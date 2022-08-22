ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
wnewsj.com

Two WHS grads awarded Art Brooks/Hot Hoops scholarships

WILMINGTON — Art Brooks’ legacy as a community leader with a special interest in fostering the success of African American youth continues with the 2022 presentation of the college scholarships established in his name. Jada K. Holley and Dayetonio “Tony” Wilens-Mabry are this year’s recipients of $1,000 Art...
WILMINGTON, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wilmington
wnewsj.com

More Clinton County real estate purchases

This list of recent real estate purchases within Clinton County is provided by the Office of Clinton County Auditor Terence G. Habermehl and transcribed by News Journal staff. Patrick J. and Marlene R. Cunningham to Jacob M. and Lauren E. Cragwall, 5364 New Burlington Road in Chester Township, 3.2 acres, $350,400.
CLINTON COUNTY, OH
wnewsj.com

WPD WANTED WEDNESDAY

The below information is provided by the Wilmington Police Department as a service to the community by the News Journal. If you know the whereabouts of a person for whom there is a warrant for arrest, call the Wilmington Police Department Tip Line at 937-382-TIPS (8477) — an automated line in which the caller can remain anonymous.
WILMINGTON, OH
wnewsj.com

Throwback Thursday: Bound for Boys State

These are some highlights from the News Journal on August 25, 1975 :. “WASHINGTON (AP) — The chairman of Mobil Oil Corp. says oil price controls should end gradually, rather than expire abruptly next weekend, to avoid a ‘shock to America’s fragile economic recovery.’. “Price controls that...
WILMINGTON, OH
wnewsj.com

CHURCH BRIEF

Some folks have been asking about the weekly pastor columns from the Wilmington Area Ministerial Association and why they have not been published by the News Journal the past two months. The most recent ones were received and published back in June. We hope the columns will resume in the...
WILMINGTON, OH
wnewsj.com

CLINTON COUNTY MUNICIPAL COURT

WILMINGTON — The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. Municipal Judge Mike Daugherty oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.
CLINTON COUNTY, OH
WKRC

Germania Society will hold 50th Oktoberfest

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Prost, to 50 years at the Germania Society! Cincinnati's original Oktoberfest is back August 26 - 28. Jen Dalton has the honor of being this year's Bürgermeisterin. Mike Hisle, Janice Hisle, and Thomas Strain talk about all the fun, food and beer and how they're celebrating the 50th Oktoberfest.
CINCINNATI, OH
wnewsj.com

CLINTON COUNTY EATERIES INSPECTED

The following information is obtained from the Clinton County Health Department and is compiled from inspection reports. Violations are either critical or non-critical. Critical violations are more likely to contribute to food contamination, illness or an environmental health hazard, including inadequate cooking of food items or poor personal hygiene. For...
CLINTON COUNTY, OH
1017thepoint.com

CHASE EXTENDS FROM RICHMOND TO NEW LEBANON

(Richmond, IN)--There was a police chase through some of Richmond’s busiest areas Monday morning. Officers began pursuing a passenger vehicle (pictured) on Richmond’s south side. The driver fled toward the city’s east side, making several U-turns around National Road East. The chase then went into New Paris, then to Eaton, then to West Alexandria, and then into New Lebanon in Montgomery County. Scanner traffic indicated that the abandoned vehicle was located but the suspect was not. That person’s identity is known to law enforcement.
WKRC

Baby goes home with family after nearly 2 years in the hospital

MASON, Ohio (WKRC) - In June, Local 12 introduced you to a local mom trying to bring her son home from the hospital after nearly two years. Because of the nursing shortage, she could not find anyone to provide the home care her son needed, so she enrolled in nursing school herself. The family's prayers have finally been answered and little Amir is home.
MASON, OH
Fox 19

Another bomb threat evacuates IGA store in Sycamore Township

SYCAMORE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - For the second time this month, Hamilton County deputies are investigating a bomb scare that evacuated the Dillonvale IGA store in Sycamore Township. A Hamilton County dispatcher says that they were notified of a suspicious call around 9 a.m. It is unclear what the caller...

Comments / 0

Community Policy