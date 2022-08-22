ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence County, KY

thelevisalazer.com

Lawrence County Middle School Bulldogs Begin the Season with a Bang

LOUISA, KY — The LC Middle School Football team traveled to Hazard on Saturday evening to face off with the Perry County Commodores. The Bulldogs won the game 38-6. Within the first quarter of the game the Dawgs led 32-0 and achieved the “running clock”. The passing...
LOUISA, KY
mountain-topsports.com

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Johnson Central No. 1 in Super 7 poll

The Johnson Central Golden Eagles have claimed the to spot in the first Mountain Top Sports Super 7 football poll released on Tuesday. Johnson Central was followed by Pikeville in at No. 2. Belfry took the No. 3 spot, followed by No. 4 Lawrence County. The Bulldogs are followed by...
PAINTSVILLE, KY
WOWK 13 News

Marshall running back Rasheen Ali out

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Marshall football head coach Charles Huff announced Tuesday morning that running back Rasheen Ali will be out temporarily. In his statement, he said in part “Rasheen will be away from the team for some time, and as soon as he is mentally, physically, and emotionally ready to return, he will be […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
Ironton Tribune

YouTuber vs. police MMA fight called off

DeCastro cites bad knees, high blood pressure, also van stolen. In a move that surprised very few, YouTuber Chille DeCastro says he can’t fight Ironton Police Officer Chad Gue, citing high blood pressure and bad knees. Oh, and his van was stolen, too. The news came Thursday evening when...
wchsnetwork.com

Kentucky man sentenced for barn scam

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Kentucky man was sentenced Tuesday to charges connected to a scam across multiple counties in West Virginia, Kentucky and Ohio. William T. Hurst, 45, of Morehead, Kentucky, falsely agreed to build pole barns for residents in Putnam and Jackon counties in March 2021. Hurst received payments totaling $10,186. He later admitted to cashing or depositing the checks for his personal use. He had no plans to build the barns.
MOREHEAD, KY
wchstv.com

Teen charged in high-speed motorcycle chase spanning Cabell, Putnam counties

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A Cabell County teenager has been charged in connection with a high-speed, multi-county police chase earlier this week. Brandon Jeremiah Ashworth, 18, of Ona is accused of nearly causing a crash while on a motorcycle and then allegedly leading police on a high-speed chase from Barboursville to Hurricane on Tuesday, according to a criminal complaint filed in Cabell County Magistrate Court.
CABELL COUNTY, WV
#Linus School Sports#Youth Football#American Football#Bulldogs
WSAZ

SNAP benefits approved for flood-damaged eastern Ky. counties

EASTERN KENTUCKY (WSAZ) - Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits have been approved for 12 flood-affected eastern Kentucky counties, including four in our viewing area. Applications will be accepted starting Wednesday, according to the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services. Among the approved counties are Floyd, Magoffin, Martin and...
WOWK 13 News

Remains found in South Point, Ohio identified

SOUTH POINT, OH (WOWK) – The Lawrence County, Ohio, Coroner’s Office has confirmed remains found in a wooded area near South Point, Ohio in July were identified as a missing Kentucky man. The coroner’s office says the remains of Edward Tate, Jr, of Ashland, Kentucky were found Saturday, July 9, 2022, in a wooded area […]
Football
Sports
Williamson Daily News

Pike County, Ky., grand jury returns indictments

PIKEVILLE, Ky. — The Pike County Grand Jury met Aug. 10 and returned 42 felony indictments. An indictment or information is merely an accusation, and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.
thelevisalazer.com

$854,108 LCHS SOFTBALL FIELDHOUSE & UPGRADES APPROVED BY BOE

A special meeting of the Lawrence County Board of Education was held in the LCHS library on August 22, 2022, at 6:00 PM. Board members Jim See, Garnett Skaggs, Maddlene Roberts, and Barbara Robinson were present in-person, while Chairman Heath Preston joined virtually. The board approved contracts and service agreements...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Power Up the Pantry brings in food across Eastern Kentucky

EASTERN KENTUCKY (WYMT) - On Thursday, food pantries and Kentuckians across the Commonwealth teamed up to help the region “power up”. Three donation sites were set up in Hazard, Pikeville and Ashland for people to bring in supplies that would be given to people in need across the mountains and the state.
HAZARD, KY
WSAZ

Motorcycle rider on the run after I-64 pursuit

PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Police are looking for a motorcycle rider after a high-speed pursuit through two counties Tuesday night ended in the Hurricane area, dispatchers in Putnam and Cabell counties say. The incident started after 10 p.m. in the Barboursville area and continued on Interstate 64 into Putnam...
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV
thelevisalazer.com

Brenda Frazier, 49, of Wayne, WV

Brenda Frazier, 49, of Wayne, WV went home to be with the Lord on Monday, August 15, 2022. Brenda was born July 20, 1973 in Louisa, KY to Willie and Jerry (Hickman) Jordan. Brenda loved to spend time with her grandkids and enjoyed hiking and playing in the snow. Brenda...
WAYNE, WV

