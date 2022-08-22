ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Amazing Red Recalls The Origin Of The Canadian Destroyer

Amazing Red looks back on the creation of the Canadian Destroyer. Red's high-flying offense changed the game in the 2000s. Since then, many wrestlers have borrowed from the former TNA star's arsenal. Among other maneuvers, the Canadian Destroyer has become a commonplace move. Red recently participated in ‘Ask Me Anything’...
InDex Reunites On 8/23 WWE NXT 2.0 Only For Dexter Lumis To Say Goodbye And Be Arrested

'Tis better to have loved and lost, than never to have loved at all. Indi Hartwell has had a rough 2022. where she was once happily in love with Dexter Lumis and a part of a family known as The Way, Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae departed WWE in order to start a real family, Theory was moved up to Monday Night Raw, and Dexter Lumis would be released following WrestleMania 38 weekend.
Motor City Machine Guns Set To Make AEW Debut, Will Team With Jay Lethal At All Out

The Motor City Machine Guns are coming to All Elite Wrestling. On the August 24 edition of AEW Dynamite, Sonjay Dutt announced that himself and Satnam Singh won't be teaming with Jay Lethal in the six-man tag against FTR & Wardlow. Instead, Dutt is bringing in IMPACT's Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley & Chris Sabin) to team with Lethal at the pay-per-view. This will be both Shelley and Sabin's promotional debut.
Mike Knox Comments On WWE's Rumored Interest In Him In 2016, Discusses His Return To The Ring

Mike Knox comments on WWE's rumored interest in him in 2016. Several years ago, a rumor about Knox potentially returning to WWE gained some traction on the internet, but nothing came of it. Knox previously signed with WWE in 2005 and worked for the company until he was released in 2010. He went on to compete for TNA/IMPACT Wrestling, among other promotions, for the next few years.
Gisele Shaw Reflects On Training With Lance Storm, Says She'll Always Have Respect For Him

Gisele Shaw recently looked back on training with Lance Storm and emphasized how the veteran taught her about the small details in wrestling. Shaw is one of the most buzzworthy women's wrestlers in the business today. She has won titles around the world for promotions like Revolution Pro Wrestling and PROGRESS. She currently competes for IMPACT Wrestling, where she has been reunited with Storm, the man who trained her.
Bruce Prichard Comments On WWE Changes, Says He Never Wrote An Episode Of NXT

Bruce Prichard returned to his Something To Wrestle With podcast and spoke on what's been happening in the world of WWE. Since June, Something To Wrestle With has been airing Megasodes as Prichard underwent surgery for a torn rotator cuff. After his surgery, major changes happened in the world of WWE as the Board launched an investigation into Vince McMahon over alleged sexual misconduct and hush money, Vince retired as CEO, John Laurinaitis was fired, and Triple H assumed creative duties and the role of head of talent relations.
