month and a half after he announced his formal trade request to the team. It certainly didn’t seem like the team could repair things with Durant, but somehow, after weeks of endless trade rumors, they have found common ground.
Lakers Twitter goes nuts over Patrick Beverley for Talen Horton-Tucker trade
After the Los Angeles Lakers traded Talen Horton-Tucker to the Utah Jazz for Patrick Beverley, the NBA Twitterverse went nuts for one important tidbit: Pat Bev is going to be playing alongside Russell Westbrook. For those not in the know, Beverley and Westbrook had a longstanding beef that has spanned...
RUMOR: The veteran free agent Nets are targeting, and it’s not Carmelo Anthony or Dwight Howard
The Brooklyn Nets officially have the band back together. Kevin Durant is returning after rescinding his trade request, which means Kyrie Irving will also be staying put. While their roster is relatively strong already, there is still one area where they could use a reinforcement: The five. Per HoopsHype, the Nets are eyeing a veteran […] The post RUMOR: The veteran free agent Nets are targeting, and it’s not Carmelo Anthony or Dwight Howard appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Brad Stevens drops truth bomb on Celtics’ Kevin Durant interest
As everyone in the NBA moves on from the Kevin Durant trade saga, Boston Celtics president Brad Steven wanted everyone to know that they weren’t as interested in making a change on their roster as reports made it to be. To recall, the Celtics were linked with KD, even reportedly offering a package centered around […] The post Brad Stevens drops truth bomb on Celtics’ Kevin Durant interest appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Patrick Beverley reacts to trade to Los Angeles Lakers
Who would’ve thought this could’ve happened, huh? After years of playing for the Clippers, Patrick Beverley is set to become a member of the Los Angeles Lakers. The point guard has reportedly been traded to the team for Talen Horton-Tucker and Stanley Johnson, just a few months after he was dealt to the Utah Jazz. […] The post Patrick Beverley reacts to trade to Los Angeles Lakers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: LeBron James, Lakers expected to make major lineup decision involving Austin Reaves
There is a lot of buzz surrounding Austin Reaves now that he’s entering his second season with the Los Angeles Lakers. The 6-foot-5 shooting guard was quite a revelation for his team last season, and he is expected to take a considerable step forward as a sophomore. So much...
Magic Johnson does full 180 on Patrick Beverley hate after trade to Lakers
Patrick Beverley is the type of player you hate when he’s an opponent, but love when he’s grinding on a nightly basis for your team. That is exactly how Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson feels about his ex-squad trading for Pat Bev on Wednesday night. On Thursday,...
RUMOR: 2 potential trade targets after Kevin Durant destroys Lakers’ Kyrie Irving dreams
Other than a few new signings in free agency, the Los Angeles Lakers haven’t made any major moves this offseason. There were some rumors they’d try to trade for Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving, who looked likely to leave after Kevin Durant expressed his desire to be moved. But, on Tuesday, KD rescinded his request and will now stay put, paving the way for Kyrie to also remain in New York.
Taurean Prince, Timberwolves forward, arrested in Miami for ‘dangerous drugs’
Taurean Prince, an NBA player currently signed to the Minnesota Timberwolves, has been arrested. Jail records show that the power forward was booked into Miami-Dade County shortly before 6 P.M. The records also show that the arrest was made on an outstanding warrant from Texas, per Andy Slater. As of...
3x Lakers champ drops 2 more trade targets after Patrick Beverly deal
Rick Fox was an integral part of the Los Angeles Lakers’ three-peat during the early 2000s. The 53-year-old remains a supporter of the team, and he too was excited after news broke that LA had agreed to a deal with the Utah Jazz to bring Patrick Beverley to Hollywood. In his mind, however, Fox believes […] The post 3x Lakers champ drops 2 more trade targets after Patrick Beverly deal appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘He’s been an abject failure’: Kevin Durant gets ruthlessly obliterated by Charles Barkley over Nets trade saga
At this point, it’s safe to say that Charles Barkley is not a fan of Kevin Durant. The Hall of Famer has been critical of the Brooklyn Nets superstar for quite some time now, and you just knew that Sir Charles had to chime in on KD’s recent trade debacle. Barkley did not mince words […] The post ‘He’s been an abject failure’: Kevin Durant gets ruthlessly obliterated by Charles Barkley over Nets trade saga appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Patrick Beverley trade could have key impact on Russell Westbrook’s future with Lakers, per report
When the Los Angeles Lakers trade for Patrick Beverley was finalized on Thursday, it instantly increased the possibility that Russell Westbrook has played his final game for his hometown team. Per The Athletic’s Jovan Buha:. “Beverley’s arrival makes it more likely that Westbrook will be off the active roster...
Thunder rookie Chet Holmgren out for 2022-23 season with right foot injury
Chet Holmgren’s rookie season with the Oklahoma City Thunder is off to a terrible start. The second overall pick in the 2022 NBA draft seemingly injured his foot during a Pro-Am appearance with LeBron James. A few days later, the worst possible scenario came true: Chet Holmgren will miss the 2022-23 NBA season due to […] The post Thunder rookie Chet Holmgren out for 2022-23 season with right foot injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
