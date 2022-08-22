Read full article on original website
WLWT 5
Organizers face criticism over Sept. 11 event, fireworks show planned in Clermont County
UNION TOWNSHIP, Ohio — People were alternately scratching and shaking their heads in disbelief Wednesday at the First Baptist Church of Glen Este. They seemed utterly dumbfounded by the online controversy about their plan for a fireworks show on Sept. 11. The criticism sent them into a messaging meeting...
wnewsj.com
Clinton County grand jury indicts man on charge of felony domestic violence
WILMINGTON — A domestic violence repeat offender has been indicted on a charge of domestic violence (DV). Grand jurors indicted Charles E. McCrobie, 40 of Martinsville and formerly of Lynchburg, alleging he committed domestic violence on May 4, 2022. McCrobie has two prior domestic violence convictions: one in Clinton...
wnewsj.com
Ohio AG: Nothing criminal found regarding man’s death in officers’ custody in 2019
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio Attorney General’s Office has ended a “complete review” of the case of a man who died in police custody in 2019, and found “it is not appropriate to pursue criminal prosecution into this matter at this time.”. According to a...
wnewsj.com
Two WHS grads awarded Art Brooks/Hot Hoops scholarships
WILMINGTON — Art Brooks’ legacy as a community leader with a special interest in fostering the success of African American youth continues with the 2022 presentation of the college scholarships established in his name. Jada K. Holley and Dayetonio “Tony” Wilens-Mabry are this year’s recipients of $1,000 Art...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wnewsj.com
More Clinton County real estate purchases
This list of recent real estate purchases within Clinton County is provided by the Office of Clinton County Auditor Terence G. Habermehl and transcribed by News Journal staff. Patrick J. and Marlene R. Cunningham to Jacob M. and Lauren E. Cragwall, 5364 New Burlington Road in Chester Township, 3.2 acres, $350,400.
wnewsj.com
Local Briefs: Antioch Road, Canada Road both reopened; seniors exercise classes to start
The road improvement project on Antioch Road has been completed and it is now open, the Clinton County Engineer’s Office announced. Also, the Canada Road project is complete and that road has also reopened. Weekly exercise classes start soon. Clinton County Community Action and Clinton Memorial Hospital have partnered...
wnewsj.com
WPD WANTED WEDNESDAY
The below information is provided by the Wilmington Police Department as a service to the community by the News Journal. If you know the whereabouts of a person for whom there is a warrant for arrest, call the Wilmington Police Department Tip Line at 937-382-TIPS (8477) — an automated line in which the caller can remain anonymous.
Report: Prison gang posed 'serious threat' at River City Correctional Center
'Prison gang' members posed a serious threat to staff and inmates in minimum security River City Correctional Center, according to an incident report on altercations in the facility on June 17.
wnewsj.com
Throwback Thursday: Bound for Boys State
These are some highlights from the News Journal on August 25, 1975 :. “WASHINGTON (AP) — The chairman of Mobil Oil Corp. says oil price controls should end gradually, rather than expire abruptly next weekend, to avoid a ‘shock to America’s fragile economic recovery.’. “Price controls that...
wnewsj.com
CHURCH BRIEF
Some folks have been asking about the weekly pastor columns from the Wilmington Area Ministerial Association and why they have not been published by the News Journal the past two months. The most recent ones were received and published back in June. We hope the columns will resume in the...
wnewsj.com
CLINTON COUNTY MUNICIPAL COURT
WILMINGTON — The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. Municipal Judge Mike Daugherty oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.
WLWT 5
Sheriff: Man steals diamond ring from jewelry store inside Liberty Township Mall
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio — The Butler County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man accused of stealing a diamond ring from a jewelry store inside the Liberty Township Mall. It happened Monday around 4:39 p.m. when the sheriff's office said the suspect entered a jewelry store and stole a men's diamond ring.
WLWT 5
All aboard! Celebrate all things fall aboard Warren County’s Pumpkin Express
All aboard! The Pumpkin Express in Warren County celebrates all things fall. As we prep for the changing seasons, the historic Lebanon Mason Monroe Railroad is inviting passengers on board to celebrate the season. Scarecrow hosts will lead passengers to their seats in the train cars, where customers can enjoy...
Fox 19
Woman accused of knowingly giving dogs methamphetamines: Court records
COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - The case of a 44-year-old woman who allegedly gave her pet dogs methamphetamines will go before a Hamilton County grand jury on Sept. 7. Sheila Nebolsky, 44, is facing animal cruelty charges, according to Hamilton County court documents. The game warden investigating the case, Troy...
WKRC
Germania Society will hold 50th Oktoberfest
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Prost, to 50 years at the Germania Society! Cincinnati's original Oktoberfest is back August 26 - 28. Jen Dalton has the honor of being this year's Bürgermeisterin. Mike Hisle, Janice Hisle, and Thomas Strain talk about all the fun, food and beer and how they're celebrating the 50th Oktoberfest.
WLWT 5
Middletown community concerned less about house fire, more on suspect charged
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — A house was destroyed after an overnight fire Sunday in Middletown. After completing an investigation, officials with Manchester Fire said it was intentionally set. Sunday night the house was engulfed in flames but surrounding neighbors have no significant damage. Around 11:30 p.m., Middletown police and fire...
wnewsj.com
CLINTON COUNTY EATERIES INSPECTED
The following information is obtained from the Clinton County Health Department and is compiled from inspection reports. Violations are either critical or non-critical. Critical violations are more likely to contribute to food contamination, illness or an environmental health hazard, including inadequate cooking of food items or poor personal hygiene. For...
1017thepoint.com
CHASE EXTENDS FROM RICHMOND TO NEW LEBANON
(Richmond, IN)--There was a police chase through some of Richmond’s busiest areas Monday morning. Officers began pursuing a passenger vehicle (pictured) on Richmond’s south side. The driver fled toward the city’s east side, making several U-turns around National Road East. The chase then went into New Paris, then to Eaton, then to West Alexandria, and then into New Lebanon in Montgomery County. Scanner traffic indicated that the abandoned vehicle was located but the suspect was not. That person’s identity is known to law enforcement.
WKRC
Baby goes home with family after nearly 2 years in the hospital
MASON, Ohio (WKRC) - In June, Local 12 introduced you to a local mom trying to bring her son home from the hospital after nearly two years. Because of the nursing shortage, she could not find anyone to provide the home care her son needed, so she enrolled in nursing school herself. The family's prayers have finally been answered and little Amir is home.
Fox 19
Another bomb threat evacuates IGA store in Sycamore Township
SYCAMORE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - For the second time this month, Hamilton County deputies are investigating a bomb scare that evacuated the Dillonvale IGA store in Sycamore Township. A Hamilton County dispatcher says that they were notified of a suspicious call around 9 a.m. It is unclear what the caller...
