Bobby Fish Doesn't Believe It Will Be Long Before Adam Cole And Kyle O'Reilly Are Healthy
AEW is set to crown its first Trios Champions at AEW All Out when the Trios tournament concludes. One trio noticeably absent from the tournament is Adam Cole, Kyle O'Reilly, and Bobby Fish. After turning on The Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson) on the August 3 episode of AEW Dynamite, Cole, O'Reilly and Fish haven't been on television.
Identity Revealed Of Man Who Went After AJ Styles On 8/22 WWE Raw
On Monday's WWE Raw, Dexter Lumis kidnapped The Miz during his tag team bout where he teamed with Ciampa against AJ Styles and Bobby Lashley. Before Lumis got his hands on The Miz, another man dressed in black went after AJ Styles before he was hauled away by security. Corey...
Amazing Red Recalls The Origin Of The Canadian Destroyer
Amazing Red looks back on the creation of the Canadian Destroyer. Red's high-flying offense changed the game in the 2000s. Since then, many wrestlers have borrowed from the former TNA star's arsenal. Among other maneuvers, the Canadian Destroyer has become a commonplace move. Red recently participated in ‘Ask Me Anything’...
Billy Corgan: Nick Aldis Has No Role In Creative, He Just Wants To Be A Talent
Nick Aldis is considered to be one of the most polarizing figures in the wrestling business by many, but Billy Corgan is here to set the record straight on the 'National Treasure'. In a new interview with Fightful, Billy Corgan talked about how Aldis views himself within the brand and...
Trevor Murdoch Respects Nick Aldis And Credits Him With Restoring Prestige In The NWA World Championship
Trevor Murdoch reflects on his history with Nick Aldis. Trevor Murdoch and Nick Aldis are currently two of the top competitors in the NWA World Heavyweight Championship scene. At NWA 73, Murdoch defeated Aldis to become world champion for the first time ever. Their run-ins with one another in the...
CM Punk-AEW Issues | The List & Ya Boy 8/24/22 w/ Sean Ross Sapp & Jimmy Van
Sean Ross Sapp (@SeanRossSapp) and Jimmy Van (@JimmyVan74) talk wrestling news for August 24.
Billy Corgan: I Had Zero Hesitation When Bringing In Matt Cardona, He 147% Fits Into The Equation
Billy Corgan talks about Matt Cardona. Wrestling promoters around the world lost a valuable asset when notorious Fightful-hater Matt Cardona suffered a bicep injury. Before his injury occurred, Cardona was on a legendary run on the independent scene and was becoming one of the most booked wrestlers in the world.
Moxley vs. Punk! AEW Dynamite 8/24/22 Full Show Review & Results | Sean Ross Sapp
Sean Ross Sapp (@SeanRossSapp) and Alex Pawowski (@AlexSourGraps) review AEW Dynamite for August 24, 2022.
BACK ON TWITCH PLAYING WWF SmackDown!
Let's see if Twitch works as Jeremy intended.
InDex Reunites On 8/23 WWE NXT 2.0 Only For Dexter Lumis To Say Goodbye And Be Arrested
'Tis better to have loved and lost, than never to have loved at all. Indi Hartwell has had a rough 2022. where she was once happily in love with Dexter Lumis and a part of a family known as The Way, Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae departed WWE in order to start a real family, Theory was moved up to Monday Night Raw, and Dexter Lumis would be released following WrestleMania 38 weekend.
Motor City Machine Guns Set To Make AEW Debut, Will Team With Jay Lethal At All Out
The Motor City Machine Guns are coming to All Elite Wrestling. On the August 24 edition of AEW Dynamite, Sonjay Dutt announced that himself and Satnam Singh won't be teaming with Jay Lethal in the six-man tag against FTR & Wardlow. Instead, Dutt is bringing in IMPACT's Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley & Chris Sabin) to team with Lethal at the pay-per-view. This will be both Shelley and Sabin's promotional debut.
