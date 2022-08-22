Sharing the Fun

While walking through the 4-H building at the Iowa State Fair, you never know what you might here. On the stage situated on the east side of the building, 4-Hers from all over the state perform before the every-changing audience or take part in state competitions.

Eleigh Davis, a member of the Jasper County Farmhands, was one of the performers Aug. 14, taking part in the Share the Fun event. Davis, an incoming senior at PCM High School, showed off her singing talents, even when some technical difficulties came her way.

“At the county fair they have Share the Fun and they pick the top two acts and they get to go to the state fair and share it and I was picked in the top two,” Davis said.

Just in to her number, a selection from Grease, the microphone stopped working. That didn’t phase Davis who belted out the remainder of the song with her powerful voice, for all to hear.

“I was thinking, I’m a loud person, might as well not have the microphone,” Davis said. “I do musical theater and speech and it was a song I thought about doing but hadn’t done it yet so I thought, perfect song, might as well do it.”

Share the Fun is an opportunity for 4-H members to perform before an audience, “purely for the sake of enjoyment.” It was created to help broaden the image of 4-H and get potential new members to “take a look.”

Along with performing at the fair, Davis is staying on the grounds, working the entire event. The experience has been fun so far, but there is also tasks to be completed throughout the day, too.

“I love it, I stay here and help. It is actually really fun, tiring but very, very fun,” Davis said. “It is a good experience so far.”

Like most people who attend the fair, Davis has a favorite part that can only be found the 11 days in August.”I think just being here is great and the food, of course, the food,” Davis said.

Along with performances, static displays are located throughout the 4-H building from Jasper County 4-Hers. From quilts to woodworking and photos to food, there is plenty local pieces to see at the fair.

