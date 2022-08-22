Read full article on original website
thelevisalazer.com
Lawrence County Middle School Bulldogs Begin the Season with a Bang
LOUISA, KY — The LC Middle School Football team traveled to Hazard on Saturday evening to face off with the Perry County Commodores. The Bulldogs won the game 38-6. Within the first quarter of the game the Dawgs led 32-0 and achieved the “running clock”. The passing...
mountain-topsports.com
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Johnson Central No. 1 in Super 7 poll
The Johnson Central Golden Eagles have claimed the to spot in the first Mountain Top Sports Super 7 football poll released on Tuesday. Johnson Central was followed by Pikeville in at No. 2. Belfry took the No. 3 spot, followed by No. 4 Lawrence County. The Bulldogs are followed by...
Marshall running back Rasheen Ali out
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Marshall football head coach Charles Huff announced Tuesday morning that running back Rasheen Ali will be out temporarily. In his statement, he said in part “Rasheen will be away from the team for some time, and as soon as he is mentally, physically, and emotionally ready to return, he will be […]
thelevisalazer.com
Foundation for the Tri-State Announces Lawrence County High School 2022 Scholarship Recipients
ASHLAND, Ky. – Rikki Staniford, a graduate of Lawrence County High School, is the 2022 recipient of the Kitchen Good Will Scholarship and the Oren and Patty Justice Scholarship. She is the daughter of Rick and Darlene Staniford and plans to attend Morehead State University. Thomas Bryce Blevins, a...
Ironton Tribune
YouTuber vs. police MMA fight called off
DeCastro cites bad knees, high blood pressure, also van stolen. In a move that surprised very few, YouTuber Chille DeCastro says he can’t fight Ironton Police Officer Chad Gue, citing high blood pressure and bad knees. Oh, and his van was stolen, too. The news came Thursday evening when...
wymt.com
Eastern Ky. family rebuilds following flood damage with help from Christian Appalachian Project
KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Slone family has lived in their Knott County home since 1981. They said they have seen flooding before, but nothing like what happened on July 28. ”By that time, we just didn’t know what to do,” said Ken Slone. “You know, you kind of...
wchsnetwork.com
Kentucky man sentenced for barn scam
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Kentucky man was sentenced Tuesday to charges connected to a scam across multiple counties in West Virginia, Kentucky and Ohio. William T. Hurst, 45, of Morehead, Kentucky, falsely agreed to build pole barns for residents in Putnam and Jackon counties in March 2021. Hurst received payments totaling $10,186. He later admitted to cashing or depositing the checks for his personal use. He had no plans to build the barns.
wchstv.com
Teen charged in high-speed motorcycle chase spanning Cabell, Putnam counties
CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A Cabell County teenager has been charged in connection with a high-speed, multi-county police chase earlier this week. Brandon Jeremiah Ashworth, 18, of Ona is accused of nearly causing a crash while on a motorcycle and then allegedly leading police on a high-speed chase from Barboursville to Hurricane on Tuesday, according to a criminal complaint filed in Cabell County Magistrate Court.
WKYT 27
Breathitt Co. officials hoping start of school will provide some normalcy for students, staff
BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Breathitt County students will start classes on Monday and officials hope starting the school year will help students get back to some type of normalcy. “We definitely need it at this point because we do have some people living in a lot of different places,...
WSAZ
SNAP benefits approved for flood-damaged eastern Ky. counties
EASTERN KENTUCKY (WSAZ) - Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits have been approved for 12 flood-affected eastern Kentucky counties, including four in our viewing area. Applications will be accepted starting Wednesday, according to the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services. Among the approved counties are Floyd, Magoffin, Martin and...
wymt.com
New downtown bears, student-made banners hit the streets of Pikeville
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - In 2021, officials in Pikeville were on the hunt for local artists to design new downtown bears. Now, some of these designs have come to life and have been placed all over the city’s streets. “We had an overwhelming number of applications, and it was...
Remains found in South Point, Ohio identified
SOUTH POINT, OH (WOWK) – The Lawrence County, Ohio, Coroner’s Office has confirmed remains found in a wooded area near South Point, Ohio in July were identified as a missing Kentucky man. The coroner’s office says the remains of Edward Tate, Jr, of Ashland, Kentucky were found Saturday, July 9, 2022, in a wooded area […]
Williamson Daily News
Pike County, Ky., grand jury returns indictments
PIKEVILLE, Ky. — The Pike County Grand Jury met Aug. 10 and returned 42 felony indictments. An indictment or information is merely an accusation, and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.
thelevisalazer.com
$854,108 LCHS SOFTBALL FIELDHOUSE & UPGRADES APPROVED BY BOE
A special meeting of the Lawrence County Board of Education was held in the LCHS library on August 22, 2022, at 6:00 PM. Board members Jim See, Garnett Skaggs, Maddlene Roberts, and Barbara Robinson were present in-person, while Chairman Heath Preston joined virtually. The board approved contracts and service agreements...
wvexplorer.com
Elk River at Big Chimney
The Elk River flows past Big Chimney eat miles above its mouth at Charleston. (Courtesy W.Va. Dept. of Commerce)
wymt.com
Power Up the Pantry brings in food across Eastern Kentucky
EASTERN KENTUCKY (WYMT) - On Thursday, food pantries and Kentuckians across the Commonwealth teamed up to help the region “power up”. Three donation sites were set up in Hazard, Pikeville and Ashland for people to bring in supplies that would be given to people in need across the mountains and the state.
WSAZ
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine awards grant money to Gallia County area law enforcement
GALLIA COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine was in Gallia County Wednesday to award more than $100,000 each to the Gallipolis Police Department and Gallia County Sheriff’s Office. “Fewer officers on the job means more opportunities for crime,” DeWine said. “It’s why we need to do all...
WSAZ
Floyd County Schools open for first time since officer shootings, flooding
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) -- Floyd County has seen more than its fair share of tragedy this summer. Wednesday marks the first day of school across the county with administrators hoping this will help get a little sense of normalcy back to the community as even the first day of school had to be pushed back this year.
WSAZ
Motorcycle rider on the run after I-64 pursuit
PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Police are looking for a motorcycle rider after a high-speed pursuit through two counties Tuesday night ended in the Hurricane area, dispatchers in Putnam and Cabell counties say. The incident started after 10 p.m. in the Barboursville area and continued on Interstate 64 into Putnam...
thelevisalazer.com
Brenda Frazier, 49, of Wayne, WV
Brenda Frazier, 49, of Wayne, WV went home to be with the Lord on Monday, August 15, 2022. Brenda was born July 20, 1973 in Louisa, KY to Willie and Jerry (Hickman) Jordan. Brenda loved to spend time with her grandkids and enjoyed hiking and playing in the snow. Brenda...