Mike Knox Comments On WWE's Rumored Interest In Him In 2016, Discusses His Return To The Ring
Mike Knox comments on WWE's rumored interest in him in 2016. Several years ago, a rumor about Knox potentially returning to WWE gained some traction on the internet, but nothing came of it. Knox previously signed with WWE in 2005 and worked for the company until he was released in 2010. He went on to compete for TNA/IMPACT Wrestling, among other promotions, for the next few years.
Time Machine Wins, Heath Strikes Honor No More Again, Jessicka Debuts | IMPACT Fight Size
Here is your post IMPACT fight size update for Thursday, August 25, 2022. - In tonight's main event, Time Machine, KUSHIDA, Alex Shelley, and Chris Sabin successfully defeated Violent by Design. Next Sunday, the Motor City Machine Guns will be in a different Trios bout. They will team with Jay Lethal at AEW All Out.
AEW Dark Stream And Results (8/23): 14-Match Card Features Daniel Garcia, Matt Sydal, Max Caster
AEW Dark (8/23) Robyn & Charlette Renegade defeated Rocky Radley & Allie Recks. Peter Avalon & Ryan Nemeth defeated Adrian Alanis & Liam Gray. Dante Martin & Matt Sydal defeated Aaron Solo & Nick Comoroto. Daniel Garcia defeated Westin Blake. The Trustbusters (Ari Daivari, Slim J, Parker Boudreaux) defeated Ryan...
Moxley squashes Punk, Thunder Rosa is hurt, and Kingston slapped Sammy | Day After Dynamite #24
Day After Dynamite is now on the main Fightful channel! Will Washington (@WilliamRBR) is on this newsworthy edition of DAD with Jeremy Lambert (@jeremylambert88) to review the August 24th episode of AEW Wednesday Night Dynamite which saw the Jay Lethal take on Dax Harwood and a BANGER trios main event and much more.
Bate Beats Wagner, Crews And Waller Trade Barbs, Fyre's Flame Burns Bright | NXT Fight Size
Here is your post-NXT 2.0 fight size update for August 23. - NXT UK Champion Tyler Bate and NXT Champion Bron Breakker agreed to face off in a championship unification match at NXT Worlds Collide. Bate proceeded to pick up a decisive win in his match against Von Wagner. -...
Gisele Shaw Reflects On Training With Lance Storm, Says She'll Always Have Respect For Him
Gisele Shaw recently looked back on training with Lance Storm and emphasized how the veteran taught her about the small details in wrestling. Shaw is one of the most buzzworthy women's wrestlers in the business today. She has won titles around the world for promotions like Revolution Pro Wrestling and PROGRESS. She currently competes for IMPACT Wrestling, where she has been reunited with Storm, the man who trained her.
Bruce Prichard Comments On WWE Changes, Says He Never Wrote An Episode Of NXT
Bruce Prichard returned to his Something To Wrestle With podcast and spoke on what's been happening in the world of WWE. Since June, Something To Wrestle With has been airing Megasodes as Prichard underwent surgery for a torn rotator cuff. After his surgery, major changes happened in the world of WWE as the Board launched an investigation into Vince McMahon over alleged sexual misconduct and hush money, Vince retired as CEO, John Laurinaitis was fired, and Triple H assumed creative duties and the role of head of talent relations.
AEW Dynamite (8/24) Preview: Punk vs. Mox, Potential JAS Implosion, Trios Tournament Action, More!
Tonight, AEW Dynamite will emanate from Cincinnati, Ohio and things are sure to get nasty in ‘Natti. Just seven days after CM Punk dropped an unexpected pipebomb on AEW TV and Kenny Omega returned to the ring, AEW fans may be witness to the most important championship match in the short history of AEW.
Eddie Kingston: In A Dream World, Me And Jun Akiyama Have The Opening Match At AEW Grand Slam
Throughout his entire career, Eddie Kingston has paid tribute to a multitude of his favorite wrestlers through the way he presents himself in the ring, on a microphone, and out of the ring. In recent months, Kingston has talked about how fighting Jun Akiyama would be the highlight of his career.
